Just days after MTN DEW rolled out the fiery MTN DEW Flamin’ Hot through its exclusive online DEW store, the soda maker has officially unveiled another new flavor. Beginning Monday, September 13th, most Kroger-owned retailers across the country will be the exclusive home to MTN DEW Thrashed Apple.

Thrashed Apple is being hailed as a DEW “charged with crisp apple,” and includes both natural and artificial flavors. In addition to being a Kroger-exclusive, MTN DEW Thrashed Apple will also be available at other stores under the Kroger umbrella including Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Gerbes, King Soopers, QFC, Ralph’s, Smith’s, and others.

The beverage will be available in both 12-packs of 12-ounce cans and single 20-ounce bottles.

“DEW is thrilled to introduce MTN DEW THRASHED APPLE in partnership with Kroger, a long-standing partner who has embraced bold DEW flavor innovations,” MTN DEW marketing VP Pat O’Toole said in an announcement press release. “With the perfect combination of tart and sweet, THRASHED APPLE is a refreshingly bold drink that only DEW could deliver. We have created MTN DEW THRASHED APPLE with the confidence that it will become a quick favorite amongst DEW Nation.”

Though the drink isn’t technically supposed to drop until September 13th, eager DEW fans have already been getting their hands on the bright green nectar at their local Kroger. Keep scrolling to see what everyone is say.

