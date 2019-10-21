Star Wars Actor Teases Return in Obi-Wan Series as Major Character From Luke Skywalker’s Past

The Star Wars fandom erupted at Disney’s D23 Expo earlier this year when Lucasfilm announced plans to create an Obi-Wan Kenobi series exclusively for Disney+, with actor Ewan McGregor set to reprise his role from the prequel trilogy. There are still a lot of questions surrounding the series, including where it will be set and who else will be involved, and given the secrecy surrounding the Star Wars franchise we shouldn’t expect to learn anything anytime soon. But we might have a tease that a familiar face is set to return to the franchise.

Actor Joel Edgerton played Owen Lars in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, though he is probably better known as Uncle Owen — the man who raised Luke Skywalker on his moisture farm on Tatooine.

Edgerton has since become a prominent name in Hollywood since his small role in the Star Wars prequel, starring in films such as The Gift, It Comes at Night, and Bright. But during a conversation with Josh Horowitz for the Happy Sad Confused podcast, he’s not ruling out a return for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

“There is a very real possibility,” Edgerton explained before stopping himself from revealing anymore information. “There’s potentially an assassin on a rooftop just outside the window if I say the wrong thing. I’d love to say all sorts of things. I’m just not going to.”

Before he was officially announced earlier this year, McGregor himself has offered constant teases about his willingness to return for more adventures as old Ben Kenobi.

“I would totally do it, of course,” McGregor said during an interview on The View last year. “There’s no plans as such to do it, as far as I know… There must be a good story to tell as they’re doing spin-offs – there’s likely to be a good Obi-Wan between me and Alec Guinness.”

Disney boss Bob Iger revealed more insight into his plans for the streaming service, explaining that a full-fledged Star Wars movie won’t happen on the platform but that they have big plans for the series they’re producing.

“Almost every movie the studio makes is a $100 million-plus movie, and we’re not looking to make movies at that level for the service,” Iger said earlier this year. “We’re looking to invest significantly in television series on a per-episode business, and we’re looking to make movies that are higher-budget, but nothing like that.”

He added, “We wouldn’t make a Star Wars movie for this platform. When everybody goes out on the weekend and you have a movie that opens up to $200 million, there’s a buzz that creates that enhances value. We like that. And eventually,the movies we’re making are going to [end up on] the service.”

There is no word yet on when Lucasfilm is planning for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series to premiere on Disney+.