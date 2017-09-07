Voodoo Cancelled by DC Comics

Having suffered under low sales, controversy about its depiction of women and a high-profile writing change midway through its run, DC Comics has finally announced the cancellation of Voodoo, the series based on the former WildStorm character originally featured in WildC.A.T.S.Launched by Ron Marz and Sami Basri, the series underwent one of the quickest creative team changes of the New 52 when Josh Williamson took it over with the series’ sixth issue. The central character, a shapeshifter with an alien heritage, has spent much of the run wrestling with the issues relating to that heritage, and to the fact that her alien forebears are in the process of planning to invade earth (as seen in Stormwatch, Superman and Grifter). That seems a consistent theme in the finale, which DC solicitations describe as follows:

“The truth about Pris is revealed at last as she sets off on a mission for vengeance that can only end in genocide!”

While the Superman solicitations have not yet been released, it’s unlikely that any of the books in that family of titles will be cancelled. This means that the four titles being cancelled to make way for the third wave of new titles in October will be Voodoo, Justice League International, Captain Atom and Resurrection Man.This leaves open the questions of what Dan Jurgens will be doing following the end of JLI, as he told ComicBook.com that he had a new project lined up; and what will happen to the characters of the Justice League International. Following an August annual written by Geoff Johns and Dan DiDio, it’s been suggested that the characters would reappear again soon, possibly under the same creative team.