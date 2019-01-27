‘Wonder Woman’ and ‘New Gods’ Directors Patty Jenkins and Ava DuVernay Pose Together at Sundance

The Sundance Film Festival is in full swing and actors and filmmakers alike are screening and promoting their newest projects. One fun component to the festival is seeing favorites come together, which is the case for directors Ava DuVernay (A Wrinkle in Time, 13th) and Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman, Monster).

According to DuVernay’s Twitter account, the directors ran into each other during Sundance, and couldn’t resist snapping a photo together.

When you’re walking down Main Street and run into powerhouse superstar director Patty Jenkins looking gorgeous in all her greatness. Check out her new limited series I AM THE NIGHT also directed by my ace @VicMahoney + hero #CarlFranklin. Premieres on Monday. pic.twitter.com/WbpjKQsVEK — Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 26, 2019

Jenkins new limited series, I Am the Night, has reunited her with Wonder Woman actor, Chris Pine, to tell the infamous story of the Black Dahlia murder. The series will premiere January 28th on TBS and TNT. The other directors DuVernay mentioned in the tweet are Victoria Mahoney, who has helmed episodes of American Crime and Grey’s Anatomy, and Carl Franklin, who has directed episodes of House of Cards and The Leftovers.

In addition to the new series, Jenkins will be directing the highly-anticipated Wonder Woman sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, which will be released next summer. She’s also in development to direct I Am Superman, which is oddly unrelated to DC.

DuVernay also has a limited series in the works, Central Park Five, which is based on the true story of five teenagers who were convicted of a crime they did not commit back in 1990. DuVernay is currently in production for New Gods, which will be another film entry into the DC Extended Universe. She’s also in development to direct the upcoming untitled film starring Lupita Nyong’o (Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Us) and Rihanna (Ocean’s 8), which is being written by Insecure‘s Issa Rae.

Many fans were thrilled to see the two directors come together, especially considering they are two of the most influential women directors currently working in Hollywood. Some responses to the tweet were a nice mixture of celebrating DC and female empowerment:

Wonder Woman 1984 is set to his theaters on June 5, 2020. New Gods does not currently have a release date, but other upcoming DC films include Shazam! on April 5, and Joker on October 4.