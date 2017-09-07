X-Men Gay Wedding “Create-Your-Own Wedding” Variant Unveiled

Marvel Comics has released a first look at the “Create-Your-Own-Wedding” variant for Astonishing X-Men #51, the June issue in which Northstar and his fiancee Kyle will tie the knot and the first time a Marvel superhero has been married to a member of the same sex.While at first it seemed like a “create-your-own” variant might actually be used by retailers to avoid having a same-sex wedding cover on the shelves, that idea is scuttled by the creative “scrapbook” style look of the wraparound cover, featuring a number of Marvel Comics wedding photos, including one of Northstar and Kyle.Notably absent from the wedding photo montage is Spider-Man and Mary Jane Watson, who were married in the 1980s but whose relationship was not only dissolved but removed from the Marvel Universe’s collective memory by Mephisto in the controversial One More Day storyline. Some fans have speculated that One More Day would be undone as part of the “seismic” shift Dan Slott teased for the upcoming Amazing Spider-Man #700. Either way, who wants to bet that the spider-couple will be the most common request for artists to draw onto the cover of this issue?This June, get ready for the wedding of the year with the Astonishing X-Men #51 Create Your Own Wedding Variant! Designed and drawn by fan favorite artist Phil Noto, fans have the chance to frame their own wedding portraits amongst the memorable Marvel marriages of past – OR draw their own! It’s the story that has everyone talking, and this June – witness the landmark marriage of Northstar and Kyle, in style, with the Astonishing X-Men #51 Create Your Own Wedding Variant!ASTONISHING X-MEN #51 (APR120665)ASTONISHING X-MEN #51 CREATE YOUR OWN WEDDING VARIANT (FEB128262)Written by MARJORIE LIUArt by MIKE PERKINSCover by DUSTIN WEAVERVariant Cover by MARKO DJURDJEVICCreate Your Own Wedding Variant also availableRated T+ …$3.99FOC—5/28/12, On-Sale—6/20/12