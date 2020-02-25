The Dark Crystal: Age of Extinction Gets a New Creative Team in May

BOOM! Studios announced today that they have recruited a new creative team for the next story arc of Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, a twelve-issue comic book series based on stories from Netflix series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance writers Jeffrey Addis and Will Matthews. The series, the latest collaboration between BOOM! and the Jim Henson Company, is a prequel to the beloved 1982 film directed by Henson and Frank Oz (What About Bob?). Besides providing a tie to the popular TV series, Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is designed to introduce the untold histories of key characters from the show.

Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance #9, available in May 2020, begins a new arc presenting the origin story of All-Maudra Mayrin, Gelfling leader and pivotal character from The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, presented by the new creative team of writer Matthew Erman (Long Lost) and artist Mi-Gyeong Jo (Beastlands). Mayrin takes her place as the leader of all Gelfling clans, but she feels unprepared for the great responsibility before her. When whispers of a Gelfling rebellion reach her, she must decide who she can trust—and if she herself is truly worthy of this responsibility.

"The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is a woven tapestry of creative genius and I, somehow, got to add my own thread. The comic series has built on the incredible foundation of the Netflix series by expanding the world and the characters we all fell in love with," said writer Matthew Erman in a statement. "I'm so excited for everyone to read the story of the newly crowned and young All-Maudra Mayrin and her bizarre and emotional journey in Thra's Silver Sea! Getting the opportunity to show who Mayrin is and being trusted by BOOM! Studios and the Jim Henson Company to really scour her depths as a character was an honor and delight. I can't wait for everyone to see this."

(Photo: BOOM! Studios)

"This story shows a whole new aspect of the All-Maudra Mayrin. I'm so excited to illustrate Mayrin's early adventures as a young, brave but untested Gelfling leader," said artist Mi-Geyong Jo. "I really enjoyed illustrating this adventure on Thra, and I hope fans enjoy coming on this journey with me."

Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance #9 (OF 12) features a main cover by illustrator Mona Finden and a variant connecting cover by artists Kelly and Nichole Matthews (R.L. Stine's Just Beyond).

"Whether the All-Maudra is a villain or a hero in your story, she is inarguably one of the most important figures during the Age of Resistance who left an indelible mark on Thra and changed the course of Gelfling history forever," said Matthew Levine, Editor, BOOM! Studios. "Matthew Erman and Mi-Gyeong Jo bring to life the epic origins of the complex and powerful leader, All-Maudra Mayrin, in this new story arc that shows us a young Mayrin just as she comes to power and what happens when unexpected events test her worth."

Print copies of Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance #9 (of 12) will be available for sale on May 27, 2020 at local comic book shops (use comicshoplocator.com to find the nearest one) or at the BOOM! Studios webstore. Digital copies can be purchased from content providers, including comiXology, iBooks, Google Play, and Madefire. A softcover edition of Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal Creation Myths: The Complete Collection is currently available in stores and online.

