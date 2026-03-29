Batman Isn’t Gotham’s Best Fighter, And DC Just Confirmed the Two Who Are Better

A huge draw of Batman’s character is his impossible skills. Everyone knows that he’s the World’s Greatest Detective, but he’s also a masterful tactician, engineer, escape artist, etc. The list goes on for a mile, but easily one of Batman’s greatest skills is his fighting prowess. Batman is one of the best fighters in DC, without question. He regularly battles entire battalions of goons and grunts, and can turn a battalion of expert assassins into a room full of unconscious bodies in a few minutes flat. Who hasn’t sat on the edge of their seat as Batman mowed through a group of ninjas or duked it out with a supervillain with thousands of lives on the line?

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Batman always wins, and a major part of that is being a better fighter than his opponents. However, despite his unfathomable skill, Batman isn’t the best fighter around. In fact, as of Detective Comics #1107, there are two fighters in Gotham who can knock the Dark Knight’s block off. One is a longtime resident, and the other is a new arrival who is calling Gotham City her home. The first is, of course, Batgirl, Cassandra Cain, and the second is Gotham’s newest vigilante and gym-owner, Black Canary. Both these gals have always had what it takes to bring down the Bat, and this issue more than confirmed it.

Batman and Black Canary in the Ring

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Wildcat was one of the world’s greatest fighters, and easily the best boxer there’s ever been. He tragically lost his last life in JSA (2024) #6 and left his treasured gym to Black Canary. Dinah and Oliver relocated to Gotham to keep Wildcat’s dream alive, with Dinah reopening it as the new head trainer. Before they welcomed the public, there was a private gathering with the Batman Family and Team Arrow, celebrating Ted and ushering in a new era. Naturally, they had to rechristen the ring with a spar, and the only ones that could do it were Wildcat’s star pupils, Bruce and Dinah.

Of course, Batman was in the middle of an important case, so he couldn’t afford to get hurt. They agreed to box without actually hitting each other. To ensure an accurate result, Cass judged, using her ability to read body language to determine how their attacks would actually go. The two heroes clashed, and though they are both incredibly skilled, it was clear that Dinah controlled the fight. In the end, Cass declared Black Canary the winner, which Bruce accepted with a smile.

Two Fighters Who Can Outshine the Batman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Obviously, a spar is very different from a real fight, and they limited themselves to boxing alone, but still, Black Canary soundly beat Batman, and that means a lot. Dinah has always been considered one of the best in DC, but she’s often overlooked. She usually plays second fiddle to Green Arrow, who usually plays second fiddle to the rest of the Justice League when they get together. Cass is in the same boat. She routinely decimates opponents that Batman can’t defeat, and the Dark Knight regularly says he can’t beat her. And yet, she’s never allowed to show that.

Both fighters definitely have the resume to back up this claim. Lady Shiva is considered the world’s deadliest fighter and someone that Batman can’t beat in a fair one-on-one, but both have beaten her. Cass has even been acknowledged as the best in the world by Bronze Tiger, whom Batman has never defeated. This issue of Detective Comics actually showed these skills instead of just claiming them. Dinah beat Bruce in a fair fight, and Cass’s judgment and movement-reading were trusted to accurately call the shots. Both show how much Batman praises their skills, and he is never one to trust lightly.

Batman is an incredible character and a downright terrifying fighter, but at the end of the day, he just can’t beat Batgirl or Black Canary, and that’s okay. In fact, I think Bruce not being Gotham’s best fighter works in his favor. Batman doesn’t work because he’s the greatest at any one skill, but because he’s top ten in every skill. Bruce is an unbeatable genius when it comes to mastering a discipline, and he heavily diversifies his portfolio, being among the greatest of all time in every skill he devotes himself to. Batman is the best generalist in the world, and that should always be his number one badge of honor.

Who’s your favorite fighter in Gotham? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!