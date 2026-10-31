DC’s Answer to Ghost Rider Finally Gets an Origin Story, and It Could Make Him a Breakout Hero

DC Comics keeps adding new characters to its expansive roster of superheroes. When Justice League Unlimited formed, practically every superhero the company had ever created was brought together as an unstoppable team to protect the universe. The League’s roster of no less than a hundred heroes only grew when they allied with the Legion of Doom to prepare for Darkseid’s return. However, Justice League Unlimited also includes a brand-new, terrifying Ghost Rider-like hero with the potential to be DC’s next breakout character: Cadejos. After two years as a background character, Cadejos is finally getting his shot to prove he’s a worthy superhero with tons of star potential.

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Normally, when DC Comics develops a new superhero, it does everything it can to make them a gamechanger. However, with Cadejos, they took a very different approach. Introduced in 2024’s Absolute Power #3 alongside fellow Costa Rican superhero Rana Dorada, Cadejos helped the Justice League against Amanda Waller’s mad crusade. Since then, Cadejos has received so little attention that everything about him remained a mystery. However, with the release of Justice League: Dark Realm Special #1, we’re finally given insight into Cadejos’ origin story.

Cadejos is DC Comics’ Most Underrated New Hero

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Cadejos managed to stand out despite being a background-character thanks to his menacing appearance as an unholy fusion of a werewolf and Marvel’s Ghost Rider. With his immense strength, razor-sharp claws, seemingly endless chains, and ability to generate hellfire, Cadejos is one of the League’s most savage and physically-imposing members. Now DC Comics has finally delivered the heartbreaking origin story of Cadejos and how he became a monstrous protector of Costa Rica from the demonic forces of the Dark Realm.

Justice League: Dark Realm Special #1 reveals that Cadejos’ real name is Andres Aguilar and that a gigantic beetle monster kidnapped his daughter, Victoria. We also find out that Cadejos isn’t just Andres’ superhero identity, but the name of the wolf spirit that inhabits his body. Hailing from Central American folklore, Cadejo was a guardian wolf spirit who, alongside his brothers, protected humanity from the demon-infested Dark Realm. However, in trying to protect humanity, Cadejo broke the laws set by his creator. For his crime, Cadejo was stripped of his powers and forced to walk the Earth as a silent observer. However, Cadejo found the chance to become a guardian again by bonding with Andres and giving him the power to find and rescue Victoria.

Cadejos also gets to show off his full power in this comic. While battling demons from the Dark Realm to save a little girl, Andres lets the wolf spirit temporarily take control, turning him into a bigger, more feral beast. With this power boost and the Justice League’s help, Cadejos was able to banish the demons back to the Dark Realm and close the portal that let them invade Earth. Candejos was even willing to lay down his life to ensure that the Dark Realm couldn’t hurt anyone else. However, DC Comics made it clear that Candejos’ story is far from over as Superman rescued him, and the heroic hellhound vowed that he’d find Victoria someday.

Could Cadejos be DC Comics’ Next Star?

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

In just one issue, DC Comics laid the groundwork for its next big superhero. Of course, this begs the question: where will DC Comics take Cadejos from here? The worst-case scenario is that Cadejos ends up like Sideways, Monkey Prince, Xanthe Zhou, and Naomi: next-generation superheroes who were dropped and forgotten almost immediately after their debuts despite their narrative potential. Cadejos is already at risk of this fate, given that it took two years for us to learn his backstory and real name. At the same time, Justice League: Dark Realm Special #1 teases that Cadejos’ story is far from over.

Cadejos can work not just as a member of Justice League Unlimited, but as the star of his own horror-themed series. DC has already set up a gripping mystery: Andres trying to find his daughter and uncover the identity of the beetle monster that took her. And the relationship between Andres and Candejo is already incredibly compelling. A man who lost his daughter working with a spirit his family banished holds a lot of narrative potential to discuss themes of loss, regret, and familial trauma. The series could also explore Cadejos opening up to his fellow underrated Costa Rican superheroes Rana Dorada and Boruka as he accepts their help in his quest to find his daughter.

DC Comics has plenty of experience writing terrifying and psychologically engaging horror comics. And given Cadejos’ appearance, powers, and backstory, he definitely has what it takes to become DC’s next horror icon. A solo series following Cadejos would be absolutely incredible. He could battle all manner of demons and other beasts from Central American folklore as he tries to save Victoria. And the character has the underlying irony that despite looking like a monster, Cadejos is a fusion of a benevolent wolf spirit and a loving father.

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