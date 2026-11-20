Jean Grey’s most famous story, without a doubt, is “The Dark Phoenix Saga.” Her fall from grace, as the full might of her cosmic powers possessed her, led her to destroy an entire planet and, eventually, take her own life to keep the same thing from happening again. It’s a tragic tale that still echoes throughout the X-Men comics today, especially since Jean has returned from the dead more often than not. In fact, she dies and returns so often that it’s become something of a character trope, where Marvel must kill off Jean every so many years to meet a quota. Now, however, Jean isn’t the character to die. Rather, she’s the one left to pick up the pieces.

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As of DNX #5, Cyclops seemingly died in his battle against the evil version of the Beast, the Chairman. Unbeknownst to everyone, Scott was actually saved or revived by the Chairman, but to the world, he’s dead. Given their special psychic rapport, Jean knew immediately that her husband was gone, and now she’s left to pick up the pieces of his death as she rockets towards Earth in fury and grief. This is one seriously compelling storyline, and one that harkens back to the most common criticisms of Jean’s character.

The Many Deaths of Jean Grey

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Jean has died a lot in comics. Her first and most famous death was, of course, her noble sacrifice in “The Dark Phoenix Saga,” and that was planned to be her final resting place, but this is comics, so nobody stays dead forever. Her return in X-Factor (1986) broke the seal on that, and after she died once more in Chris Claremont’s legendary New X-Men (2001) run, the precedent had been set. Jean’s death was always meant to serve as a major moment for the X-Men that would push them into a new era, just like her resurrections would. With that in mind, Marvel decided to repeatedly bring back Jean temporarily over the next decade and a half, only to kill her once again, calling back to these important deaths with less impact each time.

Jean hasn’t died as many times as people meme about, but she certainly has passed from this realm more than the average character, and that has left its impact. Most notably, the character who faces the biggest challenges and changes when Jean dies is always Scott. He’s repeatedly watched the love of his life give herself up for the greater good and vanish, leaving him to figure out how to keep moving forward. The majority of Scott’s biggest pivots and developments come from moving on from Jean’s deaths. Even his hard turn to mutant terrorism sparked from his brush with the Phoenix Force, for crying out loud.

This newest story, however, completely reverses this dynamic. For the first time, Jean has lost Scott, and now she has to live knowing that she might never see him again. He isn’t bound to the cosmic embodiment of resurrection, nor do the X-Men have access to Krakoa’s ability to cheat death anymore. Jean will have to face this grief and agony as a survivor, and that’s incredibly dangerous. At the end of the day, Scott is a man who will always bury his emotions, and even when he loses control and cuts loose, at best he could bring down a mountain. Jean’s power is built around control. She could throw the world out of alignment with a thought, and now she’s facing the worst feeling she’s ever had.

A Cosmically Awesome New Direction

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

This new direction for Jean is definitely something her character has needed. The shift to her facing cosmic threats and traveling the universe, battling villains like Thanos, has been interesting, but it’s also disconnected her from the relationships that people love. Namely, her marriage with Scott. But X-Men (2024) is about to change that, bringing Jean back to Earth without brushing aside her status as an undisputed universe-ending threat. This storyline has been set up since the very beginning, with Scott openly telling O.N.E. agents that, if anything happened to him, Jean would come back to Earth in a blaze of fury. He’s been dropping these kinds of threats since issue #3, and said it explicitly in issue #10.

The first real step is stopping Jean from pulling a Dark Phoenix and destroying the Earth, which has been explicitly called out several times. Kid Omega is on the team for that exact purpose, according to Cyclops’s own words from issue #10. Obviously, the team will talk her down before it gets to that, and Jean’s new status quo will be learning how to live back on Earth without Scott. He was the one who kept the X-Men together. Without Xavier around to connect everyone through his dream, it fell to Scott, and now to Jean, to act in his stead. Scott was the X-Men’s greatest leader, but Jean will have to be something else entirely: their heart.

She’s far from the only one grieving Cyclops. Beast will take it especially hard, and the rest of the X-Men will be lost and directionless. Jean will have to remind them exactly why they fight the fight. She won’t be giving speeches about mutually assured destruction or creating an endless number of contingency plans, but she will remind the X-Men of the humanity that their stories are all too often distant from. Jean’s new direction will need to give her the chance to reconnect not just with the planet, but its people. The reason her deaths have always been such massive moments in X-history is that she represents the soul that inspires them to keep going when logic has failed. She’ll have to learn how to be that once again in a world that has moved on without her, and how to pull everyone together when the beast inside of her wants to rip it all apart.

What do you think will be the main focus of Jean’s arc going forward? Let us know in the comments below!

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