Being a fan of DC Comics is amazing right now. The publisher is putting out the best superhero comics in the industry and no one else is even close. Readers love what they’re doing with their multiverse and they’ve rewarded the company by buying their books. DC has destroyed Marvel’s market share advantage and it feels like everything they release is amazing. They are on fire and the best part is that they aren’t even digging all deep into their bag of tricks. The company has access to many of the best characters ever, including the heroes of the defunct Wildstorm Universe, Jim Lee’s old Image imprint.

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I’m not going to pretend that Wildstorm comics were some amazing books full of unique characters; it was the ’90s and the characters were very much of their time. However, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t some awesome Wildstorm characters. One place where Wildstorm always excelled was team books. There are some awesome Wildstorm teams that could be brought into the DC Multiverse and they would make a huge splash. These five Wildstorm teams can be major players in DC Comics, showing that the company can spin anything into a success.

5) The Authority

Image Courtesy of Wildstorm/DC Comics

The Authority is the most well-known Wildstorm team, to the extent that once upon a time, we were told the DCU was going to make a movie starring them. The team was created by Warren Ellis, who had taken over Stormwatch and put them through their paces, eventually spinning that group into the Authority. The Authority was a Justice League pastiche, with Apollo, Midnighter, Swift, the Doctor, the Engineer, Jack Hawksmoor, and Jenny Sparks each fitting into various Justice League roles. However, unlike that team, they were known for being proactive, ending threats before they could hurt anyone.

The Ellis/Hitch run was huge, but the Mark Millar/Frank Quitely run on The Authority took them to a new level of popularity. However, delays hurt the book’s momentum and it would fade away (although not before doing the first gay marriage in superhero comics). Since then, DC has tried to bring the team back several times, with the most popular attempt having been Superman and the Authority and “Warworld Saga” in 2021. However, this wasn’t the original version of the group, it was a modified one. If DC brought back the old school team and put them in big, bloody, crude adventures again, that book would sell like hotcakes.

4) Team 7

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

War comics were quite popular back in the Silver Age and Marvel would eventually start doing spy comics in the ’60s with Nick Fury. Paramilitary groups became a huge part of comics in the years to come and the Image guys were no different. They created numerous black ops teams for their respective books (it’s kind of funny to think at one point, all the Image heroes were in one universe and it was one that had a thousand versions of SHIELD). The Wildstorm books would start to hint at Team 7, a group of (maybe) supersoldiers that fought back in the day with ties to the current generation of superhumans.

Team 7 was the origin explanation for characters like Grifter and Deathwatch, but it was never very popular. DC has tried to use Team 7 in the past and failed, but there’s no time like the present. So many of the Wildstorm characters aren’t being used right now, so it would honestly be a snap to bring back Team 7 or just to take the idea – a group of soldiers experimented on with alien genetic material back during the Cold War – and use it in new ways. It’s just a plain good idea that you can use for just about anything.

3) Stormwatch

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

Stormwatch was introduced in 1993 and was the second Wildstorm team. Stormwatch was kind of the Wildstorm equivalent of SHIELD (well, the one that wasn’t International Operations, which was also the SHIELD of Wildstorm; see what I was talking about above?), the team sent to deal with superpowered threats across the globe from their space station headquarters. Their book was merely fine until Warren Ellis took over, spinning his run out of the Wildstorm crossover with the Alien franchise, which would eventually lead to the Authority.

When the New 52 dawned, DC tried to use a lot of Wildstorm characters and concepts, with Stormwatch in their satellite, protecting the Earth. The team lasted 31 issues and then vanished. Recently, DC tried to do something similar in Batman: The Brave and the Bold, with Stormwatch being one of its serials. We know it exists in the current DC Multiverse, so all they have to do is dust it off, take it out of the nine dollar a month anthology book (I was subbed to it for a while), throw some high-levels creators on it, and go to town.

2) WildC.A.T.s

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

I’m going to level with you as someone whose job it is to type – I hate the WildC.A.T.s. Now, I love the team’s comics; I was into them because I was a Jim Lee fan back then and then Lee got writers like Chris Claremont, James Robinson, and the incomparable Alan Moore (Moore’s WildC.A.T.s was my first Moore comic), making the book even better. The problem is their name is annoying to type which, for the purposes of this joke, I’m going to pretend is the only reason they aren’t more popular and not that they were mostly just an X-Men pastiche with potential that only reached it rarely.

The team’s whole thing was that they were Kherubim or part Kherubim, an alien race that looked like humans with superpowers, that crashlanded on Earth millennia ago while battling their enemies Daemonites, the Kherubim protecting the Earth from the possessive power of the demonic aliens. The characters were simple but cool and the cliche origin was actually used pretty well by numerous creators (especially Moore). The team was recently brought back by Matthew Rosenberg and Stephen Segovia for a short but excellent series and it’s time for more. DC has the talent to make them as popular as they were back in the day.

1) Gen13

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

So, I doubt you know this about me, but I’m old. I was a teen in the ’90s and Wildstorm was my favorite Image imprint. However, I only bought from the newsstand back then, so I missed out on one of the biggest Wildstorm/Image books of the decade – Gen13. The five-issue series introduced Fairchild, Freefall, Grunge, Burnout, and Rainmaker, teens given superpowers in an experiment, their name coming from being the 13th generation of Americans. J. Scott Campbell’s art hooked readers and suddenly Gen13 was massively popular.

Over the years, DC has tried to make the team work again, but has never brought them whole cloth into the DC Multiverse. It’s about time to make that happen. ’90s teens like me have money and would love to see a new version of an old favorite. Make them zoomers, get a younger creative team (something the company has been excelling at), and let them go to town with the book. Gen13 is a relic of the ’90s, but like the most important relics, it will always have some value.

What Wildstorm teams do you think could make DC even more popular? Which ones do you think have potential to be something in the 21st century? Sound off in the comment section below.