Marvel Comics and Star Wars are crossing over and Spider-Man’s first line to Luke Skywalker is exactly the kind of thing we want from this story. When Disney bought Star Wars in 2012, fans knew it would only be a matter of time before the two franchises would cross over. Since the August announcement of Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles #1, Marvel has been feeding fans scenes from the book to hype them up, with the latest revealing an X post revealing Spider-Man’s first line to Luke Skywalker. Because it’s Spider-Man, written by Kevin Smith, we get an awesome reference to A New Hope.

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Smith is a longtime Marvel and Star Wars fans, including both in his work. One of the most famous parts of his first movie Clerks was when Dante and Randall discussed the realities of building the second Death Star, so fans were ready for this comic to be full of Star Wars references of all kinds. Smith’s Spider-Man has always been one of the funnier versions of the hero and let’s be real – if Peter Parker met Luke Skywalker, he would speak to him almost exclusively through references to Star Wars. Smith and artist David Marquez bring ths to life, as the Wall-Crawler drops a line on Luke that will be very familiar to fans.

Spider-Man Takes a Line From Luke Himself In Their First Meeting

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Spider-Man is the everyman superhero. That’s always been the appeal of the character. Back in the ’60s, readers could see themselves in him and that has gone on for decades. Peter Parker was a nerdy kid who almost certainly watched Star Wars religiously and would definitely fanboy out if he met the young Jedi hopeful. The story, which is being kept mostly under wraps features the heroes of the Marvel Universe being pulled into the Star Wars Universe. The comic is meant to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the first film and most of the art we’ve seen from Marquez looks like the story is based during the time frame of Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.

Spidey dropping Luke’s classic line to Leia from the detention deck scene is a super fun piece of dialgoue, and exactly what readers have come to expect from Smith. Smith’s movies made geek culture cool in the ’90s and he has served as one of the greatest ambassadors for comics and sci-fi ever since. Smith is honestly the perfect person to write this comic, because he can make moments like this feel real.

There’s a very killjoy way of looking at this moment, but think about it – if you were a kid who grew up watching Star Wars (and I don’t know why I’m saying if here, you definitely did) and got a chance to take part in the events of Episode IV, you’d definitely do something like this. Smith is getting to write Spider-Man saying a Luke Skywalker line to Luke and it’s one of those pop culture moments you can only get from Marvel Comics. There’s an argument to be made this comic is going to be so jam-packed with moments like this that it’s not even going to be a story, to which I have one thing to say – let people have fun.

Sure, there’s almost certainly going to be some kind of overarching plot to this book, but the real fun for readers is getting moments like this. We all want a story that makes sense, sure, but we also want to get some amazing moments just like this one. It’s getting to play Peter Parker as a Star Wars fan saying classic lines to the characters. I hope we get more moments like this from this crossover; I want Spider-Man to annoy everyone by quoting their own lines back at them.

For example, in this scene, did Luke already rescue Leia and said this line? When Spidey regurgitates it to him, does he realize that the hero is just quoting him? It’s questions like this that make these kinds of moments so great. It’s like geek Inception and the more I think about it, the more my brain spins off into the Shadow Realm. Crossovers like this aren’t supposed to be taken seriously; they’re supposed to be entertaining and this one looks like it’s going to be a blast.

Fans Won’t Have to Wait Much Longer for Spider-Man to Annoy the Heroes of the Alliance

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Seeing Spidey quote Luke Skywalker lines back at him is one of those things that I never knew I wanted Kevin Smith to write, but now that I know it’s a thing, I want more of it. There’s a part of me that sees this for the cynical sales ploy it is, but it’s moments like this that make these sorts of stories so fun. We’ve had lots of crossovers of all kinds over the years, but never before have we had one of this scale, with the potential for this kind of referential humor. Does it break your brain a little to think about? Sure. Is it fun as all get out? Of course it is.

Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles #1 is on sale January 13, 2026.

Do you think moments like this are going to be awesome or do you think they’ll hold the story back? What other lines would you like to see Spider-Man quote at people? Sound off in the comment section below.