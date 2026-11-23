Moon Knight is almost always a loner, even when he started his Midnight Mission, but that hasn’t been the case in the current Marc Spector: Moon Knight series. Following a multi-issue storyline where Moon Knight had to re-form the Midnight Sons to save his friends and allies from a living house known as the Mansion Ravenous, he is now suddenly involved in another re-formation of an old team. While this isn’t a full-on reunion of the West Coast Avengers, it is still a reminder of how great that team was during its heyday in the 1980s.

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Right after his team-up with the Midnight Sons finished with Moon Knight betraying all of the members, he is now working with two of his former West Coast Avengers teammates to fight a new monstrous enemy. In Marc Spector: Moon Knight #10 (2026) by Jed MacKay and Von Randal, Moon Knight is teaming up with Hank Pym and Tigra against a legendary mythical threat.

Moon Knight Is Reluctantly in a West Coast Avengers Reunion

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

When Moon Knight’s team-up with the Midnight Sons ended with him betraying them to save his friends, most of the team left him, knowing they would likely never trust him again. This makes a lot of sense for Moon Knight since he is someone who prefers to work alone. However, Marc Spector: Moon Knight #10 showed that wasn’t always possible, especially when an ancient order has returned and left a trail of dead, bloody bodies in its wake. Moon Knight was still with Tigra, his current love interest, and they went to California to figure out why he was abducted earlier by Agence Byzantine.

The issue brought up a huge part of Moon Knight’s past, as he told Tigra that Agence Byzantine kidnapped him because they wanted to find his former companion, Frenchie. However, Moon Knight has no idea where Frenchie is, and he doesn’t know why this group was trying to find him. What Tigra and Moon Knight walked into was a bloodbath, as people from Agence Byzantine showed up and were all butchered, and the only person left alive was another former ally that Moon Knight betrayed in the past, Buck Lime.

Buck explained that Agence Byzantine was asking him questions, and he was willing to answer, but they were pushing too hard anyway. Then, some ninjas showed up and killed them all. Buck also told Moon Knight that the ninjas took Moon Squire, the teenager who had started dressing like Moon Knight and fighting with the New Champions. When Moon Knight and Tigra left Buck and set out to learn what was going on, Hank Pym appeared in the back seat after flying in on an ant. With that, Moon Knight, Tigra, and Ant-Man are teaming up to find out what happened to Moon Squire and save the teen hero.

That was when the ninjas attacked, and Moon Knight realized these were not typical ninjas or even the Hand. This is the Cult of Kali. This might require some explanation. Kali is an Indian goddess, and the cult was founded in the eighth century. The Cult of Kali came into conflict with the Cult of Khonshu over relics and idols, and Khonshu’s followers were disgusted by Kali’s worshipers’ ritual murders. This cult actually has a pre-Marvel history, debuting in Captain America Comics #34 (1943) when Timely Comics was publishing the titles. Now they are back, and a mini West Coast Avengers reunion is set to fight them.

Marc Spector: Moon Knight Is Turning Into a Team-Up Book

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

It seems almost surprising to see how many team-ups are happening in Marc Spector: Moon Knight, especially for a character who prefers to fight alone. He has turned most of his allies against him over the years, and while he and Tigra seem to have a good relationship right now, things do not always end well in these situations, which Buck even mentioned in this issue. It was also a case where Moon Knight didn’t seem to want a team-up with Hank Pym, but it’s too late to turn back now.

This is very different from past Moon Knight comics, but it is also similar because Moon Knight has never gotten along well with others, and that is being shown despite all his recent team-ups. He betrayed the Midnight Sons, and only Blade understood why he did it. He has tried to push away Hank Pym, but the two will end up working together. It seems that the new stories are trying to show that Moon Knight can’t do everything alone, and while that makes these very different stories, it still seems familiar for the violent antihero.

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