Spider-Man’s Biggest Mistake Has Come Back to Haunt Him & It Could Kill the Most Important Person in His Life

Spider-Man is back on the Avengers team, and their first battle is a very personal one for the Wall-Crawler. What is even more distressing is that Spider-Man has no idea why he is at the center of this war, and he is going to learn quickly why he has to move fast before he loses the one person who is the most important in his life. The Avengers #1 (2026) by Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto saw the Avengers broken up again after the events of Avengers: Armageddon. However, the world always needs the Avengers, and this time, they reunited thanks to supernatural beings attacking people in New York City for a mysterious reason.

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This issue saw Spider-Man team up with Luke Cage, Wolverine, Miracleman, Captain Marvel, and Daredevil to fight these seemingly indestructible beings. When the beings said they were there because the people they attacked had had their deals voided, it was clear what had happened. Anyone who read the recent storyline with Captain America and Doctor Doom in Hell knows exactly what is going on, and Spider-Man has just learned Aunt May is in danger.

Mephisto’s Deals Have Been Voided & Earth Is Paying the Price

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In Captain America #16 (2026) by Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti, Doctor Doom and Steve Rogers were able to beat Mephisto, but instead of taking him captive, Doom made a deal with the devil. Instead of Mephisto making the offer, it was Doctor Doom who proposed a deal where he allowed Mephisto to live, and in exchange, Mephisto ceded control of Hell to Doctor Doom. As the new ruler of Hell, Doom sent Steve back to his body on Earth, and then he voided every contract that Mephisto had ever made. Doom did this to let anyone who wanted out of Hell leave, but it had an unintended result.

Because all deals were voided, the supernatural beings showed up on Earth to collect. A couple who made a deal to have a daughter found out that these beings were coming to kill the young woman since the deal was voided. This woman went on the run with a magical book that was meant to help her survive. She met Spider-Man when he saved her, and she said his name was in the book. That was when she told Spider-Man that he had made a deal with the devil and now they were coming to collect. When he asked who they were coming after, she said it was a woman named May Parker.

Spider-Man’s “One More Day” Deal Has Been Voided As Well

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Fans speculated that Doctor Doom voiding the contracts could help Spider-Man reverse the worst thing that the hero ever did in his life. When Spider-Man made a deal with Mephisto, he traded his marriage and all memories of it in exchange for Mephisto saving Aunt May’s life after she was shot by an assassin hired by Kingpin. Mary Jane was part of the deal, and the contract also erased Spider-Man’s secret identity from the world’s memories after he revealed it in “Civil War.”

Now, that deal is coming due thanks to Doctor Doom voiding all contracts. The biggest part of this is that the supernatural beings are coming for Aunt May. The young woman whose parents made the deal told Spider-Man that, according to the book, he is the only person who can save them all. Why Spider-Man is the key remains unclear, but in this issue, Mephisto also showed up on Earth and killed a woman who had made a deal with him, and if Mephisto is here, he must have some idea of how to get his power back.

However, there is more to it than this. If the deal is voided, this doesn’t just mean that Aunt May has to die. The other part of the deal was that all memories of Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson’s marriage were erased from history. If the deal is voided, it is unclear if this means they are married again, and whether the memories will come back. Even more importantly, the deal also erased Spider-Man’s secret identity from the world. Will people remember that he is Peter Parker? There is a lot to unpack here, and right now, it is only putting Aunt May in danger.

“One More Day” remains the most hated Spider-Man storyline in history, and this new storyline in The Avengers has a chance to fix it. With that said, there will probably be a limit to what is reversed because revealing Spider-Man’s secret identity isn’t likely to happen in the comics. However, if this storyline finds a way for Spider-Man to save Aunt May and then somehow get his marriage to Mary Jane back, it could finally reverse the damage that “One More Day” did to the hero.

What are your thoughts on the new Avengers storyline with Spider-Man? Let us know where you think this is all leading in the comments below.