Doctor Strange’s Derek Landy Teases Difficult Journey for the Sorcerer Supreme (Exclusive)

Doctor Strange has been on some interesting adventures over the years, but this December will see Stephen Strange embarking on what might be his most dangerous and unexpected one yet. Launching December 3rd, Doctor Strange #1 will see the titular hero, no longer Earth’s Sorcerer Supreme but now serving in that role for Asgard and, with Asgard’s link to Midgard severed, he has no way home. Now he will have to journey across the nine realms and investigate an emerging crisis all with an unexpected partner — none other than Heven’s own Angela.

Written by Derek Landy with art by Ivan Fiorelli, the new series will see Strange dealing with some big challenges as he tries to adapt to his new status quo while also learning to deal with being cut off from everything familiar to him. ComicBook spoke with Landy about what’s ahead for Strange and he teases that this is a series that fans won’t want to miss — and one they will be surprised by as well. You can also check out a preview for Doctor Strange #1 as well as covers for not just the first issue, but issues 2 and 3 as well.

Doctor Strange Has a Difficult (and Exciting) Journey Ahead

ComicBook: Doctor Strange is headed into some uncharted territory in this upcoming title. What has been the most interesting thing about this new adventure for you?

Derek Landy: The most interesting— and therefore the most exciting— thing about this has been finding out what Strange has done to replace the staples in his life that are no longer available to him. The magic he can call upon, the Cloak of Levitation, the Eye of Agamotto — all of these have been denied him, so what are the costs of finding substitutes? He’s still a Sorcerer Supreme, so he is still hugely powerful, but what does that power mean when he’s traversing the Nine (formerly Ten) Realms?

Removing a character from their usual environment is always an interesting way to examine that character. Take away his support structure — his home, his loved ones, his friends — and how does he cope? What compromises, if any, is he prepared to make in order to help innocent people he’s never met? The answers to these questions are our fuel.

How would you say this Doctor Strange story is different (or perhaps familiar) to your previous work with the character?

The Stephen Strange we saw in Doctor Strange of Asgard was still stinging from the loss of his Sorcerer Supreme status, and his focus was on gaining enough power to return to Earth, give Doctor Doom a bloody nose, and reclaim his title. None of that happened, because just when he’d gained the power, the way home was cut off from him.

The journey he’s on now is a difficult one. He’s still preoccupied with Earth, still feels that urgent need to return to Clea, to deal with his responsibilities there, but now he finds himself dealing with the responsibilities foisted upon him by his title of Sorcerer Supreme of Asgard. He originally sought that power out of a selfish need, so now he has to deal with those ramifications.

Angela Is a Perfect Fit for Strange’s Dilemma

I was a little excited and surprised that Angela is a part of this story, which just feels very cool. What do you think fans will be most surprised about with this story?

This is a fish out of water story, and so we figured that Strange would need a guide through the Nine Realms. When Angela was proposed, there was suddenly no one else I wanted. The character that has arrived into the Marvel Universe is a wonderfully complicated person, coming via Bendis and then filtered and refined through Gillen/Jimenez and Bennet/Hans/Jacinto. She is both simple and straightforward and in the middle of her own evolution, and that level of clarity works really well with Strange’s dilemma.

What’s one thing you think Doctor Strange fans need to know about this new series?

Possibly, the one thing they need to know is that the new series looks gorgeous. Ivan Fiorelli’s art is wonderfully expressive and magnificently dynamic, and it’s thanks to Ivan that our journey through the Nine Realms is as beautiful as it is. But another thing they need to know is that we leave Asgard early and start travelling, and so before long we’re surrounded by Angels and Dark Elves. Or, possibly, the thing they need to know is that Strange and Angela have to fight a new danger that threatens every Realm in the universe or that the… In fact, I can’t choose just one. You’ll have to read it for yourselves.

Doctor Strange #1 goes on Sale December 3rd from Marvel Comics.

