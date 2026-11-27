Wolverine turned 50 in 2024, with Marvel taking a well-deserved victory lap with the character. Honestly, the chance that anyone looked at the character in The Incredible Hulk #181 and predicted that he would become more popular than Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Superman, and Wonder Woman is just about nil. Logan went from Hulk third wheel to Giant-Size X-Men #1, joining the roster of the team and helping them reach new heights under writer Chris Claremont starting in issue #94. In fact, it’s safe to say that the success of the X-Men is tied up with Logan’s own popularity. He helped make the anti-hero into one of the most popular types of characters in the industry and one of the most popular characters in pop culture right now, but you’d never know it if you looked at Wolverine (Vol. 8).

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This book premiered as part of the X-Men’s “From the Ashes” relaunch in 2024. It’s written by Saladin Ahmed, the Eisner Award-winning writer of Black Bolt, Miles Morales: Spider-Man, and Ms. Marvel. Ahmed won for Black Bolt but since then has become more of a workhorse writer than a superstar, putting out good but not great runs on mid-level books. He’s a massive Wolverine fan, as he revealed in the letter he wrote readers in issue #1, and has Logan’s voice down. Working with artists Martin Cocolo and Julius Ohta, he’s pit the ol’Canucklehead against new threat the Adamantine and various classic Wolverine villains Cyber, Lady Deathstrike, Donald Pierce, Romulus, and Sabretooth, with appearances by Post and Mastermind. That seems cool, but there’s a problem – the book has no direction.

Wolverine Has Never Been Worse Off Than He Is Right Now

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

So, before we get into this, I want to talk about comic publishing in the 2020s. The late ’80s saw the rise of the trade paperback, collected editions of comic stories. They would become more and more popular, to the extent that comics started to be written for the trade. This would also change the way comic runs worked; a new creative team would come onboard a book and they would usually start a story that would last until the end of the run. It’s basically what people expect from comics nowadays. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t.

When Ahmed started the book, he introduced the Adamantine, a sentient magical metal used by the gods to create magic weapons over the millennia. The opening story introduced the idea that adamantium was basically a bastardized version of the magical metal, one created by humans, and the Adamantine wanted to destroy all of the adamantium to cleanse the world of the “false metal”, creating a place where it controlled the most powerful fighters through weapons created from its metal. While I wasn’t the craziest about the opening story arc, this was a fine direction for the book.

However, Ahmed did something different. Instead of doing the traditional “writing for the trade”, he started to tell other stories. As a longtime Wolverine reader, I got what he was trying to do immediately – he was trying to do Larry Hama-style Wolverine stories. Hama is a legitimate comic legend, the creator of G.I. Joe, and his run on Wolverine (Vol. 2) #31-118 is one of the greatest of all time. Long runs were the thing back then, and Hama did what his compatriot Chris Claremont did to keep the book interesting. Hama would write long arcs that would go in numerous directions but all serve a central idea. So, for example, his first 17 issues of the book were basically getting to know the character and his settings and introducing a focus on the shadows of Logan’s past. Issue #48 began the Weapon X arc of the book, which lasted til about the 60s with a short breather and then we got the bone claws, which turned into the feral arc, where Hama left the book.

Ahmed is basically doing the modern day version of Hama, except he’s not really changing the arcs. We’ve been on the Adamantine for the whole series, with a few other stories here and there like the Mastermind one or the Post one. The next arc looks to be another feral Wolverine arc, or at least a short story, and then there’s probably more Adamantine down the road. However, there’s just an aimless feeling even to the Adamantine stories. Nothing in the book ever feels like it’s actually coming together.

The run does have one throughline, though, but it’s not one it needs – nostalgia. Ahmed has been trying to reproduce the work of Hama in numerous ways – we got some bone claws, we got some Sabretooth, we’re about to get bestial feral Wolverine. Nostalgia became a huge problem for the X-Men books in the early days of “From the Ashes”, but it’s one that most of the line doesn’t have anymore, as everyone else feels like they have a handle on their books. Ahmed is still all in the nostalgia.

Wolverine is one of Marvel’s most popular heroes, but his solo adventures, especially the ’90s ones, aren’t exactly as well-known. People of my generation have nostalgia for it, but there’s been several new generations of Wolvie fans over the years that have no nostalgic relationship to feral Wolverine or bone claw Wolverine. In fact, if I’m being honest, I’m one of the few people I know who thinks the bone claw/feral years are peak; lots of readers hated the noncommital way Marvel did that story. These fans don’t want to read directionless nostalgia Wolverine and the proof is in the sales. Wolverine (Vol. 7) was a top 25 seller on every sales chart. This latest one kicked off at number one and then fell down the charts to top 50, and is often lower than that now. This is a huge problem no one is addressing.

Without a Direction, Wolverine Is Drowning

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

As someone who owns a lot of Hama Wolverine (Vol. 2) (I used to own more, but that’s a story for another day), I can tell you that above image definitely gives off ’90s feral Wolverine vibes, but that’s not exactly a good thing. Since Tom Brevoort took over the X-office, we’ve gotten a lot of nostalgia bait, but here’s the thing about that – when Brevoort took over, X-Men ’97 was fueling fan nostalgia, so putting out ’90s-flavored comics made sense. However, that is no longer case; the second season of X-Men ’97 was less ’90s focused and also wasn’t as huge because it was established, so the X-office moved away from nostalgia.

The problem is that nostalgia is the only direction that Ahmed has right now. He’s built his entire run around it, to the extent that even the “main plot” of the run never actually feels like a main plot, it’s just a vaguely entertaining story arc that starts and stops all the time. Fans don’t want that – we know because the book’s sales position has plummeted. Ahmed does a rather good job with the characters at least, so it’s not a total bust, but it’s also not a book that is going to keep the attention of anyone who doesn’t have an encyclopedic knowledge of Hama. However, those of us that do have that can see the run for what it is and that really doesn’t help it any either.

What do you think of Wolverine (Vol. 8)? Do you think that its nostalgia focus is working or do you think that it needs something more? Sound off in the comment section below.