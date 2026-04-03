The Best Batgirl Returned to DC’s Best Underexplored World

DC is a multiverse that’s filled with every kind of setting imaginable. There are the typical crime-ridden cities, advanced alien worlds, and magical realms governed by unknowable rules. The vast variety of locations provides a near infinite number of potential stories, especially because each one has its own unique atmosphere and lore. Gotham City is perfect for Batman with its dark, gothic architecture and long history with gangsters, corrupt politicians, and demons. Gem World is perfect for Amethyst because its power system and design reflect the coming-of-age stories she starred in. These settings provide all manner of advantages that anyone can use to tell a fantastic story, and DC has just brought back its best new setting, the Spirit World.

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The Spirit World is a Chinese-inspired land where spirits go after death to await reincarnation. It mixes vibrant colors with classic ideas and rich myths, creating a world unlike any other in the entirety of DC. As of Batgirl (2024) #18, the best Batgirl, Cassandra Cain, has returned to the Spirit World. She was one of the first characters to dive into this realm during the Spirit World miniseries, and the trip almost cost her life. This time, she’s diving back in on her own accord with two friends to find the answers to her mysterious new powers. It’s a fun little arc for Cass, and a great look into a place that is begging for more exploration.

A Mission Through Metaphor and Reality

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Last issue saw Batgirl try to go to a Bat-Family dinner, only for her blood to turn against her. It ripped out of her veins and attacked everything around her, so she found Jade Tiger and Jaya to help. They discovered that Cass and Tanji’s cousin, the Bloodmaster, opened a Gotham branch of his company. They broke in to demand answers for why powers Cass shouldn’t have awakened, but after they fought their way to Wu Lin’s office, his secretary shot him in the back of the head. The Wucorp workers used his body to open a portal to the Spirit World. With no other leads, Batgirl and her team leaped inside.

The heroes were immediately attacked by Spirit World denizens intent on stealing their lifeforce, but Wu Lin saved them. He explained that his deceased father planned to possess his body and return the Blood of Wu to their criminal ways. Wu Lin agreed to guide them out of the Spirit World and teach Batgirl to control her blood in exchange for their protection. They traveled throughout the land, all while Wu Lin tutored Batgirl. He reminded her that her blood was a connection she couldn’t break. Even if she chooses a new family, she will always be bound to her past, and forgetting it is to give the blood power over her.

Cass mastered control of her blood, learning to form it into weapons that could slice through anything, and how to discard it when she was done. Of course, she was still rejecting her heritage. She wanted to cut all ties with her blood family, while her half-brother Tenji wanted to find their mother while they were in the land of the dead. Batgirl fought to forget the past, but to get home, she would need to literally mow through it. Especially when she confronted the spirit form of a very important person to her journey, either her mom or the aunt she never knew.

The Potential of Spirits Turned Real

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The Spirit World, as a concept, is filled with unlimited potential. On the one hand, it offers a new corner of the magical side of the DC Universe. There’s no other place like the Spirit World, with its Chinese-inspired mythology and abundance of fae-like beings. It has its own visual style that is totally unique from everything else, but more importantly, it’s the perfect breeding ground for emotionally-centered stories. It’s populated by the dead, most of whom want to consume living people, so there’s immediate tension of facing the ghosts from characters’ pasts. There’s also the manifestation of concepts and gods, such as how the Midnight Eye enhanced Cass’s blood as she struggles to throw off her connection to her old family.

Anything can happen in the Spirit World, and everything will happen. Time moves differently than in the real world, even letting characters vanish for weeks at a time while nothing changes in their normal lives. There are all kinds of creatures that can take on any form, and the idea of Collectives, bundles of souls bound by a single idea, is very interesting. This realm can be as literal or metaphorical as it needs to be, blending them in a colorful way that DC has never had before. This world is full of surprises, and it’s definitely worth exploring every bit of.

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Which of DC’s magical realms is your favorite? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!