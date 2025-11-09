Years After His Last Marvel Appearance, A Major Daredevil Character Needs to Return Quick

Daredevil has had some great supporting characters in his comics, but one of his best sidekicks needs to make a comeback to Marvel Comics after too long an absence. Daredevil has been around since 1964, the defender of Hell’s Kitchen and a superhero who believes in justice over vengeance. As an attorney in his secret identity, Matt Murdock fights for what is right, even as he portrays the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen to strike fear into his enemies. Along the way, he has teamed up with regular people like Foggy Nelson and antiheroes like Elektra.

However, he also has a former sidekick in the superhero Blindspot. While Blindspot has been put through Hell, sometimes literally, he remains one of Daredevil’s best supporting characters. It is more than past time for him to return to Marvel Comics.

What Happened To Blindspot?

Blindspot is Samuel Chung, an undocumented immigrant and a genius inventor who created his own invisibility suit to help fight crime in Chinatown. It was around this time that he met Daredevil, and the Man Without Fear took him under his wing to help teach him and train him in martial arts. However, while this worked for a time, things quickly went very wrong for Blindspot when Daredevil’s enemies began targeting him.

His mother had left him and his little sister behind to join the Church of the Sheltering Hands, a cult run by a former Hand member named Tenfingers. After he began working for Matt Murdock at a job and by Daredevil’s side as his sidekick, he ran afoul of Daredevil’s enemy, Muse. Muse then gouged out both of Blindspot’s eyes to make him more like Daredevil. However, it caused more problems than expected when his mother showed up to see if the Hand could help him regain his sight.

This is where Blindspot’s story took a dark turn and could provide some great stories in the future. His mother traded her soul to the Beast in exchange for Sam’s sight, and he became a disciple of the Hand following this. Sam led Daredevil into a trap, and soon they escaped, though Sam’s mom was killed before they got away. A short time later, Blindspot went after Muse again, and the Beast offered his assistance. Blindspot accepted, but then, after beating Muse, rejected the beast, leading the demon to attack New York City.

This eventually led to the Red Fist Saga because the Beast was defeated but still thrived in Hell, haunting Blindspot’s nightmares. Blindspot went to wait for the Beast to come for him, and he planned to fight and defeat the creature once and for all, a suicide attempt. Lucky for Blindspot, Daredevil showed up, told Sam to go home and be there for his sister, and then he took his place and finally destroyed the Beast.

It’s Time Marvel Brought Back Blindspot

Blindspot has mostly disappeared from Marvel Comics completely since The Red Fist Saga in 2023. Blindspot retired back in 2019 after Daredevil convinced him to give up his vigilante life and make something better of himself. However, his return in 2023 proved that he couldn’t completely leave this life behind and that he needed to keep fighting. However, with Daredevil eliminating the Beast, there was a chance that Sam could finally get the peace he deserved.

However, as comic book readers know, most great heroes don’t get to live in peace, and it’s time that Blindspot returns. It had to be a slight disappointment that, in the first season of Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+, Muse was a main villain, yet there was no sign of Blindspot anywhere. However, his return would have to be due to something dramatic since he is still caring for his younger sister after the death of his mom.

It might seem hard to believe, but Blindspot has only 36 total appearances in Marvel Comics. Despite that, he became a memorable and beloved Daredevil supporting character, which speaks volumes about why he needs to come back. With so many young heroes in Marvel, Blindspot could fit in well in any number of teen hero books, and having him return to help Daredevil would be a welcome addition to any upcoming storyline.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!