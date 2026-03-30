10 Best Goblin Villains in Marvel Comics, Ranked

Spider-Man has one of the greatest rogues’ galleries in comic book history as he fights countless three-dimensional mad scientists and monsters who are the product of science experiments that went horribly wrong. Yet few foes of the Wall-Crawler are more numerous, persistent, and psychotic than the Goblin villains. Ever since Norman Osborn first donned the Green Goblin mask and took the strength and intelligence-enhancing Goblin Formula, many other criminals have either willingly or unwillingly stepped up to continue his legacy. With their immense strength, intricate plots, and utter insanity, these Goblin villains have proven themselves to be some of Spider-Man’s greatest challenges and among Marvel Comics’ best evildoers.

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On top of possessing the Goblin Formula, many Goblin villains are armed with gliders, pumpkin bombs, and razor-sharp shurikens, making them incredibly versatile and deadly. Some of these Goblin-themed criminals will simply wear a mask to give themselves a monstrous appearance. While others will undergo a full mutation into terrifying beasts. With their striking appearances, diverse weapons, dark humor, and cruel schemes, the Goblin villains have been the foes in some of Spider-Man’s most quintessential storylines.

10) Demogoblin

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Unlike other Goblins on this list, Demogoblin is an actual mythical creature. Initially, Demogoblin was the result of Jason Macendale Jr., the Hobgoblin, possession by a demon during a botched ritual which he had undergone to become stronger. When the demon was eventually exorcised from Hobgoblin’s body, it remained in the mortal realm and became the new Demogoblin. Now obsessed with redeeming himself and going to Heaven, Demogoblin will punish anyone who sins, no matter how harmless their actions are, leading to him fighting Spider-Man. In addition to possessing the superhuman strength and agility of other Goblin villains, Demogoblin wields deadly magical abilities and weapons, including Hellfire and emotionally paralyzing pumpkin bombs.

9) Monster

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After the controversial events of “One More Day” retconned Spider-Man’s marriage to MJ, the Wall-Crawler tried to get back into the dating pool by starting a relationship with the forensic specialist Carlie Cooper. However, even after Carlie broke up with Spider-Man, she still found herself in danger from Norman Osborn and his Goblin Nation. To make Carlie do his bidding, Norman doused her with chemicals that gave her a monstrous appearance and warped her mind. As the villain, Monster, Carlie tries to kill her former love interest while Spider-Man desperately tries to find a way to cure his friend. Although Carlie has now been cured, her time as a villain was incredibly tragic.

8) Ultimate Hobgoblin

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For every universe with a Spider-Man, there will be a Goblin to challenge him. Instead of masks, pumpkins, and gliders, the Goblins of the Ultimate Universe are giant pyrokinetic monsters mutated by a serum. As in many universes, Harry Osborn started as Peter Parker’s best friend before becoming his hated enemy. Mistakenly believing that Spider-Man murdered his father, Norman Osborn, Harry Osborn took the Goblin serum and became the hulking Hobgoblin to get revenge on the Wall-Crawler. With his immense strength and pyrokinetic abilities, Harry was a deadly enemy of Spider-Man. However, Harry eventually reformed and died a hero, fighting his resurrected, villainous father.

7) Menace

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Anyone who gets close to the Osborns is bound to become a Goblin villain. Lily Hollister was Harry Osborn’s fiancée, and she came across Norman Osborn’s old Green Goblin equipment. After accidentally touching a new type of Goblin Serum, Lily went insane and developed the power to shapeshift into a goblin. Taking on the name Menace and raiding Norman Osborn’s assortment of Green Goblin weapons, Lily began attacking her father’s mayoral reelection campaign to garner sympathy for him. She became a frequent enemy of Spider-Man and joined Norman’s Goblin Nation. However, when Lily was cured of insanity, she gave up her supervillain career and became the hero, Queen Cat.

6) Hobgoblin (Jason Macendale Jr.)

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Initially acting as the supervillain and mercenary Jack O’Lantern, Jason Macendale Jr. upgraded his criminal enterprises by becoming the third Hobgoblin. In his quest to kill Spider-Man, Jason has undergone many different alterations to gain more power, from becoming a cyborg to being possessed by a demon and becoming the first Demogoblin. Although it seemed like Jason met his end when the original Hobgoblin, Roderick Kingsley, killed him to reclaim his mantle, no one in comics stays dead for long. Jason was eventually resurrected and has once again begun terrorizing the streets of New York in his eternal quest to squash the Wall-Crawler. Jason is also well-known for being the incarnation of the Hobgoblin in the hit show Spider-Man: The Animated Series.

5) Goblin King

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The nephew of Daily Bugle reporter Ben Urich, Phil was unique because he initially started as a superhero. When he was doused in the Goblin Formula, Phil stole an experimental new Goblin armor and became one of the few heroic versions of the Green Goblin. Unfortunately, the Goblin Formula eventually eroded his mind, and he began working for the Kingpin as the sadistic and psychotic fourth Hobgoblin notably armed with a flaming sword. When Norman Osborn created the Goblin Nation, he upgraded Phil’s armor and weapons and redubbed him the Goblin Knight. However, Phil soon backstabbed Norman and declared himself the Goblin King. Unfortunately for Phil, Norman would eventually return for revenge and kill him.

4) Ultimate Green Goblin

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The original Ultimate Universe is home to one of the most powerful and deranged versions of Norman Osborn in the multiverse. Norman was a corrupt industrialist who was working on a super soldier serum when a lab explosion caused him to transform into a hulking, green-scaled monster with pyrokinetic abilities. As the Green Goblin, Norman wreaked havoc in his wake, leaving many people dead, including his own wife and son. With his frequent hallucinations and animalistic behavior, he’s also far more mentally unstable than the original, quite insane Green Goblin. As in most universes, Green Goblin was Spider-Man’s archnemesis, and they clashed several times. Green Goblin was even responsible for the death of the first Ultimate Spider-Man and eventually set his sights on destroying the hero’s successor, Miles Morales.

3) Hobgoblin (Roderick Kingsley)

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The first and greatest Hobgoblin of them all, Roderick Kingsley, is one of Spider-Man’s most fearsome adversaries. An incredibly corrupt executive at a fashion company, Roderick’s desire for power led him to beg Norman Osborn for the Goblin Formula. Unlike almost every other Goblin villain, Roderick isn’t insane; he’s just a meticulous, calculating, and unapologetically cruel person who wants to make a name for himself in the criminal underworld by destroying the Web-Slinger. The mystery of who the Hobgoblin was lasted for several years, with Roderick even framing Spider-Man’s friend Ned Leeds to throw him off the trail. And when Roderic’s identity was eventually exposed, he continued acting as one of Spider-Man’s most fearsome foes. To this day, Roderick is the definitive Hobgoblin.

2) Green Goblin (Harry Osborn)

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Few characters in Marvel Comics have a more tragic descent into villainy than Peter Parker’s best friend, Harry Osborn. When his father, Norman Osborn, died battling Spider-Man, Harry grew to hate the Wall-Crawler. Upon discovering that Peter was Spider-Man, he went mad and took the Goblin Formula to become the second Green Goblin. It was incredibly tragic, as Spider-Man was forced to fight the person he considered a brother. Harry would then go in and out of his villainous identity, as he constantly struggled to control his fractured mind and addiction to the Goblin Formula. Yet even with this darker half, in the end, Harry died heroically after saving the lives of his son, MJ, and Peter from a bomb.

1) Green Goblin (Norman Osborn)

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One of the greatest comic book villains, Norman Osborn, was the original Green Goblin and Spider-Man’s archnemesis. The head of the multi-billion-dollar company Oscorp, Norman, was caught in a lab accident while working on a strength-enhancing formula. The accident boosted Norman’s strength and intelligence but also turned him into a mad villain. He then developed the Green Goblin persona and sought to takeover New York’s underworld. Naturally, he hated his adversary Spider-Man and wanted to destroy him. And after discovering Spider-Man’s secret identity, Norman swore to kill everyone the hero loves. The villain’s most notorious acts are killing Gwen Stacy and faking Aunt May’s death. Although in more recent years he has reformed, Norman will always be known as the definitive Green Goblin and Spider-Man’s most fearsome adversary.

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