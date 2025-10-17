10 Justice League Villains That Would Destroy the Avengers

The Avengers are the greatest superhero team in the Marvel Universe. The Avengers have saved the Earth numerous times over the decades, and has even helped save all of existence on a pretty regular basis. The Avengers have faced all kinds of villains during their existence, enlisting the most powerful and skilled members of Earth’s superhero community. The Avengers are often overpowered by their foes, but they don’t let that sort of thing stop them. The Avengers are basically the Marvel version of the Justice League, and serve much the same purpose. However, there are a lot of differences between the teams.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If the Avengers went put into the DC Multiverse, they would be able to save the day sometimes, but not all of the time. The Justice League’s most powerful foes have numerous advantages over the Avengers. These ten Justice League villains would be too much for the Avengers, destroying Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

10) Starro the Conqueror

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The Starro the Conqueror is one of the Justice League’s greatest villains, and it would wipe the floor with the Avengers. Starro uses its offspring to take control of the minds of the populations of entire countries, and mind control has always been one of the biggest problems the Avengers have. Starro is at a scale that the Avengers aren’t used to facing and could easily take over most of the Avengers in one fell swoop, using the heroes it has control of to beat the rest of the team. The Vision could probably resist the Starro offspring, but that would mean that it would be him versus the rest of the team. The Vision is tough, but he’s not tough enough to defeat all of the Avengers at once. Starro isn’t the kind of threat that the Avengers are usually used to dealing with and it would be the end of the team.

9) Lex Luthor

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Lex Luthor is DC’s most twisted genius, and he would defeat the Avengers completely on his own. Lex Luthor is the smartest person on Earth, and he has weapons capable of battling Superman, a hero that is basically infinitely strong. The Avengers have some smart folks on their team, but none of them can match the evil intellect of Lex Luthor. His armor is powerful enough to defeat most of the team on his own — if it can fight someone as powerful as Superman successfully, most of the Avengers are getting one-punched — and any who escaped the early moments of the battle would have to deal with a villain more intelligent than all of them put together. Even Tony Stark’s vaunted intelligence couldn’t stand up to Lex’s (Lex would take Stark’s businesses just because he could). Lex is on another level, and he would be able to easily take the Avengers down completely on his own.

8) The Batman Who Laughs

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The Batman Who Laughs is a villain that people got tired of quickly, but that doesn’t change just how formidable he is. The Batman Who Laughs is Batman with the insanity of the Joker, making him one of the most dangerous beings in the DC Multiverse. The Batman Who Laughs killed everyone on his Earth, and knows how to deal with every kind of superpower imaginable. He wouldn’t have all the information on the Avengers, but he’s Batman; he’d be able to figure out strategies against them quickly, and would learn more and more as he fought them. The Avengers, for the most part, aren’t nearly as powerful as the Justice League, and that would make the battles against them much easier for the Batman Who Laughs.

7) Darkseid

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Darkseid began as the New Gods’ greatest foe, but he’s since become the greatest threat in the DC Multiverse. Darkseid is powerful enough on his own to smack around Kryptonians, meaning that basically only Thor could fight it out with him. Add in his armies of Parademons and his Elites, and the Avengers are going to feel the pain rather quickly. Again, it’s a question of power level, as Darkseid is used to mostly dealing with heroes who are way more powerful than even the strongest Avengers. Darkseid is an all-powerful deity of evil, and he would be able to trounce the Justice League, especially if he got his hands on the Anti-Life Equation.

6) Eclipso

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Eclipso was God’s Angel of Wrath, and lost his job because he loved hurting humans too much. Eclipso was imprisoned in the Heart of Darkness black diamond and has since been able to possess numerous people over the years, trying to spread his darkness across the planet. Eclipso isn’t as powerful as he once was, but his powers still give him godlike magic and reality-altering powers. Eclipso is also able to take control of people, creating armies to fight for him. The Avengers are almost entirely outclassed by Eclipso; Thor and Scarlet Witch would have a chance against him, but neither of them are powerful enough to do too much damage to him. Eclipso is superlatively powerful, and the Avengers would learn a terrible lesson in combat with him.

5) Amazo

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Amazo is a powerful android created with the ability to siphon off the powers of the heroes and villains it faces. Amazos aren’t very smart, but they’re insanely powerful. An Amazo starts with all of the powers of the Justice League, and then gains more powers from the heroes it fights. Now, Amazo doesn’t have the same levels of power as the more powerful Leaguers — Amazo is superfast like the Flash, but can’t break the speed of light, and is amazingly strong, but can’t move planets around like Superman has shown he can — but its powers are more than enough to smack around most of the Avengers in the first few seconds of a fight. Amazo would do a ridiculous amount of damage to the Avengers, breaking the team down and using their own power against them.

4) The Crime Syndicate

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The Crime Syndicate is the Earth-3 version of the Justice League, and is much, much more powerful than the Avengers. The Crime Syndicate has a core of Ultraman, Superwoman, Johnny Quick, Power Ring, and Owl Man, with villains like Atomika, Deathstorm, and Grid working with the team at various times. The Crime Syndicate has just too much power for the Avengers to handle. Johnny Quick alone would be able to defeat almost every Avenger within seconds, leaving the rest of the Syndicate to mop up the most powerful members of the Avengers. At the end, it would basically be Thor against the entire team, and as tough as Thor is, he’s just not tough enough against those kinds of odds.

3) The Legion of Doom

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The Legion of Doom is a combination of the Justice League’s greatest villains, and they would wipe the floor with the Avengers. The Legion has an unreal amount of power; Bizarro alone is enough to nearly fight the entire Avengers successfully, completely on his own. Add in super geniuses like Luthor, Brainiac, and Grodd, heavy hitters like Solomon Grundy, the Parasite, and Cheetah, and skilled villains like Sinestro, Captain Cold, and Black Manta, and the Legion of Doom would be able to rather easily overpower the Avengers pretty quickly. The Legion is full of villains that could do immeasurable damage to the Avengers on their own, and when you add them all together, they’re an unstoppable force for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

2) The Anti-Monitor

Image Courtesy of DC Comics



DC has characters with unimaginable body counts, and the one with the greatest is easily the Anti-Monitor. The Anti-Monitor destroyed entire universes and was able to nearly bring about the destruction of the entire multiverse. The Justice League, on their own, were never able to defeat the Anti-Monitor, and even teamed up with the most powerful heroes of the multiverse still couldn’t defeat him. The Avengers don’t have the power to hurt the Anti-Monitor — he was able to trounce Kryptonians rather easily — and don’t have access to the methods that the Justice League did. The Anti-Monitor is a villain that takes entire universes of heroes to beat, and even the most powerful rosters of Avengers would find that impossible.

1) Perpetua

Courtesy of DC Comics

Perpetua is a Hand, and one of the most overpowered DC characters ever. Perpetua was able to create multiverses and created the DC Multiverse to use it as a weapon to conquer the multiverses of other Hands. Perpetua is another villain that the Justice League have never been able to defeat in a straight-up fight. The Justice League fought Perpetua twice and both times she was able to beat them. Perpetua was killed by the Batman Who Laughs, who had taken on the power of Doctor Manhattan. Perpetua would be able to destroy the Avengers, much like she did against the Justice League. The big difference is that the Avengers would never be able to figure out how to win.

What do you think? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!