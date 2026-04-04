10 Marvel Events With Too Many Tie-In Comics

Marvel Comics has been innovating the event come for decades. DC had been using Justice League of America for multiversal events every year in the Silver and Bronze Ages, with Marvel taking the ideas of big crossovers and put them in their own books beginning with 1982’s Marvel Super Heroes Contest of Champions. They’ve put all kinds of events since then and were the first publisher to give readers the dreaded tie-in comic starting with Secret Wars II. It’s basically a way to boost sales for lower level books, as well as allowing the more popular characters to get their own solo adventures related to the event story.

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Tie-in comics can be pretty cool, but Marvel has made them into the most annoying part of their events. They stuff as many tie-ins into all of them as they can, with some mattering and some just acting as advertising for the main story. These ten Marvel events had way too many tie-ins, running the gamut of quality.

10) Avengers vs. X-Men

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Avengers vs. X-Men is better than you remember, but it definitely over did it with the tie-ins. The 12-issue series was long enough, but it had tie-ins in every major X-Men and Avengers book, numerous solo books, and several miniseries. Some of them are fun, like AvX, Uncanny X-Men, and Wolverine and the X-Men, but most of the rest of them were just cash grabs. This story came out in 2012, when Marvel thought that MCU fans would run to comic stories, so putting “Avengers” on the covers of every book possible was their way of marketing to them (and they never actually showed up in any numbers; down with MCU synergy!).

9) “Fall of X”

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X-Men fans loved the Krakoa Era, but once Jonathan Hickman left the books, sales started to fall precipitously. “Fall of X” was the end of the era and it ran through every X-book of the time. It was kicked off with four Before the Fall one shots, ran through every ongoing title, and had numerous miniseries. However, the problem came in that the miniseries of the first six months didn’t build up anything in the last six, so you could skip most of them and not lose anything. What made it worse is that Marvel cut six months off the story, which originally supposed to run for close to 18 months, meaning that everything in the last six months felt rushed and badly fleshed out. While it has some bright spots, pretty much just anything written by Kieron Gillen, Al Ewing, and Ben Percy, the rest of it is mostly bad.

8) “Age of Revelation”

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After the Krakoa Era, the X-Men books didn’t get much better (other than Uncanny X-Men), and the “From the Ashes” status quo proved to be a minor disaster, especially the story that ended it: “Age of Revelation”. This book took readers ten years into the future after Doug Ramsey turned Apocalypse heir Revelation took over the world. There were two bookend issues and 17 three-issue miniseries, and you basically only needed to read the bookends and the comics written by Jed MacKay. The story was meant to take advantage of the 30th anniversary of “Age of Apocalypse”, but it failed completely, and its lack of quality hurt the already ailing X-Men line.

7) Secret Wars

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Secret Wars was the culmination of Jonathan Hickman’s amazing Avengers run, with Doctor Doom recreating the multiverse in his image, and the heroes and villains of Earth-616 and Earth-1610 trying to break his grasp over creation. This story had a lot of miniseries taking place in various alternate universes based on older stories, and the vast, vast majority of them had nothing to do with the main story. Some of them were good, but you could skip all of them and not miss anything.

6) House of M

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House of M was hot garbage, a story that basically served to push the X-Men further from the center of the Marvel Universe. Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver recreated the world so that mutants were the dominant race, and basically every book in Marvel’s 2005 publishing line had a tie-in, as well as there being several tie-in miniseries. This was the second event of their ’00s event cycle, so they hadn’t went as crazy with the tie-ins as they would in the future, but there was still way too many. It honestly wasn’t all that interesting of an alternate universe, and the only ones that were worth reading was the Spider-Man and Iron Man miniseries, the Wolverine (Vol. 3) issues, and the Captain America (Vol. 5) issue.

5) Secret Invasion

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Secret Invasion told the story of the Skrull invasion going from a cold war to a hot one. This 2008 story was fourth in the cycle started in 2004 and Marvel had been playing the tie-in game for several years now. The story mostly did its tie-ins with miniseries so as not to interrupt the flow of the other popular books of the line, although New Avengers and Mighty Avengers tied directly into the story. Those were the best of them, with the New Avengers issues telling the story of Skrulls in the run-up to the story and being especially good. Other than that, none of them were must-read, but they were pretty alright for the most part.

4) Infinity Gauntlet

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Infinity Gauntlet is a Marvel classic, and the publisher definitely took advantage of it when it came out. After the failure of Secret Wars II in the ’80s, Marvel mostly went for crossover events running through various books and annual events, and this 1991 story was a return to event series with tie-ins. Nearly every Marvel book of the day had some, and they were honestly pretty great. 1991 Marvel had a lot of amazing talent, so the tie-in issues were better than some later events. The Silver Surfer issues and The Incredible Hulk ones were the best, but most of them do something fun with the ideas of the story.

3) Hunt for Wolverine/Return of Wolverine

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2014’s Death of Wolverine was mid, but it sold well. Marvel saw dollar signs, so in 2017 they began building up to his return in Marvel Legacy #1. This began with back-up stories in numerous books in the “Marvel Legacy” status quo with Wolverine showing up, and that led to “Hunt for Wolverine” and Return of Wolverine starting in 2018. Hunt for Wolverine #1 kicked it all off, then four four-issue miniseries came out, and finally Return in 2019. While there are events on this list with more tie-ins, what makes all of these worse is that you didn’t have to read any of them to understand Return of Wolverine. You were better off skipping them, and those of use who did buy them all rue it to this day, since no one wants any of them on the secondary market and they’re all forgettable (when they aren’t legitimately bad).

2) A.X.E. Judgment Day

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A.X.E. Judgment Day was excellent, and its tie-ins were actually worth reading. This story pit the Eternals against the X-Men, with the Avengers trying to stop the fighting. With the help of Mister Sinister they created the Progenitor, a Celestial for the Eternals to worship, but it decides to judge the human race, destroying the planet unless it finds every human worthy. There were numerous miniseries, written by series writer Kieron Gillen, and all of them great, and just about every Marvel book had a tie-in issue where they were judged by the cosmic giant. While you didn’t need to read all of these tie-ins to understand the stories, most of them are pretty cool and flesh out the idea nicely.

1) Civil War

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Civil War broke the Marvel superhero community, and the publisher went all out to give readers the conflict. This was the third book of the ’00s event cycle, and it had tie-in issues in nearly every Marvel book of the time. On top of that, there were a whole lot of miniseries, all of them showing the battle between the registered and heroes the rebels. Honestly, most of these tie-ins are awesome, getting across the conflict beautifully, and you’re better off reading them than the main book. There’s a not bad one in the bunch, but there are so many of them that most fans never got a chance to read them all. If you can find any trades, pick them up.

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