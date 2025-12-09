10 Most Powerful Witches in the Marvel Universe, Ranked By Threat Level

The most powerful witches in Marvel Comics are a lot more than just Scarlet Witch, and several witches rival her in power. Marvel Comics has brought two of its most powerful young heroes back to Earth after a few years in space. After the Imperial storyline shook up everything people know about the cosmic Marvel Universe, the Kree-Skrull Alliance was destroyed, and Hulkking and Wiccan were banished after an attempted assassination attempt on the royal couple. This led to their first major story on Earth in years, with Wiccan setting off on the Witches’ Road, where he met an even more powerful witch known as Baba Yaga.

With Marvel focusing on witches again, here is a look at the 10 most powerful witches in Marvel Comics.

10) Topaz

Topaz is a powerful witch in Marvel Comics, and she has primarily spent her time in the world of Marvel monsters. In her early years in Marvel Comics, she was an associate with Jack Russell and helped the Werewolf by Night learn to calm the beast and keep better control of the monster inside of him so he could be a hero. However, there is more to her skills than just taming a beast. She is a telepath on top of a powerful magic user, and she has gone head-to-head with Dracula and Mephisto and lived to tell about it. She gained even more power studying under Doctor Strange and was part of the 2004 Witches comic book series.

9) The Wu

The Wu is Alice Gulliver, the daughter of a police detective and a woman named August Wu, the mystical protector of Hong Kong. When a demon killed her mother, Alice inherited her magical powers and the duty to protect Hong Kong. She is a newer Marvel character, making her debut in Doctor Strange: Last Days of Magic #1, and proving to be a powerful magical force in her own right. She worked as a police detective, like her father, and used the magical powers she inherited from her mother, while also searching for her mother’s killer. What makes her most interesting is that she uses hexes and spells on her weapons to hide the fact that she is using magic.

8) Nico Minoru

Nico Minoru was a member of the Runaways, making her debut in that first comic book issue in 2003. That superhero team featured teenagers who learned their parents were supervillains, and they broke away from their families to fight crime and eventually stop their parents’ master plan. Nico’s parents were dark wizards, and it didn’t take long for her powers to manifest as well. Nico uses blood magic and uses the Staff of One to cast her spells. However, she has a significant weakness. She can’t repeat spells with the Staff, and soon she will run out of magic.

7) Jennifer Kale

Jennifer Kale made her debut in Adventure Into Fear with Man-Thing #11 in 1972. She was a young amateur witch who stole an occult textbook from her grandfather and went with her brother into the swamps to cast a conjuration spell. They accidentally open a portal to the Nether-Spawn, and Man-Thing has to save them. It was at this time that Kenniofer Kale developed a connection to Man-Thing and became a “creature of destiny.” Since that time, Jennifer became a highly skilled sorcerer, using magic that dates back centuries.

6) Agatha Harkness

At one time, Agatha Harkness was really only known as a witch who served as a nanny, first for Franklin Richards and then for Wanda Maximoff’s children that she created using magic. However, Agatha is an ancient being who survived the Salem Witch Trials and was working as a nanny to watch for the powers of, first, Frankin, and then of Billy or Tommy. As powerful as she was, she was no match for Wanda when she remembered her lost children and murdered Agatha. That said, Agatha was strong enough to continue to advise her as a ghost and eventually return after Wands took a trip on the Witches’ Road.

5) Magik

Magik is an interesting witch because she is, first and foremost, a mutant. Illyana Rasputin is the little sister of Colossus, and she was sucked into the Limbo Realm when she was a young child. She was trapped there for years, although only a few moments passed in this realm. When she returned moments later, she was years older and had trained in white magic from an alternate version of Storm and black magic from Belasco’s library. With her Soulsword, she became one of the most powerful witches on the planet and is even the Sorcerer Supreme of Limbo.

4) Wiccan

Wiccan is Billy Kaplan, a young witch who is the reincarnation of Wanda Maximoff’s created child in him. This means he has inherited Wanda’s chaos magic, and he has a chance to become even more powerful than his mother. His main power is reality manipulation, and as Scarlet Witch showed in House of M, this means he could realistically change all of reality to what he desires. However, as a genuine hero, that is not likely to happen. However, he is also destined to become the Demiurge, which is a being destined to rewrite the rules of magic and could unmake worlds. If that happened, Wiccan would move to the top of the list.

3) Baba Yaga

Baba Yaga made her debut in Captain Britain Vol. 2 #11 in 1985. She had survived for centuries as a Dieva diety and a witch-crone by feasting on those who travel through her forest. Since her first appearance, Baba Yaga has continued to return, even when it seems she has been destroyed. Her most recent appearance was in the new Wiccan series, Witches’ Road, and she defeated Wiccan, decapitating him, but keeping him alive to do her bidding. She has the power of necromancy and energy projection, but the limits of her powers have never been revealed.

2) Morgan Le Fay

Morgan Le Fay is one of the most powerful ancient witches in Marvel Comics history. She was born on one of the islands of Atlantis after it sank and was raised to be a sea princess. She then settled in Britain, where a young Atlantian priest named Myraddin changed his name to Merlin and created his druid worship in Stonehenge. The young Morgan became Merlin’s apprentice. However, when she tried to overthrow her half-brother Arthur and take over Camelot, she began her journey into evil. She then mastered her magic using the Darkhold and is considered one of the most powerful sorceresses in Marvel history.

1) Scarlet Witch

The Scarlet Witch was just named the new Sorcerer Supreme of the Marvel Universe, so that should explain how powerful a witch she is. However, even before this, she proved her power more than once. She uses chaos magic, which at times is uncontrollable, but she has been working on mastering it on another level in recent years. She has rewritten all of reality in House of M. She depowered almost every mutant on Earth with only three words. She killed several Avengers and Agatha Harkness in a fit of rage. Wanda Maximoff is the most dangerous witch in Marvel history, and no one else comes close.

