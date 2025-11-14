7 Best Magic Users In Marvel (Who Aren’t Doctor Strange)

Magic is and has long been a big part of the Marvel Universe. One of the most powerful forces in comics, magic has been used to explain superpowers, solve problems, create problems, and introduce all new realities that push some of our favorite characters in new directions that would otherwise not even be possible. The magic side of Marvel is the home of some its best characters and most fascinating stories.

But while Doctor Strange is perhaps the best known and most popular of Marvel’s magic users, there are many, many others who are just as interesting and powerful. Some are more powerful while others are perhaps less so but are very interesting in how they fit into the magical aspect of things. Here are seven of the ones we think are the best overall.

7) Jericho Drumm/Brother Voodoo

Brother Voodoo (sometimes called Doctor Voodoo) is easily one of Marvel’s most interesting and powerful magic users. Born in Haiti, Jericho Drumm returns to his home country after years of being a psychologist in the United States and discovers that his brother Daniel, the local houngan, is dying. Jericho remains in Haiti to take over as the village houngan and ends up being a stronger practitioner of magic than his brother.

Brother Voodoo is a powerful magic user with a lot of incredible powers including resistance to pain, control over fire, and even astral projection. He can also summon the spirit of his brother and boost his own physical strength by doing so. Jericho even at one point was Sorcerer Supreme.

6) Clea

The niece of Dormammu, Clea is another of Marvel’s complex and interesting magic users. In addition to her mastery of magic, Clea can fly and has superhuman strength and durability, making her a true powerhouse. She has also, at times, ruled the Dark Dimension and was also Sorcerer Supreme.

Clea has long been a major part of Doctor Strange’s story, initially as Strange’s only ally in the Dark Dimension and over time magical ally as well before eventually becoming his lover and wife. Even with her strong ties to Strange, however, she’s a powerful sorcerer in her own right and a fascinating character.

5) Enchantress

When it comes to magic in the Marvel universe, Enchantress is a major player, particularly for the Asgardians. What’s interesting about Enchantress, aka Amora, is that while she has some serious power when it comes to magic and mysticism, she typically uses her abilities to seduce and enchant others into doing her bidding as mind-control is one of the key elements of her magical arsenal.

Enchantress has also worked with a variety of heroes, villains, and teams over the years, notably being one of the earliest members of the Masters of Evil and has also been a part of Magneto’s supervillain group during AXIS and was a member of Malekith’s Darkk Council.

4) Nico Minoru

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

One of the younger magic users in Marvel, Nico Minoru is a powerful sorceress who can cast nearly any spell you can imagine with the use of her staff, the Staff of One. While she first debuted in Runaways, she has gone on to join Strange Academy where she taught the next generation of magic users in the Marvel universe as well.

What’s particularly interesting about Nico is that while she is a powerful magic user, she has some pretty strict and interesting limitations to her abilities. Specifically, while the Staff lets her cast almost any spell imaginable, she can only cast any given spell once which means she has to choose her magic wisely.

3) Wiccan

Wiccan is what you might call a generational magic user. The reincarnated son of another powerful magic user, Scarlet Witch, Wiccan was literally born into magic. He’s incredibly powerful, limited largely only by his age and relative inexperience, though his abilities continue to grow over time.

Wiccan is particularly skilled with force fields, teleportation and reality warping. He can also generate force blasts and lightning with ease. He’s one of the magic users in Marvel that seems to have the most potential and some stories have even revealed that Wiccan will someday serve as Sorcerer Supreme.

2) Doctor Doom

Doctor Doom might be one Marvel’s greatest villains (if not the actual greatest) but he’s also one of its best magic users. A unique case where he is both a master of magic and of science thanks to his genius level intellect, Doom is able to combine magic and technology to do some crazy things. He is without a doubt one of the most powerful magic users in the entire Marvel Universe which makes him the ultimate threat.

But all magic users have their flaw or weakness, and for as powerful as Doom is, his is a pretty big one. While Doom is undoubtedly massively powerful, his hubris is wildly unchecked so while there’s few greater than Doom, it’s often Doom himself who ends up getting in his way.

1) Scarlet Witch

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Scarlet Witch has the powerful combination of both natural reality altering powers and the ability wield magic and it makes her more than just a sorceress but a force to be reckoned with. Under the tutelage of Agatha Harkness, Wanda learned to properly use magic and control her natural abilities as well and now she’s adept at combining the two. It’s even allowed for her to warp reality in terrible ways, though she’s come a long, long way from ‘House of M.”

And there is no question about where she sits in terms of how powerful she is in terms of Marvel’s magic users. She’s Marvel’s next Sorcerer Supreme.



