10 Toughest Members of the Legion of Doom, Ranked

The Legion of Doom is DC Comics‘ greatest supervillain team. This group became most well-known because of their role in the classic DC cartoon SuperFriends. They are an assemblage of the greatest villains in the multiverse, each of them an arch-foe of the various members of the Justice League. The team has also gone by the name the Injustice League (but they shouldn’t be confused with the Secret Society of Supervillains of the ’70s or the Society from the Infinite Crisis era), and has found themselves in some of the most important battles in DC history. They’re one of the greatest villain teams ever, and a big reason for that is their toughness.

All of the greatest villains have been a member of the team, and they’ve earned their place there. These are the villains that challenge the heroes the most, their strength, power, and durability making them perfect members of the villainous group. Here are the ten toughest Legionnaires of Doom, powerful villains who have helped fight against the greatest superhero team of them all.

10) Cheetah

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Wonder Woman’s villains aren’t exactly beloved, but there’s one that everyone knows and loves: Cheetah. Barbara Minerva and Diana have had quite a relationship, their love and hatred for each other being the basis of their years-long dalaiance. Cheetah is strong enough to take shots from Wonder Woman, and give as good as she gets. She’s learned to control her rage and the more animalistic side of her cheetah form. She’s a dangerous, smart fighter who can take insane amounts of damage, always coming back for more.

9) Black Manta

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Black Manta is the greatest enemy of Aquaman, having cost the king of Atlantis more than any other villain. Manta doesn’t have superpowers outside of his armor, but that armor is tough enough to withstand an onslaught from someone as powerful as Aquaman, a man that can pull supertankers through the ocean and hold up a continental plate. He’s also as mentally tough as they come, ready to brave anything in order to destroy his foes. Even among the Legion, full of people motivated by hate, Manta’s hatred for Aquaman is something special, making him one of the most dangerous people on Earth.

8) Sinestro

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Sinestro is Green Lantern’s most storied villain, and one of the toughest ringslingers in the DC Multiverse. Sinestro’s alien heritage doesn’t give him the kind of physical power that many alien villains have, but there’s no denying how tough he is. He’s become a master of fear and will, able to push his power rings to levels that others could never sustain. There is nothing that he can’t survive, and his many returns over the years have proven that. He’s been able to cow beings much more powerful than him, like Cyborg Superman and Superboy-Prime, and has some pretty impressive villainous feats to his name.

7) Lex Luthor

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Lex Luthor is comics’ most unhinged genius and one of the toughest ever. He can create armor and weapons that can fight the Man of Steel at his full power, but his armor isn’t what makes him so tough. Instead, it’s his boundless arrogance. Luthor believes in his own greatness so much that nothing will ever stop him. He will keep coming, taking defeat after defeat, all in order to make the view of himself in his head into the one that the world sees. Sure, anyone who lands a lucky punch to his jaw can knock him out, and he’s just as frail as any regular human in a superpowered world, but that doesn’t change just how tough he truly is.

6) The Joker

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The Joker is DC’s most popular villain, if not one of the greatest. The Joker’s psychopathy is what makes him so tough. He’s not a superpowered villain, but an insane monster who wants to destroy everything that he can every chance he gets. Much Lex, the Joker is so tough because of his tenacity. The Clown Prince of Crime lets nothing stop him, not laws, not the police, not superheroes. He will chew his arm off to get out of a trap and then use the removed arm as a weapon against who ever trapped him. That’s the kind of toughness Joker brings to the battle against good.

5) Vandal Savage

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

A hundred thousand years ago, two cavemen followed a shooting star to where it landed. The space rock gave both of them powers, one of them becoming the hero Immortal Man (and has been retconned to Resurrection Man) and Vandal Savage. Savage gained immortality, superhuman physical abilities, a healing factor, and super-intelligence, and has spent the intervening millennia destroying everything that tries to hold him back. His powers make him nearly unstoppable, but his true toughness comes because of his zeal for survival. He’s basically been through everything you can imagine and come back from it. There’s no fear in Vandal Savage, except of death itself, and that has made him into one of the toughest villains of them all.

4) Amazo

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Amazo is the greatest creation of Professor Ivo. The Amazo line of robots are able to copy the powers of any superpowered person they’re around. At first, they had to actually be around the people whose powers they were stealing, but Ivo changed the design so that they were preloaded with the Justice League’s powers and could still steal the powers of others. This had made them the perfect muscle for a variety of villains, and they’re used as cannon fodder for the Legion at times. They can survive nearly anything you throw at them, and their robot mind keeps them going until anyone in front of them has been taken out or they’re destroyed.

3) Black Adam

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Black Adam was once Mighty Adam, the protector and eventual monarch of Khandaq in ancient times. He was empowered by the Wizard Shazam, giving him Superman level powers, and ripped through everything that endangered his people. He’s become a villain over the millennia, as much because of his bloody ways as anything else, and he can take a beating like few others can. Beyond his powers, the thing that makes him so tough is his belief in the things that he does. Nothing can convince him that he isn’t doing the right thing, and this has made him into one of the more tenacious villains out there.

2) Brainiac

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Brainiac is one of DC’s most dangerous villains, but he’s often been overshadowed by villains like Lex Luthor. However, the Coluan cyborg is a villain on the smae level as his sometimes partner, sometimes enemy Lex, and he’s proven to be one of the most dangerous members of the Legion of Doom. His mental toughness is off the charts; much like Lex he also believes completely in his own abilities, and this made him extremely hard to defeat. He also has physical powers on par with Superman, so not only is he mentally indomitable, but he’s a titan of physical power as well.

1) Bizarro

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Bizarro is the perfect imperfect duplicate of Superman, and he has the power to prove it. He can match the Man of Steel completely, making him nearly impossible to beat. Blue Kryptonite is his main weakness, and it’s nowhere near as prevalent as Green K, so there’s no real easy way to beat him. He’s fairly easy to fool, but his extreme power levels means that if you angered him, you suddenly have someone with Superman-level powers mad at you. He’s a massive, childlike powerhouse, and that has made him one of the Legion’s most dangerous members.

