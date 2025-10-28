3 DC Alternate Universes That Should Continue As Ongoing Series

DC Comics is the king of alternate universes and has been for decades. The publisher brought the idea of the multiverse to superheroes, and even after the end of the DC Multiverse gave readers the coolest alternate universes with the Elseworlds books. Since then, they’ve brought back their multiverse and have taken readers to some amazing alternate worlds. The most popular of these Earths was the Injustice Earth, based on the fighting game Injustice: Gods Among Us and its sequel. Then, in 2024, we got the Absolute line of comics, which set the comic world on fire. The Injustice and Absolute comics weren’t the first time books on alternate Earths were set, though, and it shouldn’t be the last. There are some amazing worlds out there, and it’s about time to explore them.

While most fans are happy with the stellar Absolute comics, there are many more alternate worlds out there that can be expanded on beautifully. DC has always had the best alternate Earths in comics, and there are some we want more from. These three DC alternate Earths deserve their own books, so that readers can spend more time with them.

3) Earth-2

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

I have always loved DC’s Earth-Two, as have many DC fans. It’s the “original” DC Universe, and it contained all of DC’s great Golden Age heroes. While those heroes have been folded into DC’s Prime Earth, we know that there is an Earth-Two (or Earth-2; there is actually a difference, but you have to be a hardcore DC fan to know it) out there, and it’s about time it got explored. Would it be another world of JSAers? Would it be like the New 52 Earth-2 of the pre-Crisis Earth-Two or maybe even the post-Crisis Earth-2? Earth-2 is the alternate Earth that many fans think of first when it comes to the DC Multiverse, and the fact that we have barely gotten to hang out there in the modern day is disappointing. We’ve gotten books set on this Earth in several eras of DC Comics, and it’s about time we went back there.

2) Batman: Last Knight On Earth‘s Earth

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Batman: Last Knight on Earth was set on a world where Batman became the villainous Omega, destroying the superheroes and supervillains alike of the planet and taking over. A Batman clone, along with the Joker’s still-living head, broke out of confinement and eventually led a rebellion against Omega. The book ended with a new baby Kal-El from the multiverse landing on this Earth, the Joker became Robin, and Batman and Wonder Woman set out to fix the world. There is so much potential there, and DC needs to go back to this amazing Earth. Just getting to see the Joker as Robin is enough to make it worth it, and we need a sequel series.

1) JLA: The Nail‘s Earth

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

While Crisis on Infinite Earths ended the DC Multiverse, it didn’t end alternate universe DC stories. Post-Crisis, the publisher gave readers wonderful Elseworlds comics, stories which took DC’s heroes and put them on new Earths. One of the best of these was JLA: The Nail and its sequel Another Nail, which gave us a world where Superman was found by the Amish instead of the Kents and the superhero community grew without him, until a threat from Lex Luthor and a Kryptonian-enhanced Jimmy Olsen coincidentally pulled him into things. In the sequel, the heroes had to deal with a threat to the entire universe unlike any they faced before, all while Superman builds a new life with the superheroes, Lois Lane, and the Kents. This Earth was basically a world of Silver Age DC in the modern days, and it would be a lot of fun to go back and see how it all shook out.

