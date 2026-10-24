5 Batman Comics I Wish I Could Read For the First Time Again, Including One Better than The Long Halloween

Batman is the most published superhero in the world, which means he has a whole host of comics under his belt. The vast majority of them are good, many are great, some are incredible, and a chosen few are darn near perfect. Every fan has the comics that, when they read them for the first time, touch them on a level that feels both personal and intergalactic. These are the stories that stick with us and have us hooked on every issue, chasing a high like that again. Today, we’re looking at five comics that gave me that exact feeling, which I would give just about anything to read again for the first time. Without further ado, let’s jump right into it.

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5) “Year One”

This four-issue story is the definitive Batman origin. Written by Frank Miller in his absolute prime, these issues reimagine Batman’s classic origin for the post-Crisis world, taking elements from everything that came before and recontextualizing them in a way to add gravitas and seriousness that has fundamentally changed how we approach the Dark Knight. Arguably the most iconic line Batman has ever uttered, telling his father that he shall become a bat, was said in these pages. It’s also the single greatest Jim Gordon story, giving us a window into Batman most human partner in a way that we desperately need more of.

This is easily my most reread Batman story. I go back to it at least once a year, and every time it’s a wonderful experience, with me noticing or reinterpreting something new every time. My first read-through taught me how much a tight atmosphere could truly elevate Batman, and how grounding him somewhere between typical urban fantasy and next-level superheroics can make him spectacular in a way almost no other hero is. The tight action made watching Batman’s legend grow in real time something special, and rereading this as a new fan again would be a truly formative Batman experience.

The comic has even earned itself an awesome animated adaptation. Check out another iconic scene and quote below!

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4)The Killing Joke

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Another absolute classic Batman story, The Killing Joke is the ultimate examination of Batman and the Joker’s fatal relationship. It provides a perfect framework for the Joker’s origin, making sure to question it every step of the way as the madman’s own delusions drive him to push Jim Gordon to the same edge he jumped over. At its core, it’s a story about the Joker trying desperately to prove that his insanity is justified, and Batman trying to save him. It demonstrates that Batman is always trying to save everyone so succinctly, and how the Joker’s number one goal is to not be saved. There are valid criticisms of the story, especially in its treatment of Barbara Gordon, but the main story itself is something special.

There is no better comic to read to understand the Joker. Nearly every other story in modern comics depicts him as this irredeemably evil monster. Watching that same character’s facade of control and vileness be pulled away layer by layer, revealing the scared, scarred man underneath, changed how I see the Joker. This is a story about madness, but also kindness, and seeing how Batman’s selfless spirit and Jim Gordon’s willpower highlight the cracks in the Joker’s philosophy the first time hit me like few other comics have.

3) Dark Victory

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The Long Halloween is one of Batman’s most influential stories, and justly so. The combination of Tim Sale’s generational art and Jeph Loeb’s story of Batman, Gordon, and Harvey’s partnership as Gotham City’s ruling class changed from gangsters to supervillains makes for a magical experience. But I think the sequel takes everything great about the first and brings it to the next level. Dark Victory brings a new Holiday Killer into the mix, questioning the original and forcing Batman to grapple with the true depths of his loneliness. Thankfully, it also introduces his best partner in the fantastic Dick Grayson, all culminating in one of the best Batman battles ever put to page.

The story in this book is incredible, but what truly takes it to the next level for me is Tim Sale’s unmatched art. Every page felt so personal, with Batman’s lonely pain feeling raw, and Dick’s rage burning like the sun. Robin’s rise was beautiful to watch unfold, perfectly captured in every line and color. Being able to redive into this for the first time and realizing that this legendary duo could build upon everything they’d done before and then some would make me appreciate the sheer craftsmanship of this art form even more. Even better, it’s the perfect Halloween read.

2) “Gotham Nocturne”

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This is the newest entry on this list, but that doesn’t make it any less of a classic. This multi-arc epic followed the Orghams as they invaded Gotham City to transform it in their own image. All the while, Batman faces threats both mundane and supernatural, literally battling his inner demons and confronting the reality of who and what he is. In the end, this story is all about Batman reconciling his path with who he made Batman to be, overcoming every threat imaginable to prove one thing and one thing alone. He is Batman, and Batman fights to save the day, no matter what.

This is a truly special comic experience. It’s as much a story about Gotham City as it is Batman, focusing on a monumentous amount of its amazing, complicated, and messy characters as they all battle to prepare the way for Batman to save the day. There’s so much joy in uncovering every little mystery and seeing every perspective develop, and the twists and turns it takes you on keep you on the edge of your seat all the way through. Going in knowing everything in advance takes some of the wind out of these events, as the revelation is a massive part of the fun with this style.

1) “Knightfall”

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The “Knightfall” saga and its two other acts, “Knightquest” and “Knightsend,” were the first major Batman story that I’ve ever read, and they are a phenomenal story in their own right. Bane makes his monstrous debut by breaking all of Arkham’s criminals out, and after letting Batman spend three days exhausting himself, he breaks the Bat. Azrael takes up the cape and cowl, but the reader watches as he loses himself to the System that turned him into a killer, transforming Batman into something deadlier than he should ever be. In the end, Bruce reclaims his mantle not through force, but mercy, saving Jean-Paul as only Batman could.

This is a true comic book epic, taking its time to establish its world and letting the reader soak in the new reality it creates. Going in, I only knew that Bane broke Batman’s back and Jean-Paul became the new Batman, but not the twists and turns that it took to get there. Seeing Azrael’s fall and Bruce’s slow rise cemented the idea that Batman stands for something special. At his core, he’s not an avenger. He’s a hero. Watching this story build up to climactic battles, only to end with a kind hand, was magical as a new Batman fan, and I would love to see that same story again with fresh eyes.

Of course, this movie got its own movie adaptation very recently, so check out the most iconic back-break in comics history below!

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Which Batman story do you wish you could read again like it was the first time? Let us know in the comments below!