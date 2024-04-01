"Amid the chaos, there comes a costume--!" Those words adorn one of the most iconic comic book covers of all time: 1984's Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars #8. Part of a 12-issue limited series that saw Marvel's mightiest superheroes and supervillains — including Spider-Man, the X-Men, and Doctor Doom — do battle on a strange planet named Battleworld, where the wall-crawler encountered an even stranger machine meant to repair his tattered costume. Instead, Spider-Man discovered what would eventually be revealed to be an alien symbiote after returning to Earth with his dramatic new black costume in 1984's Amazing Spider-Man #252.

As Spider-Man's black costume turns 40, Marvel is marking the occasion with the Black Costume Variant Covers series. 24 covers — nine of which are revealed below — imagine other Marvel heroes and villains with their own black suits, with designs by such acclaimed artists as Leinil Francis Yu (Wolverine), Peach Momoko (Ultimate X-Men), Phil Noto (Star Wars: The High Republic), and more.

The covers will begin rolling out on May 1.

Marvel Black Costume Variant Covers



On Sale 5/1

IMMORTAL THOR #10 Black Costume Variant Cover by Paulo Siqueira

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #18 Black Costume Variant Cover by Pete Woods

INCREDIBLE HULK #12 Black Costume Variant by David Nakayama

SPIDER-WOMAN #7 Black Costume Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

X-MEN #34 Black Costume Variant Cover by Phil Noto

On Sale 5/8

AVENGERS #14 Black Costume Variant Cover by InHyuk Lee

CAPTAIN AMERICA #9 Black Costume Variant Cover by Leinil Francis Yu

CAPTAIN MARVEL #8 Black Costume Variant Cover by Sergio Davila

DAREDEVIL #9 Black Costume Variant Cover by Jonboy Meyers

DEADPOOL #2 Black Costume Variant Cover by Javier Garrón

DOCTOR STRANGE #15 Black Costume Variant Cover by Ken Lashley

FANTASTIC FOUR #20 Black Costume Variant Cover by David Marquez

SPIDER-MAN: SHADOW OF THE GREEN GOBLIN #2 Black Costume Variant Cover by Dan Panosian

WOLVERINE #49 Black Costume Variant Cover by David Nakayama

X-MEN: FOREVER #3 Black Costume Variant Cover by InHyuk Lee

On Sale 5/15

MS. MARVEL: MUTANT MENACE #3 Black Costume Variant Cover by Mahmud Asrar

On Sale 5/22

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #50 Black Costume Variant Cover by Iban Coello

BLACK WIDOW & HAWKEYE #3 Black Costume Variant Cover by Philip Tan

SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #8 Black Costume Variant Cover by Terry Dodson

On Sale 5/29

JACKPOT AND BLACK CAT #3 Black Costume Variant Cover by Paco Medina

SCARLET WITCH & QUICKSILVER #4 Black Costume Variant Cover by Chad Hardin

SPIDER-BOY #7 Black Costume Variant Cover by David Baldeón

On Sale 6/26

SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #2 Black Costume Variant Cover by TBA