5 Classic Cartoon Characters That Actually Met DC Heroes

The heroes of the DC Universe have had some wild crossovers, but I don’t know if it got wilder than its collection of cartoon crossovers. Roughly ten years ago, around the same time that DC Rebirth was just getting started, DC Comics began a new initiative called Hanna-Barbera Beyond. As the name implies, this was a partnership between DC and Hanna-Barbera, both of whom have been Warner Bros properties for years. Hanna-Barbera Beyond is best known for its original titles, like Exit Stage Left: The Snagglepuss Chronicles and Scooby Apocalypse, all inspired by classic Hanna-Barbera properties.

But DC Comics didn’t leave its partnership at miniseries and ongoing titles. The publisher also produced 12 one-shots throughout 2017 and 2018, uniting various DC icons with classic cartoon characters. Hong Kong Phooey, Speed Buggy, Top Cat, and many more were paired with characters like Nightwing, the Flash, and even Deathstroke. With the 10th anniversary of Hanna-Barbera fast approaching, now seems like a great time to look back and highlight some of the strangest, funniest, and most entertaining crossovers DC’s Hanna-Barbera initiative produced. Read on to discover 5 of the best crossovers from this incredibly unique period.

5. Jabberjaw

Hanna-Barbera’s clumsy Curly impersonator was brought back from who knows how long out of the spotlight and paired up with Aquaman. Jabberjaw is literally a fish out of water in this special as he winds up on modern-day Earth, far from his home in the future. Aquaman takes it upon himself to see Jabberjaw returned safely, even venturing to the shark’s home, where he discovers the future isn’t as ideal as one would hope. Jabberjaw’s wisecracks might be grating, but he’s got an amazing rapport with Aquaman. Then again, are we really surprised he gets along with ocean life?

4. Blue Falcon and Dynomutt

The obscure cartoon hero lives again in the Super Sons/Dynomutt Special #1, which sees Batman and Superman’s respective offspring on one hell of a rescue mission. Blue Falcon has mysteriously gone rogue, and Dynomutt has no idea why. So the boys team up with the Dog Wonder to find out what’s happened to Blue Falcon, and what his old enemy, the Red Vulture, has to do with everything. For those who loved the Super Sons era, this is an absolute must-read, as this one-shot manages to use the traditionally goofy Dynomutt to tell an amazing story about lifelong friendship.

3. Huckleberry Hound

Unlike the rest of the one-shots, Green Lantern and Huckleberry Hound’s crossover opted to take place in the ‘70s and have them face many social issues at the time. Fate brings John Stewart together with his childhood idol in Mississippi, where the Civil Rights Movement is in full-swing and the two opine on the issues their country is facing. While this comic still manages to find humor, it’s an incredibly rich story that feels incredibly relatable to what’s going on today. You wouldn’t think a story about a talking blue dog could have such emotional gravity, but it does.

2. Space Ghost

Space Ghost is arguably one of the most well-known Hanna-Barbera properties, so what do you do with a popular space hero? Put him together with another space hero! Green Lantern/Space Ghost Special #1 has the two meet in a violent misunderstanding that results in both heroes stranded on a strange planet. Both Hal Jordan and Space Ghost have no choice but to work together to survive the harsh land, which is incredibly hostile to people from another world. It’s no Space Ghost: Coast to Coast, but it’s one hell of a solid sci-fi story that’s sure to please everyone.

1. The Flintstones

The Flintstones was one of the most successful Hanna-Barbera Beyond stories, and thankfully, DC capitalized on that by tapping series’ writer, Mark Russell, to create a new story that brought Booster Gold into the mix. Booster Gold/The Flintstones Special #1 sees Booster head back in time to save the future from being invaded by reptilian aliens. His adventure brings him face-to-face with the modern Stone Age family (or at least, Fred and Barney) in a story that’s got laughs, action, and a healthy dose of social commentary. If you have fond memories of The Flintstones, I highly recommend this one-shot.

What’s your favorite DC/Hanna-Barbera crossover? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!