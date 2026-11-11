5 International Superheroes Who Prove the Genre Is Bigger Than the United States

Superheroes are intrinsically tied to the United States and its history. Not only did American publishing companies DC and Marvel invent and popularize the superhero comic book genre, but most of their characters operate within the United States. However, the widespread popularity and cultural influence of superheroes were bound to impact other countries as well. Around the world, artists and writers have been inspired to create their own stories of costumed crimefighters fighting forces of evil drawn from their countries’ history and culture. These mighty international superheroes show that truth and justice are universal concepts and have helped inspire countless generations.

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Just as heroes like how Superman and Spider-Man are fundamental characters of modern American fiction, these superheroes are cultural icons of their homelands.

5) Cybersix

Image Courtesy of Eura Editoriale

Cybersix is a genetically engineered vampire-like superhero that protects Argentina from the shadows. Cybersix appears in a comic published by Eura Editoriale. She was created by a Nazi scientist named Doctor Von Ritcher, who sought to build a superhuman army. However, when she and her siblings disobeyed their Nazi creator, Ritcher ordered them all destroyed. Cybersix was one of the only survivors of the massacre and dedicated her life to defeating Ritcher and his minions. By day, Cybersix pretends to be a male teacher named Adrian Seidelman. By night, Cybersix is a black-clad vigilante who uses her superhuman strength, agility, and blood-draining powers to fight crime and hunt down Ritcher. She’s joined in her crusade by one of her only surviving siblings, Cyber 29, aka Data Seven, whose brain was surgically implanted into the body of a panther. Cybersix’s popularity in Argentina led to her receiving two television adaptations. With her cool design and vampiric powers, Cybersix strikes terror into the hearts of criminals everywhere.

4) Guardian Prime

Image Courtesy of Comic Republic

Published under Comic Republic, Guardian Prime is Nigeria’s equivalent to Superman. Tunde Jaiye lived as a kind-hearted fashion designer until the goddess Gaya revealed to him that he’s a Guardian. Every two thousand years, five Guardians are born to protect humanity. Each Guardian represents one of the five elements of creation: earth, water, fire, air, and man. As Guardian Prime, Tunde embodies humanity. Specifically, Tunde is the perfect man, created in God’s image. Guardian Prime’s nature gives him a slew of god-like abilities that make him practically unstoppable. He can toss around meteors, fly at faster-than-light speeds, hear sounds from thousands of miles away, and shoot fire as hot as a blue star. Additionally, Guardian Prime’s powers are directly tied to his faith. The more he believes in himself, the stronger he becomes. Guardian Prime represents the best of humanity and is among the most powerful and loving superheroes in Nigerian history.

3) Darna

Image Courtesy of Mango Comics

In 1950, as the Philippines was still recovering from the devastation of World War II, a hero emerged to give them hope. In the comic originally published by Ace Publications Inc., Darna is a superhero and cultural icon of the Philippines. Inspired by American superheroes like Wonder Woman and Shazam, Narda was a young girl when she found a glowing stone that crash-landed on Earth. To keep it hidden, Narda placed the stone in her mouth and accidentally swallowed it. Now, when Narda shouts “Darna,” she transforms into an adult superhero. As Darna, she possesses many abilities, including super-strength, super-speed, flight, tornado generation, telekinesis, super-senses, telepathy, and pyrokinesis. With these powers, Darna battles evil forces to protect humanity. Although Darna’s comic run was short-lived, she quickly became a star thanks to her numerous movie, TV, video game, and even theater adaptations. To this day, Darna remains a champion of the Philippines and a symbol of true heroism.

2) Marvelman

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

After Captain Marvel’s success in the U.S., Britain sought to create its own powerful superhero based on the Mighty Mortal. The result was Marvelman, who was created by L. Miller & Son, Ltd. In 1954. While most people today know him as the near-unstoppable Marvel superhero Miracleman, he was, for decades, among Britain’s most powerful heroes. Initially, Miracleman was a young boy named Mike Morran who, after meeting an astrophysicist, was granted the power to turn into a superhero by shouting “Kimota.” However, in the 80s, Alan Moore revealed that this origin was a lie and that Mike was the product of a super-soldier experiment. Marvelman is exceptionally powerful, with abilities like super-strength, speed, flight, hypnosis, size alteration, teleportation, energy projection, and matter manipulation. Marvelman would eventually be bought by the American comic book company Eclipse Comics and rebranded as Miracleman before being passed over to Marvel. And while he’s currently under an American brand, Marvelman was a hero of Britain for decades.

1) Kamen Rider

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Japan is well known for its vast and diverse entertainment industry, with countless manga and anime developing characters with often worldwide appeal. One of the earliest Japanese cultural icons that most closely follows the tropes of the American superhero genre is the Kamen Rider franchise. Starting as a 1971 live-action TV show, the original Kamen Rider series followed a young motorcyclist, Takeshi Hongo, who was kidnapped by the terrorist organization Shocker. The villains experimented on Takeshi and turned him into a cyborg with the powers of a grasshopper: super-strength, speed, and agility. After escaping Shocker, Takeshi became the masked superhero Kamen Rider and dedicated his life to battling Shocker and their monsters. Since then, dozens of other Kamen Riders have emerged to carry on Takeshi’s legacy. The Kamen Rider franchise is credited with helping establish the Tokusatsu live-action genre. For as long as there’s evil, a Kamen Rider will be there to save the day.

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