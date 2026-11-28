Spider-Man has one of the strongest rogues galleries in comics, only rivaled by other genre-defining classics like Batman and Daredevil. Green Goblin, Venom, Doctor Octopus, and so many more have become staples who have stood at the center of some of the greatest stories Marvel has ever put to page, but they’re far from the only foes this Wall-Crawler deals with on a bi-weekly basis. He has dozens of villains who could have just as much potential to make a big splash, but they’ve been relegated to a scant few appearances, if they show up at all outside of their debuts. Today, we’re giving those Spider-Man villains their due and digging into what makes them so interesting. Without further ado, let’s swing into Spider-Man’s supervillain situation.

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5) Vermin

Vermin’s life has always been on a downward spiral. First, his father abused him terribly as a child, and even after getting away from that house, he wound up being captured by Baron Zemo and experimented on, turning him into a human-rat hybrid. All of this left the man with a serious case of self-worth issues, which means that he’s always manipulated or used by other supervillains in their schemes. He’s a tragic villain in a way that not many of Spider-Man’s most popular villains are, which could be a great platform to explore the humanity and understanding that makes Spider-Man such a great hero.

From a powers standpoint, Vermin is also one of the few who can match Spidey in terms of pure agility. He might not be as strong as Pete, but he makes up for it with ferocity and rat-like senses, which even let him command other small animals, like rats and stray dogs, to attack like a small army. Speaking of armies, Vermin also has the ability to create duplicates of himself, though when he last used this, it cost him his intellect. Overall, Vermin has perfect rat theming, which contrasts Spider-Man’s spider theme in a fantastic and very entertaining way.

4) Digger

Digger is only one name of this undead creature, who is otherwise known as the Vegas Thirteen. He’s called that because he’s actually a composite being made up of different body parts from thirteen of the deadliest, evilest crime bosses and their lieutenants, stitched together and resurrected by gamma radiation. Digger is a fascinating character because he captures that classic man-out-of-time energy that makes Captain America work so well, while combining it with classic gangster style and theatrics. There’s so much more potential for a concept like this than his scant few appearances, none of which dug into this as much as it deserves.

Of course, Digger also offers a unique challenge for Spider-Man, given that he’s really, really strong. While not quite on the Hulk’s level, Digger is on a completely different level than most of Spider-Man’s other foes, to the point where Peter couldn’t hurt him if he tried. This forces Spider-Man to get creative in his approach, which is always when he’s at his best. The greatest Spider-Man fights involve Peter coming up with an outside-the-box solution like only he can, and this is one problem that he absolutely cannot brute force his way through.

3) Shathra

Shathra is the Totem-eating Wasp-Goddess that hails from the same realm as Morlun, although instead of being a vampire, she’s much more willing to directly consume her prey. Her ultimate goal is to destroy the Web of Life and Destiny and replace it with one of her own design, often bringing her into conflict with the various defenders of the Spider-Verse. Unlike Morlun, however, she’s much more insidious in her hunts and enjoys playing with her food. The first time she battled Spider-Man, she transformed into a human woman and attempted to ruin his reputation before finally destroying him, which just goes to show that she revels in both the hunt and the cruelty she inflicts.

Much like how Spider-Man can do everything a spider can do, Shathra can do everything a moth can. She’s also shown to be physically outclass Spider-Man in just about everything, possess shapeshifting powers, and is even able to infect others to join her villainous army of wasps. Shathra is a different kind of Spider-Verse monster, mixing the predatory fear that Morlun generates with the cruel, calculating cunning more akin to someone like Norman Osborn, and those two coming together, along with the great imagery of a wasp and spider fight, make her a fantastic candidate for future adventures.

2) Tendril

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Tendril started out as a man down on his luck. After a lifetime of tragedy, between his mother killing herself, his dad losing himself to mental disorders, and bouncing around foster homes, he thought he would meet his end at the hands of flesh-eating bacteria. He volunteered for experimental testing of a cure, only for Peter’s own lab work to get accidentally used on him, transforming him into a monstrous form where his entire body was made of super-strong webbing. He became a spider-life figure who was practically immune to any and all physical harm, possessing all of the strengths and adaptability of Spider-Man’s greatest creation amplified tenfold.

Spider-Man fighting a villain literally made of his webbing is the type of idea that’s either the dumbest thing of all time or the most interesting, and either way, it definitely deserves to get explored a bit more in the future. However, as entertaining as Tendril’s powers are, his real contribution to the Spider-mythos is definitely his connection to Peter. The Wall-Crawler would definitely blame himself for everything that happened, and Peter is always at his most interesting when he’s grappling with his conscience on some level. This could force Peter to confront some aspects of himself that he definitely does not like, and it could be really awesome to see.

1) Molten Man

Molten Man is one of the all-time classic Spider-Man villains, debuting all the way back in The Amazing Spider-Man (1963) #28. A failed robbery ended up with Mark Raxton being coated in an experimental liquid alloy that turned his skin to gold and superheated him to the point that everything he touched burst into flames. He learned that he could control this fire, too, by shooting off massive blasts and fireballs practically whenever he wanted. He’s a walking threat, given that just being near him is enough to blister your skin, and his actual touch could melt a person in seconds. Currently, he’s retired, as he’s been cured of his condition, but he definitely doesn’t deserve to be forgotten.

See, the most interesting part about Molten Man is that he’s the step-brother of longtime Spidey character Liz Allen, which opens the doors for all kinds of familial drama that I’m surprised we haven’t seen yet. For example, despite Liz literally being married to Harry, we’ve never had a Green Goblin and Molten Man team up. There’s an untapped well of potential stories here, especially considering the only things in the world that Mark cares about are his sister and finding a cure. This could easily be pushed to any number of logical extremes that would be sure to give us some wonderfully resonant stories.

Which forgotten Spider-Man villain do you think deserves more recognition? Let us know in the comments below!