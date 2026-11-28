Marvel Comics has been defining what superhero stories could be for decades, leading to the massive success that was the MCU. Marvel started with the superhero in 1939, but wouldn’t hit the highest heights until the ’60s. While the House of Ideas did have a legacy that stretched back to the Golden Age, legacy never really felt important to the Marvel Universe the way it did the DC Multiverse. DC felt generational, whereas Marvel just felt like a long unfolding now. However, that doesn’t mean legacy wasn’t a factor; numerous legacy heroes have took the fire of the past into the present, many battling legacy villains.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Legacy villains are as important to the Marvel Universe as legacy heroes. They have linked past and present beautifully and some of them have become major villains, battling against the greatest heroes ever. These five Marvel legacy villains all became legends, some outstripping what came before, and one of them had the wildest MCU reinvention ever.

5) Nimrod

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Krakoa Era redefined the X-Men, taking them out of the mansion and putting them in their own mutant nation, bringing together heroes and villains. However, put a bunch of mutants together and someone is going to start building Sentinels, with the Orchis Initiative inheriting the various anti-mutant agencies of the world. Their first goal was to create a Nimrod unit. The first Nimrod unit came from the future, where Sentinel technology had been perfected. Nimrods were the ultimate Sentinel and it was thought to be impossible to build one in the present. Orchis was stopped by the X-Men, but eventually, they succeeded, basing his mind off the mind of the slain Orchis security chief.

This new Nimrod was an improvement in every way. He was more powerful, battling the most powerful mutants to the death, and led Orchis against Krakoa alongside Omega Sentinel and Dr. Stasis. He was everything you wanted a villain to be – powerful, scary, and cool-looking. Usually, Sentinels aren’t all that interesting, but Nimrod was able to escape that fate and become one of the best legacy villains ever.

4) Carnage

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

On the one hand, Carnage has always been one of those villains who seemed too simple to actually be interesting. Cletus Kasady was a serial killer who lucked out, sharing a cell with Eddie Brock. He was planning on killing his new cellie, but the Venom symbiote broke Brock out, leaving a piece of itself behind. He bonded with it and became Carnage. Since then, the symbiotic psychopath has been one of the simplest villains in the Marvel Universe – he’s a powerful killer who usually is able to amass quite a body count before getting taken down. He’s gotten more powerful over the years as well, even helming his own events.

Carnage is here not because he’s such a great villain, but because of how popular he was. He proved that the success of Venom wasn’t a fluke and that symbiotes were a viable way of creating new villains. His stories aren’t usually very deep or anything and all of them are basically the same, but he’s become one of the most popular Spider-Man villains of them all. His success is one reason there are so many symbiotes, showing that it was a character-type with legs.

3) Sin

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Marvel is full of irredeemable villains and even among that number, Red Skull is something special in the worst possible way. Johann Schmidt is a Nazi, having been personally selected by Adolf Hitler to be the Reich’s most dangerous soldier. He and Captain America became arch-foes over the course of the war, but only one of them walked out of it, with Red Skull in control of Hydra and the remnants of the Nazi war machine after the death of his Fuhrer. He created a Reich in the shadows, building his strength until he could attack the world again. During this period, he fathered a child, the little girl who would become Sin.

Sin was raised by Mother Night, the evil nun who taught the gospel of Red Skull, trained to be just as monstrous as her father. Once she got old enough, she joined her father’s battle against Cap, working closely with Crossbones, eventually entering into a relationship with him. The two of them became the field leaders of Red Skull’s army and she would even take her father’s place for a time, carving the flesh off her face. Sin doesn’t get a lot of attention anymore but she’s one of the best of all time.

2) Harry Osborn

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Spider-Man started his adventures as a teen, battling against the likes of Doctor Octopus and Green Goblin, then doing homework after their fights. He’d start to make more friends as he got older and eventually forged a friendship with Harry Osborn, the son of industrialist Norman Osborn. Norman had another secret as well – he was the Green Goblin. He would die in battle with the Wall-Crawler and years later, Harry would discover the truth. The Osborn madness gripped him and he became a new Green Goblin, using his father’s weapons against his best friend before getting his hands on the Goblin formula.

This would lead to his death, dying in battle with Spidey because of his new superpowers. Harry as Green Goblin was honestly better than Norman. His and Peter’s relationship was even closer, so watching it fall apart and Harry fall to evil was amazing. J.M. DeMatteis and Sal Buscema’s Spectacular Spider-Man run is worth reading for numerous reasons but one of the best of them is easily Harry as the Goblin.

1) Helmut Zemo

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Captain America’s first villains were a mixed bag, but one of the best was always Henreich Zemo. The former Nazi baron battled Cap back in World War II, responsible for the hero’s hibernation and Bucky becoming the Winter Soldier, and would join Hydra in the intervening years. He also had a son Helmut and when Cap returned, Henreich went after him again, battling him and the Avengers, forming the Masters of Evil before dying. Helmut would follow in his father’s footsteps and became the new Baron Zemo, quickly becoming one of the most dangerous villains in the Marvel Universe.

Zemo was known for his master planning and leadership skills, but he was no slouch in combat either, battling numerous superpowered foes to a standstill. He was brought into the MCU and completely changed; he was established as a special forces soldier and then was made into something of a goof, which is a time-honored MCU tradition – stay there long enough and you’ll become a clown as well. However, the real Zemo is a menace, challenging the greatest heroes in the Marvel Universe in a way his father could have only dreamed of.

What Marvel legacy villains are your favorite? Any you think should be on this list? Sound off in the comment section below.