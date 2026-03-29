5 Sci-fi Comics From DC You Forgot Were Awesome

DC Comics has done more the art form of comics than its marvelous competition and anyone who thinks otherwise isn’t really paying attention. They created the superhero and redefined what kind of stories that can told with them numerous times over the decades. From the beginning, their comics have been incorporating sci-fi, taking readers to places they couldn’t never imagine. Their sci-fi stories truly took off in the Silver Age, and since then, the publisher has become known for their excellent sci-fi. Characters like the Flash, Green Lantern, and so many others have given readers the kind of sci-fi stories that have stood the test of time.

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There are some sci-fi DC books that every fan knows, like the fantastic “Sinestro Corps War”, but there are some that aren’t as well known. Many of these stories are still amazing, and they definitely deserve more spotlight. You’ve forgotten how awesome these five DC sci-fi comics are, and it’s about time to give them another look.

5) Swamp Thing (Vol. 2) #56-62

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Alan Moore’s Swamp Thing is amazing, but most people forget one of the best parts when they talk about it. Swamp Thing (Vol. 2) #56-62 takes place after Swampie was “killed” in Gotham City and awakens on a far off planet. Moore and artists Rick Veitch, Steve Bissette, John Totleben, Alfredo Alcala, and the late great Tatjana Wood take readers on a tour of DC’s greatest sci-fi worlds, as the avatar of the Green tries his best to get home to the woman his loves. These issues are tremendous, especially #56 and #60. They’re brilliant comics from one of the greatest runs ever.

4) Adam Strange (Vol. 1) #1-3

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Adam Strange is one of DC’s classic sci-fi characters, an archeologist who was pulled to the planet Rann by the Zeta Beam, becoming a hero of the planet, getting the girl, and constantly having to deal with being pulled back to Earth and trying to find the next place the Zeta Beam hits the planet. He’s starred in some amazing stories, but one that doesn’t get enough credit is his first solo miniseries. This three-issue series, by Richard Bruning, Andy Kubert, and Adam Kubert, is everything great about the character, but the thing that makes this book so amazing is the art by the Kuberts. Working as penciler, inker, and colorist, their work is gorgeous and takes a good sci-fi story and puts in the great category.

3) Final Crisis: Legion of Three Worlds

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The Legion of Superheroes is one of DC’s sci-fi powerhouses, and there are plenty of amazing sci-fi stories from them. However, one that definitely doesn’t get enough love is the sensational Final Crisis: Legion of Three Worlds, by Geoff Johns and George Perez. This story sees Superman brought to the future by the Legion to help them in battle against the Legion of Supervillains and their new leader: Superboy-Prime. Supes and the Legion are vastly outclassed, but they get help from an unforeseen source: the reboot and Threeboot versions of the team. Meanwhile, the Time Trapper is manipulating the whole situation, with his own plan in the making. This is the Legion of Superheroes crossover fans always wanted, and it’s fantastic.

2) The Omega Men

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The OMega Men are one of DC’s D-list sci-fi properties, rebels fighting evil in the Vega Sector, one of the worst sectors in the universe. They haven’t been a big deal since the ’80s (and it could be argued that even then they weren’t a big deal other than introducing Lobo to the world), but their finest hour came in 2015’s The Omega Men (Vol. 3), by Tom King and Barnaby Bagenda. The 12-issue series followed the Omega Men as they battled against the powers that be in the Vega Sector, with Kyle Rayner getting involved in the war. It’s a story of insurgency and rebellion, and it’s fantastic from start to finish. This is King’s first major 12-issue series starring D-listers, and it showed how great he was with these kinds of stories.

1) Cosmic Odyssey

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Cosmic Odyssey is one of DC’s unsung gems. This story from Jim Starlin, the architect of ’70s cosmic Marvel and Infinity Gauntlet, and Mike Mignola, the legendary creator of Hellboy, saw Darkseid call New Genesis and the heroes for help. The Anti-Life Equation has come to life somehow, and only they can save the universe. The story is awesome, as the heroes travel the cosmos trying to stop this personified force of evil. It’s big sci-fi action from two masters of the comic art form and it deserves its flowers.

What’s your favorite DC sci-fi story? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!