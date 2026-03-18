7 Best First Issues of X-Men Comics

The X-Men have grown into one of the most popular properties in all of fiction. While the various TV shows and movies have played a huge role in all of this, allowing the team to reach a bigger audience than ever, the true source of the group’s success will always be the comics. They’re where all of the stories and characters come from, with every adaptation using their ideas. There are some amazing X-Men comics out there, but some of the most important are the first issues. These comics are the ones that hook readers to a book, and they have helped make them into one of the coolest teams in comics.

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There are very few things more important to a comic than the first issue; a book lives or dies by its first issue. While most first X-issues are great, there are some of them that stand above the rest. These seven X-Men first issues are the best of the best, issues that have hooked fans immediately.

7) X-Men (Vol. 5) #1

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The X-Men’s Krakoa Era was hot fire, burning away the numerous mistakes that Marvel made on purpose to marginalize the team. It kicked off with two books that you’re going to see on this list, with X-Men (Vol. 5) #1, from Jonathan Hickman and Leinil Yu, as the first issue of the era’s flagship book. After a battle against the Orchis Initiative, readers are taken to the Summers House on the moon for a dinner with the Summers family. This issue combined action and character brilliantly, and served as the perfect introduction to this new era. Hickman’s X-Men (Vol. 5) had its problems, but its first issue isn’t one of them.

6) Powers of X #1

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Powers of X #1, by Hickman and R.B. Silva, was the second Krakoa Era title. House of X was the “main” book, with Powers taking on a more supplementary role. The first issue introduced its central conceit, taking readers to the past, present, and future, showing the consequences of the actions of mutants and how they change everything. This issue introduced a bunch of cool future X-Men, teased Nimrod as the era’s ultimate villain, and laid the groundwork for some of the big reveals of the two books that were one down the road. Top the whole thing off with excellent art, and you have a flawless first issue.

5) Wolverine and the X-Men (Vol. 1)

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Wolverine and the X-Men (Vol. 1) #1, by Jason Aaron and Chris Bachalo, spun out of X-Men: Schism. This event series broke the mutant race in twain, with Wolverine taking a group of mutants who didn’t like Cyclops’s more militant stance to Westchester to rebuild the X-Mansion, starting the Jean Grey School. This first issue did an amazing job of setting up the book, as a state educational board member comes to accredit the school and we’re introduced to the cast. It’s an issue full of fun little moments, setting up the tone of the series right from the start, with Bachalo’s art is a key ingredient in making the whole thing work.

4) House of X #1

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The Krakoa Era changed the X-Men for five years, and it all kicked off with the brilliant House of X #1, by Hickman and Pepe Larraz. This story set up the new mutant status quo, revealing that they had transformed the mutant island of Krakoa into a mutant nation. The issue succeeded on every front. It drew readers in, thanks to the deft writing and Larraz’s gorgeous art, and had some of the coolest Magneto scenes ever. This issue was everything that fans could have wanted after years of Marvel marginalizing the mutants, and it will always be a perfect example of everything a first issue should be.

3) Giant-Size X-Men #1

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Giant-Size X-Men #1, by Len Wein and Dave Cockrum, is one of the most important first issues in comic history. This is the book that introduced the All-New, All-Different team, and would be the key to all of the success the X-Men have had ever since. This issue saw the original team captured investigating Krakoa, with the escaped Cyclops and Professor X recruiting an all-new team of mutants to rescue them. It’s a slice of Bronze Age Marvel perfection. Wein’s story and characters are amazing, but one of the best parts of the book is Cockrum’s art and designs. Colossus, Storm, Nightcrawler, and Thunderbird’s costumes are perfect, and his character acting, page layouts, and action brought the whole thing to life wonderfully.

2) New X-Men #114

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So, I know what you’re thinking, that New X-Men #114, by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely, isn’t a first issue, and yeah, that’s fair. However, it also is, as it was the first time X-Men (Vol. 2) had been called New X-Men, so it counts. This issue introduced the team’s new status quo as a mutant rescue group, sets up some major plot lines about mutants and humanity, gives readers an all-new X-villain, and has some awesome little character moments. It felt different than any other X-book that came before it (and honestly since), and Quitely’s unique art style gave the book its own visual identity. New X-Men is the 21st century’s best X-book, and this first issue was the perfect primer on what to expect from it.

1) X-Men (Vol. 2) #1

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X-Men (Vol. 2) #1, by Chris Claremont and Jim Lee, is the bestselling comic ever, with eight million copies shipped back in 1991. The team was already popular when this issue came out, but it drove them to an entirely new level. This issue kicked off what easily the greatest Magneto story ever, showed off the team’s new status quo, and had some of Jim Lee’s most amazing art during his tenure at Marvel. It’s the comic that made the team into the superstars of the ’90s, and even 35 years later, it’s still amazing.

What’s your favorite X-Men first issue? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!