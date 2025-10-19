7 DC Heroes Thanos Would Destroy (Including 3 God-Tier Icons)

Thanos is the most feared villain in the Marvel Universe. Entire worlds shudder when they hear Thanos’s name. Thanos destroys everything in his path that doesn’t make him more powerful, and cares not at all for the lives of any being in the universe. Thanos doesn’t even care about himself, as when he dies, he’ll finally get to be with the one being that he loves, Mistress Death. Thanos is a threat on another level; Galactus kills on a similar scale as Thanos does, but at least he’s doing to feed. Thanos kills because it is just what he does, and this has made him an enemy of every hero in the universe.

Thanos is a powerful villain, regardless of what universe he’s in. If Thanos found himself in the DC Multiverse, he would meet all new foes, some of whom would be able to stop him and some who couldn’t. These seven DC heroes couldn’t defeat Thanos; the Mad Titan would destroy them handily.

7) Aquaman

Aquaman is one of DC’s greatest leaders and is much tougher than he gets credit for. One of the most skilled fighters in the Justice League, his Atlantean physiology gives him great strength and invulnerability. And while the Justice Leaguer has helped battle the greatest threats to the DC Multiverse, he would be in way over his head against Thanos. Aquaman’s strength level is hard to quantify, and he might be stronger than Thanos, but the Mad Titan’s cosmic energy-manipulating abilities will give him an advantage. He can blast Aquaman to cinders before his opponent would ever be able to get close enough to attack. Aquaman is an old hand, so he would definitely give Thanos a challenge, but in the end, he simply doesn’t have the power to win against him.

6) Big Barda

Big Barda is one of the most skilled combatants on New Genesis, but Thanos would be a bit much for her. Barda was trained by Granny Goodness to be one of the greatest soldiers of Apokolips, eventually becoming the leader of the Female Furies. She was the strongest member of the group, but falling in love with Scott Free gave her the strength to escape Apokolips and join the battle against Darkseid. Big Barda is super strong and invulnerable, but Thanos is just plain more powerful than she is. Her strength is great, but she doesn’t have the kind of powers that would allow her to hurt an Eternal like Thanos. Strength levels in DC are generally higher than they are in the Marvel Universe, so it’s hard to figure if Thanos is stronger than Barda, but his cosmic energy powers are enough to put him over the top against her.

5) Zatanna

DC has some powerful magic users, and Zatanna is one of the most skilled. She is the Justice League’s go-to magic user, and she’s been a member of the team on and off for decades. Zatanna’s backward-speaking spell casting makes her a pretty heavy hitter, but in a lot of ways, she’s also a glass cannon. She’s just a normal woman, and that makes her vulnerable to attack by the most powerful villains out there.

So, while she could set Thanos’s blood on fire if she wanted to, she has to survive that long. Thanos’s energy powers could easily be the death of her if he hit her. Zatanna isn’t as ruthless a combatant as Thanos is, and that’s going to cost her. If she went all out quickly, there’s a chance that she could hurt him enough to slow him down, but that’s not how Zatanna rolls. Thanos would blast Zatanna to nothing before she got a chance to really cook.

4) Firestorm

Firestorm is one of the most powerful heroes in the history of the Justice League. He possesses super strength, invulnerability, flight, and nuclear energy powers, as well as the ability to manipulate matter, allowing him to create just about anything he knows the molecular structure of. And while he does have the power levels to defeat Thanos, he’s not going to be able to defeat the Mad Titan.

The problem with Firestorm is his very nature; he is formed when two people merge to form the Firestorm matrix — usually a teen like Ronnie Raymond or Jason Rousch and Professor Martin Stein. Raymond or Rousch is usually in control, with Stein or others helping him. Thanos would wipe the floor with this combination; he’s simply too powerful, too ruthless, and too brutally crafty. He’ll be able to fool the impulsive youths in charge of Firestorm into making a mistake, and that would grant him the win.

3) Barry Allen

Barry Allen is the second Flash and a founder of the Justice League. The DC Speedster has faced off against some of the greatest threats in the history of the multiverse and has triumphed nearly every time. While Barry isn’t the most powerful of the Flashes, he’s one of the most skilled, using his knowledge of science to make his speed attacks hit that much harder. However, Barry is just too nice to beat Thanos. Any of the more powerful Flashes have the actual power levels to defeat Thanos, but Barry isn’t going to be ruthless enough to build up to light speed and punch Thanos into space. He’s going to try to use his regular attacks, and that will give Thanos a chance to tag him. Barry will do his best, but it just won’t be enough.

2) Batman

Batman is one of the most formidable heroes in the DC Multiverse, if not the most formidable, and crucially, he always figures out a way to win. He’s made plans that would defeat every member of the Justice League, using a variety of weapons and technologies to make up for the powers of his foes. Batman also has powerful suits of armor to even up the odds. However, Thanos is going to mop the floor with Batman. Eternals don’t really have any easy weaknesses to take advantage of, and Thanos isn’t going to hold back against Bruce. He’s going to try and kill Batman as quickly as possible, and let’s be real — there’s not actually much Batman would be able to do about it.

1) Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman is one of the most popular DC heroes, as well as one of the most skilled. Wonder Woman versus Thanos is an intriguing match-up. Wonder Woman is probably stronger and faster than Thanos. Still, Thanos’s cosmic energy powers and invulnerability, made all the greater by his heritage as an Eternal, would make up for that. The two of them would batter each other, but I think that Thanos’s energy powers would make the biggest difference in the fight. He can hit Wonder Woman with attacks that she can’t really answer, and that’s going to take a toll on her after a while. Wonder Woman and Thanos would tear each other apart, but Thanos would be able to hold out longer and hit harder, giving him the win.

