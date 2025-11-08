7 Great Avengers Villains Nobody Talks About

As a team of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, the Avengers routinely face the most destructive and menacing villains in the Marvel universe. Many of their adversaries, such as Thanos, Loki, and Ultron, are some of the most recognizable villains in comic books and have pushed the Avengers to their limits. Over their 60+ years, the Avengers have built a substantial rogues’ gallery, including tyrannical aliens, killer robots, malevolent sorcerers, and cruel supervillain teams, among many other nightmarish foes. Yet, despite their overwhelming power and interesting backgrounds, some of these villains have been unfairly overshadowed and lack the credit that they rightfully deserve.

With so many excellent evildoers, there are bound to be numerous Avengers adversaries that get overlooked. Still, these villains are generally unknown by the vast majority of Avengers fan despite their extraordinary powers, personalities, and evil schemes.

7) Lethal Legion

The Masters of Evil may be the most prominent supervillain team that the Avengers fight. But the Lethal Legion is just as dangerous. The villainous Grim Reaper drew together the team’s original incarnation. It featured deadly foes such as Man-Ape, Power Man, Living Laser, and Swordsman. Other incarnations of this supervillain team were founded by rogues such as the Grandmaster, Henry Gyrich, and Count Nefaria. The sole purpose of most versions of the Lethal Legion has been to destroy the Avengers. The Legion has tried sundry schemes to annihilate Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and has come close on multiple occasions. The many combinations of villainous members with a wide variety of destructive capabilities and their long history with the Avengers make the Lethal Legion more deserving of recognition.

6) Black Swan

Yabbat Ummon Tarru, aka Black Swan, hails from a parallel universe where her world was at risk of destruction during an incursion event, in which it would crash into another universe. Black Swan’s people were slaughtered by the Black Priests, multiversal creatures who kill those seeking to prevent incursions. To stop incursions, Black Swan began destroying universes before they could collide, thereby dooming one while saving the other. Black Swan battled the Avengers when she arrived on Earth-616. Her devastating strength, heat-vision, force fields, and telepathy all made her an incredibly dangerous adversary for the Avengers to overcome. Despite her power and interesting origin story, since Black Swan’s initial debut, she’s been unfairly relegated to just working as a member of Thanos’ Black Order.

5) Super-Adaptoid

Super-Adaptoid is one of the most potent weapons that the terrorist organization A.I.M. has ever created. Super-Adaptoid is an android capable of replicating the abilities, weapons, and skills of up to eight people at once. This shapeshifting robot has replicated Thor’s hammer, Captain America’s shield, Iron Man’s blasters, and more. Super-Adaptoid was built to kill Captain America, but has also fought the Avengers on many occasions. Super-Adaptoid has since evolved from its initial mission of killing Captain America and now seeks to take over the world and wipe out humanity. With its ever-evolving nature, regenerative metallic body, and mimicry abilities, Super-Adaptoid is one of the deadliest and most versatile enemies the Avengers have ever faced.

4) Morgan Le Fay

Morgan Le Fay is the infamous witch from Arthurian legends and is one of the strongest sorceresses in Marvel Comics. Morgan is from the 6th century and uses her power of astral projection to travel to the future, becoming a frequent adversary of Spider-Woman and the Avengers. Morgan is a nightmarish villain who uses a vast array of abilities, including reality warping, self-resurrection, energy projection, possession of people, mind control, necromancy, shapeshifting and transmutation, and many other kinds of spells, in her never-ending quest to take over the world. No matter how many times she’s killed, she’ll always be a villain from the past who comes back to plague the Avengers.

3) Grim Reaper

The evil brother of the Avenger Wonder Man, Eric Williams, aka Grim Reaper, has dedicated his life to destroying Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. When Wonder Man died saving the Avengers, Grim Reaper blamed them for his brother’s death. During a fight with the Avengers, he lost his hand and replaced it with a deadly scythe. Grim Reaper’s hatred didn’t waver even when Wonder Man was resurrected. He’s founded the Lethal Legion, became the head of Hydra, and was a Horseman of the Apocalypse. And where once he was purely a technological villain, he gained necromantic powers after dying and returning to life. Grim Reaper is a nightmarish villain who deserves to be featured as a primary antagonist in more Avengers stories.

2) Graviton

Franklin Hall, aka Graviton, was a physicist until a lab accident gave him the power to manipulate gravity. He can make things weightless or crush his enemies effortlessly. Graviton’s abilities caused him to go mad with power and develop a dangerous psychosis that makes him a violent and unpredictable threat. Despite having the ability to control one of the four fundamental laws of nature and the destructive capabilities of an A-list supervillain, Graviton has been mostly underutilized by Marvel in recent years. Still, Graviton has nearly destroyed the Avengers whenever they’ve crossed paths. Graviton is one of Marvel’s most powerful yet underused villains, and he deserves to have his time in the spotlight as one of the Avengers’ strongest enemies.

1) Korvac

There are few villains in Marvel as dangerous as Michael Korvac. Korvac was a human slave of the Badoon during the 31st century. After escaping his captors, Korvac absorbed the Power Cosmic from Galactus’ ship, giving him the ability to reshape reality at will. Upon traveling to the modern day with his lover Carina, Korvac sought to destroy and reshape reality to create a perfect universe. This plan led him to fight the Avengers, whom he effortlessly slaughtered. However, after he began to doubt Carina’s love for him, Korvac took his own life and resurrected the Avengers. Despite dying, Korvac sporadically returns to threaten reality and fight the Avengers. However, most fans unfortunately don’t know about Korvac despite his exploits and having powers similar to those of Thanos.

