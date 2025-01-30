10 Most Brutal Character Deaths in Invincible That Are Still Hard to Watch

Prime Video’s Invincible, adapted from the beloved comic book series by Robert Kirkman, is regarded by fans as one of the best superhero shows of the 21st Century. The series follows Mark Grayson (Steven Yuen), a half-human/half-Viltrumite (Invincible‘s version of Kryptonians) with dreams of becoming a superhero like his father, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But, his idea of heroism is destroyed when he learns that Imni-Man is Earth’s biggest threat.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning: MAJOR Spoilers Ahead for the Invincible Animated Series on Prime!

The show has become renowned for its emotional story, great animation, and kick-ass soundtrack. But one of the most memorable aspects of Invincible has to be the brutal deaths, many of which are incredibly hard to watch even a second time through. With Season 3 on the way, be ready for more to come as we look through the series’ goriest hits.

10. Donald Ferguson Sacrifices Himself (Season 1, Episode 7)

Prime Video

Donald Ferguson, the incredibly plain-looking employee of the Global Defense Agency, and the personal assistant of Cecil Stedman, has become a fan favorite character across the show’s two seasons for his steadfast loyalty. That loyalty came to a peak in the Invincible Season 1 finale when he sacrificed himself in a last-ditch effort to take out Omni-Man.

After being apprehended by the terrifying Viltrumite, Donald had his spine crushed by Omni-Man. Wanting to go out swinging, he detonated the explosives built into the safe house, hoping to wipe them both out.

9. Mark Murders Angstrom Levy (Season 2, Episode 8)

Prime Video

Angstrom Levy was one of the major antagonists of Invincible‘s second season. After gaining the ability to traverse dimensions, Levy sought revenge against Invincible who had left him disfigured after foiling one of his past plans. After tracking Mark down, Angstrom threatened his family and bested Mark by sending him to different dimensions.

But, when Mark finally makes it back, he brutally beats Angstrom to a bloody pulp. The final blow is delivered off-screen before the camera cuts back to Mark, literally bathed in blood.

8. The Mauler Twins’ Human/Clone Shield (Season 1, Episode 3)

Prime Video

The Mauler Twins could be incredibly dangerous foes in the Invincible universe if they could get over their rivalry with each other. In Season 1, the pair escape from a maximum security prison. Believing the other to be the clone, Mauler Twin 1 (as we shall call him) shows very little regard for his twin’s safety.

After escaping the facility, the pair are shot at by laser turrets. Mauler Twin 1 uses the already wounded Mauler Twin 2 as a human (clone?) shield, leaving the latter’s blood oozing out of the bullet holes.

7. Battle Beast Destroys Monster Girl (Season 1, Episode 5)

Prime Video

While the heroes in Invincible have a rough time, the Guardians of the Globe arguably have it worse. During their fight against Battle Beast and supervillain henchmen in Season 1, several members of the Guardians of the Globe are brutally maimed and/or killed. Black Samson also lost his life in the fight, but Monster Girl’s death was far worse.

After being beaten to a pulp by Battle Beast, Monster Girl lay incapacitated on the floor. Battle Beast loomed over her, grabbed two giant rocks, and crushed her head between them.

6. The Immortal’ Second Fight’s Ill-Fated Rematch With Omni-Man (Season 1, Episode 8)

Prime Video

For a superhero called The Immortal, he sure does die a lot. We’ll get to The Immortal’s other death further down, but in his second fight with Omni-Man, the Viltrumite doesn’t hold back. The Immortal’s second death is absolutely gruesome.

Omni-Man used all his strength to punch a hole clean through The Immortal’s torso. If that wasn’t enough, he then tore The Immortal’s body in half with both hands, letting the bisected corpse fall down to the Earth.

5. Salamander Is Destroyed From the Inside (Season 2, Episode 5)

Prime Video

Shrinking Ray does what the MCU’s Ant-Man is too afraid to do: destroy her enemies from the inside out. This power is put on full display in the second season during the Guardian of the Globe’s fight with the Lizard League. Shrinking Ray lives up to her namesake against Salamander, climbing inside the villain’s eye socket and destroying their brain.

Salamander flails around helplessly as they’re killed from the inside out. What’s left is a lifeless corpse, with blood flowing from the eyes, ears, nose, and mouth.

4. Allen the Alien vs Viltrumites (Season 2, Episode 3)

Prime Video

Poor Allen the Alien. The Seth Rogan voiced extraterrestrial is another fan-favorite character. But his popularity wasn’t enough to stop the Viltrumite Empire from tracking him down and decimating him. Even after years of training, Allen was no match for Thula, Lucan, and another unnamed Viltrumite soldier.

Allen’s eye is torn out of its socket, his arms are dismembered, and he’s disemboweled by the soldiers. His body is left floating through space.

3. Everyone On That Train (Season 1, Episode 8)

Prime Video

Every other entry will focus on a primary or secondary character, but we have to take a moment to pay our respects to the victims of Omni-Man’s battle against Invincible at the end of Season 1. The fight cost the lives of many, but the most horrific deaths were the train passengers.

During the fight, the pair blasted through the subway tunnel. Omni-Man grabbed Invincible by the back of the head and held him face-first as a subway car flew towards them. The train was cut in half, leaving blood and viscera flying off-screen on either side.

2. Shrinking Rae’s Powers Backfire (Season 2, Episode 5)

Prime Video

Maybe Ant-Man shouldn’t have killed Thanos how everyone wanted him to. Shrinking Rae’s powers were bested later in the fight against the Lizard League. The tactic worked well against Salamander. But, the much more muscular Komodo Dragon easily bested her.

After being swallowed, Shrinking Rae thought she’d gotten the best of Komodo Dragon and grew back to normal size inside of him. But the hulking villain flexed his muscles so hard he crushed her while she was trapped in his body. Her blood poured out of his mouth after she was done.

1. The Guardians of the Globe (Season 1, Episode 1)

Prime Video

The deaths of the original Guardians of the Globe line-up could easily take up the top 7 spots on this list. The shocking plot twist in the show’s premiere episode revealed that Omni-Man wasn’t who the world thought he was. Red Rush, Darkwing, Green Ghost, King Aquarus, Martian Man, War Woman, and The Immortal were all brutally dismembered, disfigured, and destroyed by Omni-Man, who barely suffered a scratch during the fight. Not only was it the most brutal scene in the show, it was also the most shocking, setting the stage for what viewers could expect going forward.

Season 3 of Invincible is currently scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on February 6, 2025.