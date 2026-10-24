Batman Faces the Most Vicious Villains Ever But These 5 Were Actually Justified (Inluding the DC Multiverses’s Most Tragic Bad Guy)

Batman has become the most popular superhero of them all for various reasons. To begin with, there’s something comfortable about a billionaire who is actually out to save people, but beyond that the Dark Knight’s adventures have struck a chord with fans. One of the most crucial ingredients for his success were his villains. The Caped Crusader’s villains are iconic in the annals of comic history; they helped cement what being a supervillain in comics meant. Not only are they great threats for the hero, but they are often interesting characters on their own, making them the perfect addition to his stories.

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One of the great things about his foes is that there are times when they’re justified. Sure, they’ve decided to become evil to make their point, but that doesn’t change the fact that there are some Bat-villains who are one hundred perfect correct. You can argue with their methods, but you can’t say they’re wrong. These five Batman villains are actually justified and one of them has gone down as DC’s most tragic bad guy.

5) Two-Face

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Two-Face is one of the most important Batman villains. Harvey Dent grew up as a boy who constantly had to keep his anger in check, focusing on becoming a attorney and making his city a better place. Dent fought against the corruption and organized crime that had infected Gotham, working closely with Batman and Commissioner Gordon. However, he made his share of enemies, leading to the acid attack that would scar half his body, breaking his mind forever. He became obsessed with duality, allowing the flip of a coin to decide who lives and who dies. He’s one of Batman’s most famous foes and a favorite of fans.

As cynical as it is, Two-Face is right in his view on the world. The shades of grey don’t really matter; there’s only good or evil, life or death. The whole world can be looked at as a binary and so Two-Face’s mania isn’t so much a mania as it is just looking at the world in the harshest light possible. Life often comes down to chance; why do two people who do the same things have different outcomes? Two-Face understands the world in a way that most people refuse to.

4) Catwoman

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Catwoman really isn’t looked at as a villain nowadays and there has always been this feeling that she is definitely justified. Selina Kyle is just a woman trying to make her way in a world. She’s surrounded by people who cheat and steal, so why shouldn’t she? She’s become one of the greatest cat burglars in the world, able to steal just about anything you can imagine. Her relationship with Batman has allowed her to operate with impunity in Gotham; while he tuts tuts at her thievery, he rarely actually tries to stop her anymore. In recent years, she’s even ended up taking a bigger role in controlling Gotham’s underworld, trying to figure out a way to create a criminal community that targeted the people that deserved to be targeted – the ultra-wealthy.

Kyle is a principled thief – she only steals from those rich enough to take the loss. She lives in a world where the people in charge are constantly stealing (weird how a certain family has gotten way more wealthy since going into politics, right?), pushing the poor further and further into the mud to keep themselves clean. Selina stealing from the wealthy and corporations is honestly completely justified; they’re constantly stealing from everyone else. Catwoman reveals the hypocrisy at the center of modern life – who is allowed to steal and get away with it.

3) Red Hood

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Jason Todd’s return as Red Hood made him into one of the exciting Bat-villains in years. Todd was the second Robin, but fans never really opened up to him, leading readers to vote for his death in “Death in the Family”. His resurrection was teased in “Hush” and fan reaction was enough for DC to green light “Under the Red Hood”. Todd returned as the Red Hood, consolidating the power of the gangs of New York City, all in an effort to both destroy the Joker and to control the criminal community. He and Batman butted heads, with Jason mad at him for never avenging his death at the hands of the Clown Prince of Crime. Eventually, Jason would end up giving up his desire for revenge and rejoined the Bat-Family.

While Red Hood is no longer a villain (he should be, but that’s a conversation for another time), you can’t really argue with his justification. He did his best to help clean up Gotham City and paid for it with his life. His desire for revenge against the Joker was honestly only human and his mission to take over the underworld so he could run it wasn’t all that bad because he would have kept them in line. Even the time he tried to replace Batman as a more violent alternative made sense, especially once you remember how bad Gotham criminals were. Red Hood was completely justified in everything he did.

2) Poison Ivy

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It’s honestly an awesome time to be a Poison Ivy fan. Her relationship with Harley Quinn put loads of eyes on her, leading DC to give her a solo series in the early ’20s. The series sold so well that it got extended into an ongoing and is currently one of the longest running solo series that hasn’t been rebooted being published. She’s the latest Bat-villain to become a solo star. The biggest reason for that is simple and it has nothing to do with being Harley’s girlfriend – Pamela Isley has always been completely justified in her views, if not her actions.

Pam is all about the plants, to the extent that for years she preferred them to people. As a botanist, she understood the threats to the world of flora and decided to become their avenger. You can argue that her trying to kill as many people as possible was the wrong way to go about changing the way that people treated plants, but she’s correct in why she’s doing it. Humans, or at least some humans whose bank accounts have lots of zeros in them, are greedy and don’t care about anything as long as they’re getting what they want. Sometimes, the only way to deal with that is going to extremes.

1) Mister Freeze

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Mister Freeze is a Batman legend, with the last few decades being the best in the character’s history. Victor Fries is a cold-themed villain with the kind of tragic backstory that most characters could only dream of having. Fries was a scientist whose wife came down with a rare illness. He did everything he could to save her, ending up bankrupting himself. He finally figured out how to freeze her, leading to the accident that made it so that he couldn’t survive outside of freezing temperatures. He built his armor and freeze gun and Mister Freeze was born, committing his crimes so that he could finance saving his wife.

You can say a lot about Victor’s obsession with Nora, which has often been shown to be rather unhealthy and led the two of them to break up when he finally cured her, but a man committing crimes to save the woman he loves is the opposite of evil. That’s just something that some people will do. He didn’t turn to crime because he wanted to create a frozen world, he did so because he wanted to be able to save his wife and, for me at least, that’s always justified.

Which Batman villains do you think are justified? Any of the ones here you think I’m wrong about? Sound off in the comments below.