DC Comics is the original superhero publisher, starting the legends of the superheroes back in 1938, creating modern myths that can stand with Hercules, Odysseus, Sinbad, Gilgamesh, and many more. Over the years, the fortunes of the company have gone up and down, especially once Marvel Comics returned to the superhero game in the Silver Age. The House of Ideas controlled the sales charts for years, but all of that has changed lately. DC is on top again, putting out the best comics they have in years and pantsing Marvel on the sales charts, all thanks to their latest publishing initiative, DC All-In. Since the brilliant DC All-In #1, fans have been seeing great new corners of DC, as well as getting reacquainted with some old ones.

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DC has created some of the coolest villains of all-time, but not all of them are as popular as they deserve to be. DC All-In has been reminding fans of why DC is so amazing by taking them to places they haven’t been in a while, reintroducing the world to various characters and teams. Right now would be the perfect time to push numerous lower-level but awesome villains, like these five villainous greats.

5) Blackbriar Thorn

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The Justice Society of America was DC’s first superteam and they ended up battling against the greatest villains of the Golden Age. While they were the first superheroes of the modern day, they were just the latest in a history of heroism. These ancient heroes fought all kinds of foes over the years, with evils surviving the days of yore into the modern age. Blackbriar Thorn is one of these bad guys, a villainous druid who gained magical control over the world of flora. He was one of the chief villains of Green Lantern Alan Scott, who had a weakness for wood (mind out of the gutter, folks), and has made numerous appearances over the years.

JSA is over (hopefully just for now; I need more of the best team in comics), but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a place for Thorn. DC is putting out top-notch magic books right now and Thorn would fit perfectly. He could make a great bad guy for Zatanna, The Demon, or an all-new book starring magic characters. Thorn is one of those villains that is basically a blank slate, allowing creators to take him in any direction they need. He has cool powers and he looks amazing, so it would be snap to make him work.

4) Zoom

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Reverse Flash was Barry Allen’s evil opposite villain, a speedster from the future who was obsessed with Allen and went completely insane in the years the two have fought. After Allen’s death in Crisis, his sidekick Wally West took over for him. Wally fought Reverse Flash once, but after that mostly fought the Rogues. However, he’d eventually gain his own Reverse Flash in the person of Hunter Zolomon. Hunter was an FBI agent working with Wally. He was paralyzed years before and asked Wally to go back in time to fix his past. Wally told him that wasn’t possible, but he wouldn’t listen to reason.

He snuck into the Flash Museum and tried to use the cosmic treadmill, but failed. It exploded and he was inundated with temporal energy, becoming Zoom. He was a different kind of speedster, able to speed up and slow down time around him and others, forcing Wally to think outside the box to win. Wally has been back as the Scarlet Speedster for several years now, but Zoom has barely appeared. The two of them have a lot of history – Zoom caused Linda West to miscarry, something that was eventually undone, allowing the children to grow up – and it would be perfect to see it acted on.

3) Johnny Sorrow

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The Justice Society are the first superteam. Because of the vagaries of DC continuity, their past has been changed numerous times, with villains introduced in the modern day being retconned to have first appeared in the past. Johnny Sorrow was one of these villains. He first appeared in 1999, but his origin stretched back into the past. He was a vaudeville actor who lost his livelihood to the talkies. He got his hands on a machine that allowed him to phase through matter, becoming a bank robber. However, when a battle against the Justice Society broke the machine, he was pulled into the Subtle Realms, a universe of Lovecraftian horror, where he was remade into a servant of the King of Tears.

Sorrow is indestructible and can phase through anything. His mask hides a visage so twisted that one look can kill and he has control of various eldritch energies. He and Wotan were the main villains of JSA (Vol. 2) #1-12, so he’s already set up in this new era. He’s the kind of villain that you could build a whole event around or you can put him against new heroes and teams. Johnny Sorrow is an awesome villain and he’s ready for his close-up (get it? Because of his origin? Wait, why am I telling dad jokes?).

2) Mordru

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Mordru is a villain so cool, he can menace multiple eras right now. Mordru is a Lord of Chaos, a primordial force of magical energy in the multiverse. He has been battling the mystic defenders of reality for ages, his war against the forces of order stretching from the ancient past into the far future. He first appeared as a Legion of Superheroes villain back in the day, battling the teen team and trying to control magic in the future. In 1999, he was the first villain for JSA (Vol. 1) and has mostly fought that team – and the Justice League Dark – in the modern day.

Right now, DC is putting out awesome magic comics, so you can thrown Mordru into those, challenging the most powerful magic users on Earth. The publisher is also putting out a new volume of Legion of Superheroes, meaning that it’s only a matter of time before he shows up in the future. DC has a chance to do a story that sees him menace the present and the future at the same time, something that no other villain in comics can do in the same way.

1) Despero

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The Justice League face the deadliest villains in the multiverse, battling to save all of creation from the worst enemies. While many of their dangerous foes are human, they also fight beings from across reality, everything from gods to dark forces of destruction to alien invaders. Over the years, the team has stopped many alien warlords from taking over the planet. Some of them are kind of lame, like Kanjar Ro (sorry all five Kanjar Ro fans out there) or Manga Khan (although he’s supposed to be lame), but there’s one that is among the best DC villains who don’t appear nearly enough – Despero.

When he first appeared, he was a powerful psychic strategist, but he would eventually gain great physical power as well. He’s strong enough to fight the entire League all at once, making him a great villain for just about any DC hero or group. He’s also a part of the Absolute Universe as Despair the Zero, a living weapon used by the White to poison their foes. Despero, much like Mordru, can make a splash in more than one part of DC in the All-In Era and hopefully the publisher will give him the chance.

What DC villains do you think can get even bigger in DC All-In? Any on this list you think I’m wrong about? Sound off in the comment section below.