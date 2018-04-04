The 10 Comics You Should Read This Week: April 4 Edition

It’s new comics day’s here at ComicBook.com, and we’ve got the 10 books you should make some time for this week.

Of course, there are way more than 10 books on the store shelves worthy of your time and money, so before we get to the top 10, here are the honorable mentions this week.

Venomized #1 is written by Cullen Bunn and drawn by Iban Coello with a cover by Nick Bradshaw, and you can find the official description below.

“The story that began in VENOMVERSE reaches its epic conclusion with VENOMIZED! The POISONS, a species that hungers for super-powered symbiotes and their hosts, have picked their next target…THE MARVEL UNIVERSE ITSELF! Their first objective? Put every superhuman in a Klyntar symbiote – and CONSUME THEM! But with VENOM and the X-MEN still missing after the events of “Poison-X,” the planet and its heroes are defenseless!”

Batman #44 is written by Tom King and drawn by Mikel Janin and Joelle Jones with a variant cover by Olivier Coipel. The official description is below.

“SOMETHING BLUE”! Follow Batman and Catwoman on two separate but parallel paths as their wedding planning kicks into high gear. Selina picks out her dress, and Bruce starts to make arrangements for their new life together—but this being Gotham City, and they being Batman and Catwoman, you can bet that nothing will go as expected!

The Amazing Spider-Man #798 is written by Dan Slott and drawn by Stuart Immonen, and youc an find the official descrition below.

“Dan Slott’s final SPIDER-MAN story continues! The GREEN GOBLIN HAS RETURNED – and he’s exacting his ultimate revenge not only on SPIDER-MAN, but on everyone the wall-crawler loves! Norman Osborn’s offering NO QUARTER, an ultimatum that threatens to finish PETER PARKER once and for all!”

Matt Mueller: ‘All-New Wolverine’ #33

Tom Taylor kicks off his final All-New Wolverine arc with a bang, and for longtime fans, this issue has plenty of feels, so get ready.

Old Woman Laura takes fans to the not so distant future, and you’ll see lots of familiar faces in Laura’s new adventure, and there will be plenty of surprises too. Trust us, you don’t want to miss this.

All-New Wolverine #33 is written by Tom Taylor and drawn by Ramon Rosanas with a cover by David Lopez. The official description is included below.

“OLD WOMAN LAURA BEGINS! In the not-too-distant future, the world is a utopia where heroes have succeeded in bringing peace worldwide. At the head of this utopia is none other than Laura Kinney, who’s passed on her mantle of Wolverine and is living her best life as Madripoor’s benevolent queen. But a long simmering evil will force Laura, out of retirement and back into the blue-and-yellow. This final journey will take everything Laura has to give….maybe even her life.”

All-New Wolverine #33 is in comic stores today.

Jenna Anderson: ‘Motor Crush’ #11

It isn’t just Domino’s life on the line this time, and she’ll do everything she can to make sure her loved ones are safe. What does that mean for Domino though? Read the issue and find out!

Motor Crush #11 is written by Brenden Fletcher, Cameron Stewart, and Babs Tarr, and is drawn by Tarr and Paul Reinwand. The official description is included below.

“Domino risks it all to save her friends, family, and the World Grand Prix.”

Motor Crush #11 is in comic stores today.

Russ Burlingame: ‘The Curse of Brimstone’ #1

Sometimes the best intentions can result in destruction, and that is certainly the case with Joe Chamberlain.

All he wanted to do was save his town, but you can’t make a deal with the devil and expect things to go smoothly, and now he has to figure out a way to get rid of these powers before he makes things worse.

The Curse of Brimstone #1 is written by Justin Jordan and drawn by Philip Tan. You can find the official description below.

“Joe Chamberlain would do anything to save his small, forgotten town—even make a deal with the devil. But things get worse, and Joe finds himself cursed with the power of BRIMSTONE. With the power of fire and destruction coursing through his hands, Joe must now track down and destroy the demon he made his deal with before the power he now wields destroys the town he was trying to save. But as the fiery pain inside him grows, can this young man overcome his own demons before his power rips him apart from the inside out?”

The Curse of Brimstone #1 is in comic stores now.

Jamie Lovett: ‘Black Bolt’ #12

Black Bolt and Medusa are finally reunited, but both hoped it would be under better circumstances.

Black Bolt himself has seen better days, but at least he won’t have to face the impending darkness alone.

Black Bolt #12 is written by Saladin Ahmed and drawn by Christian Ward. The official description is included below.

“THE RECKONING OF THE MIDNIGHT KING! A former queen’s promise to her former king. Medusa swore to find Black Bolt, and she has — but will she be in time to save him? Voiceless and betrayed, the former ruler of the Inhumans faces a darkness he thought he had put behind him. But he won’t face it alone. Old friends. Reunited lovers. A son and a new daughter already lost. Black Bolt faces his penance with all he loves by his side.”

Black Bolt #12 is in comic stores today.

Matt Mueller Round 2: ‘Backways’ #4

Anna and Coyote might be in over their heads here, but that doesn’t mean they won’t come out on top…of course, Coyote would need to be able to actually talk to make that happen, and that’s a tall order at the moment.

Backways #4 is written by Justin Jordan and drawn by Eleonora Carlini. Colors are by Silvia Tidei and letters are by Marshall Dillon. The official description is included below.

“Anna and Coyote have escaped from the Morning Wolf only to be captured by someone more dangerous. If they’re going to find Sylvia, they’re going to need to learn to control a power they barely understand.

From Justin Jordan (STRAYER, Green Lantern: New Guardians) and Eleonora Carlini (Batgirl, Doctor Who) comes the BRAND NEW series of magic, mystery and mayhem that is sure to appeal to fans of Harry Potter and The Chronicles of Narnia!”

Backways #4 is in comic stores today.

Nicole Drum: ‘Giant Days’ #37

Family introductions can be hard, having Ingrid involved takes that already difficult scenario into a whole other stratosphere.

So yeah, you’re probably going to need some wine handy…just a suggestion.

Giant Days #37 is written by John Allison and drawn by Max Sarin and Liz Fleming. The cover is provided by Max Sarin, and the official description can be found below.

“Introducing your girlfriend to your family can be difficult, but it’s much worse when that girlfriend is Ingrid.”

Giant Days #37 is in comic stores today.

Chase Magnett: ‘Assassination Classroom’ Vol. 21

The final volume of Assassination Classroom officially arrives in English this week bringing an end to one of the best modern manga series. The students of Classroom 3-E have come a long way thanks to Koro Sensei, and saying goodbye is likely to jerk more than a few tears. However, all good things must come to an end and Assassination Classroom has been great from start to finish.

Assassination Classroom is created by Yusei Matsui. You can find the official solicit below:

“In the aftermath of tragedy, the students of 3-E nevertheless march proudly in their graduation ceremony. Will their futures still unfold as planned? And what will they do with their reward money…? Then, enjoy a long side story revealing what Koro Sensei was really up to over winter break! Can Koro Sensei truly make a friend and ally out of anyone…?! Plus, a bonus short story with all-new characters, set in a dystopian future. For older teen audiences.”

Assassination Classroom is in comic stores today.

Rollin Bishop: ‘Sonic’ #1

The beloved hedgehog speedster Sonic might have taken down Dr. Eggman, but that doesn’t mean the job is done, and he won’t be able to do it alone.

Sonic #1 is written by Ian Flynn and drawn by Tracy Yardley. The book is inked by Jim Amash and Bob Smith, and colored by Matt Herms, with a cover by Tyson Hesse. The official description is included below.

“SONIC’S RACING INTO A NEW ADVENTURE! After defeating the evil Dr. Eggman’s latest plot, Sonic is racing around the world to shut down the robotic Badnik forces that are still attacking villages. But it’s a big job for one hedgehog—even Sonic! Fortunately, he’ll have some help from his best friend: Tails!”

Sonic #1 is in comic stores today.

Matt Mueller Round 3: ‘WWE WrestleMania 2018 Special’ #1

It’s time for WrestleMania, and what better way to celebrate than with some of the greatest matches at the showcase of the immortals!

WWE WrestleMania 2018 Special #1 is written by Julian May, Ryan Ferrier, Lan Pitts, and Tini Howard, and drawn by Michel Mulipola, Kendall Goode, Jake Elphick, and Rodrigo Lorenzo, and colored by Doug Garbark and lettered by Jim Campbell. The official description is included below.

“WrestleMania is the biggest event in the world of sports entertainment, and we’re celebrating it with an oversized one-shot showcasing the biggest WWE Superstars! This yearfs special includes a closer look at one of the greatest matches of all time: Macho Man Randy Savage vs. Ricky The Dragon Steamboat at WrestleMania III.”

WWE WrestleMania 2018 Special #1 is in comic stores today.

Charlie Ridgely: “Iron Fist” #79

Danny Rand will go to hell and back for just about anyone, but there’s no way he planned on running into his predecessor while he was there.

Crazily enough that isn’t the only surprise he’ll encounter while he’s on this weird Hell on Earth, but at least he’s got Fat Cobra on his side.

Iron Fist #79 is written by Ed Brisson and drawn by Damian Couceiro with a cover by Jeff Dekal. The official description is included below.

“DAMNATION TIE-IN! IRON FIST is Las Vegas’ newest marquee mixed martial arts draw! His opponent: um…everyone? But who is this OTHER guy going by Iron Fist, and how is he related to Danny’s past?”

Iron Fist #79 is in comic stores today.