These 10 Marvel Duos Are Too Good Not to Get Their Own Series

When it comes to Marvel Comics, there are more teams and team-ups than the average fan can keep up with. To be clear, we’re not complaining about that fact. Having choices is a great part of life, and it’s an even bigger part of comic reading. There’s nothing more delightful than seeing our favorite characters interact on the pages, finding excuses to team up and save the day. While there are many iconic teams and duos out there, it’s safe to say that there are hundreds of potential combinations fans would love to see happen (or happen again). However unlikely it may be, fans would love to see these pairs get a series of their own.

There are so many reasons to root for wacky team-ups in Marvel Comics. Just look at how the Spider-Man/Deadpool series went. That was pretty unforgettable, right? The potential is endless, especially when considering all the possible combinations available. It’s not possible to see them all come to life, so we’ll stick to listing a few of our favorites. These pairs have a lot to offer, from lifelong bonds of friendship to like-minded individuals who need more time together.

1) Richard Rider & Sam Alexander

We love nothing more than seeing multiple generations of heroes come together. Naturally, this means we would love to see Richard Rider and Sam Alexander get their own story. These two may both carry the mantle of Nova, but it’s safe to say they couldn’t be more different.

Richard Rider is a well-known cosmic character in the Marvel universe. He has been around for decades, and he has seen (and survived) some pretty wild stuff. There was even a point when he was the only Nova in the galaxy, forcing him to bear the mantle solo, along with the Worldmind. It’s an important arc for Nova fans, and naturally, this hero has a lot to say about it.

Meanwhile, Sam Alexander is one of the newer heroes to hit the scene. He has worked with many younger teams in Marvel, including the Champions. His story remains largely untapped, leaving considerable potential unexplored. Imagine seeing these two heroes teaming up for a longer-running series.

2) Jessica Drew & Carol Danvers

Jessica Drew and Carol Danvers are best friends for life, and that’s never going to change. These two have been buddies through thick and thin, supporting each other as superheroes, friends, and beyond. It seems like their friendship is an ever-present state, even when it’s only a background detail. Carol went above and beyond to ensure that her best friend was healthy and safe during her pregnancy, and she has continued to be there for the new mother.

Conversely, Jess is always good about getting Carol to come back down to Earth. Carol is a classic workaholic, and that’s not great for any superhero. She’d probably work herself to death if not for Jess. These two are wholesome and endearing, but they can also throw down as needed. Fans have gotten to see them team up a few times, usually in Captain Marvel’s solo series, but we want more. Please give us a series all about these two teaming up to tackle Earth’s villains.

3) Danny Rand & Luke Cage (Reprise)

Danny Rand and Luke Cage are a classic duo, and yes, they have already gotten a series together. That said, fans want more. These two heroes highlight what it’s like to support your best friend through it all, always having one another’s backs. They started the Heroes for Hire together, which is another reason fans would love to see them back for another run. They have a way of tackling street-level heroes unlike anyone else.

Some people in the world bring out the best in others, and that can go both ways. Danny and Luke are like that. Danny has followed Luke from one adventure to the next, joining up with the Avengers when Luke and Jessica were in charge, happily becoming part-owner of the Heroes for Hire, you name it. He even spirited Luke off when Jessica was afraid he would be targeted by the Purple Man. Danny Rand is Luke Cage’s ride or die, and we love that for them.

4) Kamala Khan & Miles Morales

Kamala Khan and Miles Morales may seem like two very different heroes, but in a way, they’re both the heart and soul of the current generation of heroes. This is true for both the comics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), though it’s a much stronger case for the comic side of things. They have worked together on countless occasions, from the Young Avengers to the Champions, plus a few team-ups outside of organized team situations.

At the end of the day, these two heroes are really solid and good friends. They know what it’s like to carry the weight of the world on one’s shoulders, and they can provide support accordingly. More importantly, they are both incredibly committed and passionate, knowing exactly what they want for the next generation of heroes. Naturally, we want to see more of their stories, and seeing how they forge a path forward as a duo would be fascinating.

5) Magik & Scarlet Witch

When it comes to Magik and Scarlet Witch, we’re talking about incredibly powerful characters with vastly different mystical roots. They may not be a traditional pair by any sense, but there would be something fascinating about a solo series following these two characters. Wanda Maximoff has the ability to warp reality itself, and we all know how that has directly impacted mutants on more than one occasion. That brings us to Illyana Rasputina, aka Magik. She’s a mutant who also has access to magic, so it’s safe to say her story is quite complicated.

In other words, these two heroes have pretty different backstories, but both have become famous for their magical abilities. Imagine what sort of trouble they could cause, or resolve, depending on the story at hand. The potential is endless, not unlike their powers.

6) Laura & Gabby Kinney

Laura and Gabby Kinney are sisters of Marvel Comics, though avid fans know their story is a bit more complicated than that. Laura, aka Wolverine, X-23, or Talon, is a modified clone of, well, Wolverine! Her story involves some tragic details, as she was manipulated and raised to be an assassin. She rebelled against her makers, eventually making her way to the X-Men. Conversely, Gabby Kinney is a clone of Laura…it’s complicated. She’s one of many clones created by Alchemax Genetics. She grew up fiercely protective of her sisters (clones), so it’s no surprise she bonded so strongly with Laura.

Much like her sister, Gabby had to survive some horrible things, including the loss of most of her sisters. Together, these two have formed a strong family unit, which is completed with the addition of Jonathan the Unstoppable (a real-life wolverine). Lately, these two are shunted to the backstories of Marvel, especially when they’re working as a pair. Fans would love to see more adventures these sisters would get involved in.

7) Jessica Jones & Patsy Walker

Jessica Jones and Patsy Walker couldn’t be more different, but that’s why their occasional partnership works out. Fans who have only seen the Jessica Jones Netflix series may have a very different expectation here; in the comics, Jess and Patsy were not siblings (adoptive or otherwise). On the bright side, they do still team up in Marvel Comics. For example, Patsy hires Jessica to help her deal with a publishing rights issue (teenage star and all that), while Jess has asked Patsy to attend her wedding and even babysit her daughter.

Jess and Patsy may not be the BFFs of Marvel Comics, but their team-up still has a ton of potential. Their differing personalities make for easy comedy, and their differing skill sets would ensure that whatever mess they got into would be quite dangerous indeed.

8) Peter Parker & Johnny Storm

Peter Parker and Johnny Storm, aka Spider-Man and The Human Torch. They’re a comedic duo through and through, and honestly, we just can’t get enough of this pair. Some may say they’re Marvel’s original bromance, and we are not here to dispute those claims. Peter and Johnny have a great dynamic, as it’s equal parts hilarious, heartfelt, and heroic. They may prank each other as the occasion calls for it, but they also have each other’s backs.

Yes, we know that Spider-Man/Human Torch (2005) exists, but that adventure simply proves our point! Created by Dan Slott, this series brought two of the most charismatic heroes together, and we need more like it. At least these two have had plenty of team-ups throughout Marvel history.

9) Wolverine & Jubilee

Since his introduction, Wolverine has become a (sometimes unwilling) mentor and father figure to many Marvel heroes. This is probably because we love seeing the grumpy lone wolf get forced into a situation that humanizes his character and allows that softer side to shine through. Enter Jubilation Lee, also known as Jubiblee. She’s a vibrant firecracker of a character, and her mutation pretty much embodies that personality.

They’re a classic example of the grumpy dad and firecracker kid trope (think grumpy/sunshine but without the romantic subtext). Their bond was heavily defined by the ’90s animated series, and while the two have changed and grown since then, it still lives in our hearts.

10) Storm & Jean Grey

Storm and Jean Grey are not only iconic members of the X-Men, they’re major powerhouses in their own right. Put them together and they can save the world a hundred times over. This duo could offer a compelling series for all readers, providing a tale full of emotional depth, power dynamics, and sisterhood. They’ve been through it all, from retcons to power boosts and everything in between, but rarely do we get to see these two work aside from the rest of the team. Does it happen? Yes, but a series focusing on just their dynamics and dangers would add some interesting twists and depth.

Part of the reason why we love Storm and Jean Grey is that they’re beyond competition. They’ve reached that point where they only support and uplift, and that’s something we all could use more of, even in the superhero world.

What are your favorite duos you’d love to see in a dedicated series?