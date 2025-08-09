Marvel Just Gave Jubilee Her Star Turn (and It’s About Time)

Uncanny X-Men has been showing that not all is lost in the X-Men titles. The book stars Rogue, Gambit, Wolverine, Nightcrawler, and Jubilee, five of the most beloved X-Men. Instead of joining with Cyclops in Alaska, the five of them struck out on their own, moving to Haven House in Louisiana, a place known to Gambit for all of his life. They ended up taking in a group of new mutants named the Outliers, battling the forces of the mutant prison Graymalkin, dealing with Xavier’s escape from the Earth, and learning the truth about their new base, Haven House. Their work in the New Orleans area has made them minor celebrities, making mutants look good for the first time in ages. Writer Gail Simone and regular artist David Marquez have used the soap opera storytelling style of the past expertly, basing their stories around the characters and building multiple plots. Each of them have gotten their chance to shine, except for one — Jubilee.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Beyond the 2024 Free Comic Book Day Uncanny X-Men issue, Jubilee hasn’t done much in the book. However, the excellent Uncanny X-Men #19 has changed that. The issue gives readers a call back to the FCBD issue, showing Jubilee as the hero we all know that she can be. Uncanny X-Men has been sensational so far; Simone, Marquez, and the fill-in artists are giving readers some of the best X-Men comics of the last few years. The book has dealt wonderfully with the new generation of mutants, while also giving focus to the favorites of the team. Jubilee is finally getting her chance to shine, and it’s something that’s been building up with the character for ages.

Jubilee Shows That She’s Through Playing Around

Courtesy of Marvel

Jubilee came to prominence in the ’90s. Creator Chris Claremont made her Wolverine’s sidekick, and she became monumentally popular. She was the cool mall girl we all wanted to hang out with, and Marvel did a good job with her. Being with Wolverine made her tough, and her time with Generation X, the X-Men training team, showed that she was becoming a great hero. Jubilee’s popularity faded the longer she was away from Wolverine, though, and she was depowered in House of M. She was eventually made into a vampire and got tougher than ever, adopting a child, and was transformed back into a human with her mutant powers back in 2017’s Generation X. She was around in the Krakoa Era, co-starring in books like Excalibur, but she was never as popular as she in the ’90s. The FCBD Uncanny X-Men issue was a great re-introduction to the character. Rogue sent her to Westchester, New York to spy on X-Mansion, which was transformed into the mutant prison Graymalkin. She goes to a diner with a mutant waitress, who gets bullied by some rich human bigots. Jubilee defends her and then destroys their car to show that she means business. It was great for Jubilee’s fans, but Uncanny X-Men didn’t really pick up on her very much after this. She was there, but she wasn’t important. Well, until Uncanny X-Men #19, that is.

The issue sees Deadpool and Outlaw, two characters that Simone has written, showing up at Haven House. The Outliers end up fighting them, but the X-Men get involved after coming home from New Orleans. Deadpool and Outlaw tell the team that they were paid by the bigots from the FCBD issue to keep the X-Men busy while they dealt with the mutant waitress. Jubilee takes it upon herself to fix the problem, refusing any help from the team. Gambit uses the magical Left Eye of Agamotto to teleport her there, and she learns why the bigots’ leader came back for revenge — Jubilee destroying his car caused his wealthy father to take him out of the will and he didn’t inherit anything when his father died. Jubilee pours herself a coffee, tells him he’s stupid (basically; I’m paraphrasing), and goes to town on him and the mercenaries he used the last of his trust fund money to pay for. Jubilee has grown a lot since the ’90s; her powers are much more explosive than they were and her martial arts, gained from fighting alongside Wolverine and Kitty Pryde, make her more formidable than ever. Jubilee saves the day, showing that not only is she no one to mess with, but that anyone that hurts mutants will have to answer to her. This is the Jubilee that we’ve wanted all along and it’s amazing.

Jubilee Has Finally Lived Up to Her Potential

Courtesy of Marvel

Fans of Jubilee have had some rough years since the ’90s. Wolverine lost his adamantium and Jubilee lost the Wolverine shine when he left the X-Men. Generation X started out well, but once creators like Scott Lobdell, James Robinson, Chris Bachalo, and Tom Grummet left the book, it slid down. Jubilee lost all of her popularity. Marvel tried to get it back, but kept dropping the ball with her.

Uncanny X-Men #19 shows just how great Jubilee could be. She realized that she caused a problem for someone else, and took it upon herself to fix it. This is the Jubilee that we’ve wanted for years. She’s learned her lessons and is a mutant hero of the highest order. Jubilee has always been able to be a star, and this issue proves it.

Uncanny X-Men #19 is on sale now.