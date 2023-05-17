2023 Eisner Award Nominations Include Tom King, Zoe Thorogood, and Posthumous Kevin Conroy Nod

Comic-Con International has announced the nominees for the 2023 Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards, highlighting the best in comics from last year. Image Comics came in first place compared to all other publishers with 20 total nominations (and an additional six that they share) with DC earning eleven nominations (and five additional shared nods). Comic creator Zoe Thorogood is the most nominated single creator this year, earning nominations for her work on her graphic memoir It's Lonely at the Centre of the Earth and the comic adaptation of Joe Hill's Rain. Tom King earned four nominations for his work at both DC and his new Image series Love Everlasting; while the late Kevin Conroy also earned a nomination for his biographical story "Finding Batman" (with artist J. Bone) in the DC Pride 2022 issue.

The 2023 Eisner Awards judging panel consists of librarian Moni Barrette, educator/collector Peter Jones, retailer Jen King, journalist Sean Kleefeld, scholar/comics creator A. David Lewis, and comics instructor/curator TJ Shevlin. The Eisner Award trophies will be presented in a gala awards ceremony to be held at the San Diego Hilton Bayfront Hotel during Comic-Con on the evening of July 21. Check out the full list of nominations below.