5 Characters DC Should Have Added to Titans

During the “Beast World” event when the Titans series had begun, a lot of characters jumped in to help the Titans. It was their first time as the lead team in the DC Universe and sadly, they went back into the shadows after the Justice League returned. But during their short time in the spotlight, things were really good for the Titans. What was perhaps most interesting was so many of the major players in this event weren’t even on the team proper but felt like they could end up on the roster. There were several characters that felt like they needed somewhere to go and joining the Titans would have been a perfect place for them.

Here are five characters that should have joined the Titans roster after “Beast World”.

1) Jon Kent

The most obvious character that should have joined the Titans was Jon Kent. Having a close connection with Nightwing and the bat-family as a whole, it would make sense for him to have a spot on a team. He’s a little bit younger than the rest of the team but if the Titans could have a Flash on the team, then the Titans could have had a Superman as well.

Tom Taylor had written Jon many times before and would have been a natural fit on his team book at the time. “Beast World” as a whole felt like Titans having everyone who didn’t make the cut join for the event. Jon felt right for the team.

2) Batgirl (Barbara Gordon)

Batgirl/Oracle felt like a honorary member of the Titans every time they team appeared. As one of the best heroines at DC, she’s a part of so many different groups and while she was never featured as a member in the pages of Titans, however in the pages of Nightwing by Tom Taylor she practically was. It overall just felt like she was a good fit for the team, especially while they had a higher profile. And to be honest, every team could use Barbara’s Oracle skills from time to time.

3) Swamp Thing

Once again the promise of Swamp Thing was teased heavily in “Beast World”. As a new version of the hero, Levi Kamei is the current Swamp Thing and protector of the Green. As Earth’s first line of defense, he joined the Titans’ earliest efforts against Starro. In Swamp Thing’s case, his situation felt more like he needed the Titans more than they needed him. With his mentor of Alec Holland hanging around but not super active, it’s just him on his own. Alec had his support system but the Titans could have helped Levi with one, making his membership beneficial not just for the Titans, but for Levi himself.

4) Dreamer

While not a major player in “Beast World,” Dreamer felt like a natural for the Titans. A rising fan favorite for DC in the past decade, Dreamer is a character who we’re only really seeing scratch the surface of her potential and it would be great to see her on a team like the Titans. Recently a reluctant pawn for Waller in Absolute Power, Dreamer has been more of a team player lately as it is. Appearing in and leading the Secret Six, she works well with a team shown there. It could have been a chance to show her on full display with character that are seemingly the same age by putting her on the Titans. Maybe there’s an opportunity there in the future.

5) Shazam

Billy Batson could have been another Superman analog for the Titans. With insane powers and appearing as an adult despite being a pre-teen/teen, he could fit with their team dynamic. While it’s not clear if he’s with the JSA currently or still going solo, he could have been an interesting fit for the Titans. It may be a downgrade for him because of the other teams he was with, but it still would be interesting to see this unique character on a super team unlike any other.

Who do you think should have been added to Titans? Let us know what you’re thinking.