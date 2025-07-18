5 Greatest DC Villainesses, Ranked

For every hero there is always a villain to counteract all their heroism. While DC has some of the best heroines in all of comics, the same can be said for their villainesses. With almost all of them acting out of spite, revenge, or just for the sake of it, each of these villains all have earned their rightful spot here. These are the ladies who cause plenty of trouble for the forces of good in DC — superpowered or not.

While some of DC’s villainesses have made their way over to the side of good over the years, some still very much play by their own rules. Here are DC’s five ladies who are the best at being bad.

5) Amanda Waller

Not a traditional superpowered costumed villain, we have the shady government operative Amanda Waller. Now making a name for herself as a major threat, Waller has jumped to a lead villain role as of late. Always being a constant pain for the people that work for her as well as all the heroes she’s at odds with, Waller will stop at nothing to try and control the world as a new career tactic.

She made the major jump in the Absolute Power event and solidified herself as a threat to every hero and villain in all of DC by literally taking away their powers. She would have succeeded in her ultimate plan, too, if she didn’t lose to Green Arrow who was a double agent for her at that time. Now “the Wall” is in prison, but it’s only a matter of time until she’s back.

4) Poison Ivy

Perhaps one of the controversial picks on this list we have Poison Ivy. She’s long been a major Batman villain as well as an eco-terrorist wanting to do the best for the world environmentally, even if it’s not exactly what’s good for the people who live there. While she’s now somewhat more of an anti-hero or simply just an antagonist she still leans more towards the villainous side of things. She’s made all of plant life her top priority over people, which certainly puts her at odds with, well, everyone.

Even though her character has evolved over the years in terms of just how much of a true villain she is, her powers have also evolved. Since the reinvention of her as a force for The Green similar to Swamp Thing,her powers have scaled, making her more of a threat than ever.

3) Granny Goodness

As the top lieutenant for Darkseid, we have Granny Goodness. Leading her task force the Female Furies and holding a child army captive in the X-Pit, Granny is a terrifying figure in Darkseid’s forces. Always after Mister Miracle and Big Barda, Granny find pleasure in torturing people for her own amusement. Even without Darkseid she’d probably still do all the horrible things she’s known for. She’s just that bad.

While she does surprisingly show genuine care for her Furies as well as Barda, that doesn’t stop that she is pure evil and knows it. That’s what you get being a citizen from Apokolips.

2) Talia Al Ghul

The Daughter of the Demon’s Head as well as former lover of Batman we have Talia al Ghul. She serves as an insider for her father as well as a formidable assassin on her own. She would later give birth to Damian, Bruce’s son, creating a direct tie with the al Ghul’s and Bruce Wayne and even that was a villainous act. Even beyond that, she’s further proved herself as one of the head of the Leviathan organization and has stood out as one of the Dark Knight’s deadliest enemies. In recent years, Talia has become more and more of a threat — and she just might be in a position to be even more dangerous than her father ever was.

1) Cheetah

Appearing two years after Wonder Woman we have her archenemy, Cheetah. Dr. Barbara Minerva was an archeologist was given her powers and abilities of a cheetah from the gods to fight Wonder Woman. Having a burning hatred for Diana while also fueled by the jealousy wanting to be everything she is, Barbara sets out to destroy everything for Wonder Woman. Barbara is as cunning as she is dangerous and will always try and hunt down Diana and stands out as one of the most notable villainesses in DC.

Who’s your favorite villainess in DC comics? Let us know down in the comments.