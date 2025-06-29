5 Greatest Marvel Heroines, Ranked

Marvel has created so many incredible characters since they launched their superhero comics in the early 1960’s, including their heroines. As the years have gone on, those heroines have been some of their best and most powerful characters ever put to the page and have had an impactful history. With so many amazing characters, we want to look at their best heroines and see how they’ve stood the test of time. With hundreds of characters it was hard to pick a few but we went through and ranked the five best heroines in all of Marvel comics. It was no easy task but these are the characters the best represent Marvel as a whole.

The X-Men alone could have their own list of best heroines, but Marvel is so much more than the X-Men and so are Marvel’s heroines. Taking into account power, scale, cultural relevance, popularity and legacy, these are the best of the best among Marvel’s female heroes. Let’s take a look.

5) Captain Marvel

Starting off is Carol Danvers, Captain Marvel herself. Originally known as Ms. Marvel and a female counterpart to Mar-Vell the original Captain Marvel, Carol has gained more power and a lot more character to stand on her own in the years since her debut. With a small stint with the X-Men as Binary and a lot of run-ins with the Avengers, Carol has transformed herself into one of the premiere power houses of the Marvel universe and for good reason.

Once she took the mantle of Captain Marvel, Carol went from just any regular Avenger to a frequent leader of the team. Not being afraid to speak her mind and do the right thing, Carol’s stubborness is one of her strengths as a character. Willing to do what she thinks is necessary is what makes her so much fun as a character and her having the power to back herself up just tops it off.

4) She-Hulk

After being shot by a mobster, Jennifer Walter was saved by a life saving blood transfusion by her cousin Bruce Banner. Due to her cousin being the Incredible Hulk, she was then transformed into the Sensational She-Hulk. Initially created as a gender swapped Hulk, Jennifer became so much more than that. With a much funnier personality and the ability to joke around with her fellow heroes, she became a popular staple for the Avengers and a substitute for The Thing in the Fantastic Four on more than a few occasions.

In a way to make the character catch a lot more attention after a few solo attempts John Byrne gave her the ability to break the fourth wall. Already as strong as her cousin and a lot more confident as a character, giving her the ability to laugh and converse with the audience is one of her biggest strengths while also having the ability to be serious when the situation arises. Throwing all of these elements together you get a whole lot more than a genderbent Hulk, you get a character that can carry a series all by herself and still give the fans what they want.

3) Jean Grey/Phoenix

Jean Grey originally debuted as the fifth and “final” member of the original lineup of the X-Men. Once described as the least powerful member of the team would later become at the time the most powerful cosmic entity in the universe 100 issues later. With the awesome power of the Phoenix, Jean Grey became a standout member of the X-Men from issues #101-129 of The Uncanny X-Men until she became corrupted and turned into the Dark Phoenix. With the saga of both Phoenix and Dark Phoenix, Jean was out of the picture for a while until her triumphant albeit confusing return in X-Factor #1 in 1986.

Whether it’s from her various times as Phoenix or not, Jean is one of the most unique characters in the X-Men. Going from being initially the least powerful member and eye candy for the boys Chris Claremont completely overhauled her and made her the most powerful being in the universe. That and added with her conflicting emotions of not being in control of her power and wanting to have a simple life with Cyclops added more than she was ever perceived as. Having her return later on, Jean’s friendship with Storm became a huge part of her dynamic leading her to some of the highest status moments she’s ever had and is absolutely deserved. Jean carries the world on her shoulders while having the time to fight her own struggles and it shows how incredible she really is.

2) The Invisible Woman

Sue Storm, the Invisible Woman, is the heart of the Fantastic Four and Marvel’s first lady so to speak. Debuting in Fantastic Four #1 by the greats Jack Kirby and Stan Lee, Sue set the stage for heroines in Marvel comics and is the blueprint. While she’d later go on to become the wife of Mister Fantastic, she stood as her own character with motivations in saving the world and not trying to be a love interest which broke down a lot of barriers for women in comics. I think it’s safe to say every heroine in Marvel wouldn’t exist without her.

While not looking like it, Sue is the most powerful member of the Fantastic Four. With her abilities to create a bubble in your brain in a fight, she can be quite the lethal force if she chooses so. Her choice in remaining as a hero and a mom is what separates her from the rest. Being compassionate for her family is what drives her as a likeable character; she wants to see the good in everyone and will do anything to help them achieve it. The ability to balance her very different family life as Sue Storm is just as impactful as being the Invisible Woman.

1) Storm

What hasn’t Ororo Munroe done at this point? Become the leader of the X-Men? Check. Help save the world from world-ending threats? Check? Briefly be granted her powers back by becoming an Asgardian? Check. Become the Queen of Wakanda? Check. We celebrate Storm on her 50th anniversary as one of the best heroines in not just all of Marvel but all comics. Having started as a new recruit to the X-Men featured in Giant-Size X-Men, Storm has risen above and beyond the ranks, and that’s what earns her the top spot on the list.

Storm has created one of the greatest legacies in all of comics and not just Marvel. Being one of the most powerful members of the X-Men right off the bat is an incredible feat to have alone. Later rising up the ranks as leader without her powers is another to prove how much she can be trusted. Storm is also one of the best teachers of the group. Having come from the streets as a child and losing her powers at a point, she has seen the dark side of life but still powered on like nothing happened. Facing Loki with the promise of getting her powers back and denying them shows how much she will work for what she wants. Storm is a natural leader and will make sure everyone will reach their true potential and that’s what gets her the top spot on this list.

That wraps up our list the greatest Marvel heroines ranked, is there anyone we missed? Let us know in the comments.