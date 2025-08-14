7 Marvel Heroes Who Can Beat Batman

Batman is one of the most formidable heroes in the comic industry. Batman is just a normal human being, having trained his body to the height of physical perfection — this is a man who kick large trees down (remember “Batman: Year One”?). He also trained his mind, becoming one of the most skilled martial artists in the history of the planet (he’s been able to beat Karate Kid in battle, and he’s a martial artist from the future who’s mastered even alien martial arts; not to be confused with Ralph Macchio), a master of strategy, and an amazing scientist. Batman is the first person you call when you need help against a mass murderer with a clown face and when a multiversal conqueror comes a-calling. Batman owns wins over many of the most formidable beings in the DC Multiverse; even when his foes are vastly more powerful than he is, he can figure out how to win nearly any battle.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Batman is crossing over with Marvel for the first time in decades in 2025, going up against Deadpool, before The Dark Knight Returns Batman meets Old Man Logan in a battle of the geriatric bruisers. Looking at the heroes of the Marvel Universe, there are plenty of heroes that Batman can beat (yes, he can beat Spider-Man and Daredevil; come at me). However, there are also some heroes that Batman would have no chance against. These seven Marvel heroes would make Batman regret the day he ever met them, doing something that very few have done — take Batman down and take him down hard.

7) Invisible Woman

Courtesy of Marvel

The Fantastic Four are very powerful, but Batman could beat at least two of them. The Thing and Human Torch are nothing that Batman hasn’t dealt with before, but the other two members? Well, let’s start with Invisible Woman. Sue Richards is the most powerful member of the Fantastic Four, full stop. She can turn invisible, but the greatest part of her powers are her energy controlling powers. Invisible Woman is basically a Green Lantern without a ring, and there’s really nothing Batman can do against her. Sue’s power gives her basically impenetrable defense, something that Batman can’t match. She can batter him with invisible battering rams that he wouldn’t be able to avoid or hit him with invisible force blasts. She could simply box him in a cube of invisible energy and let the oxygen run out, something she’s done before to villains, knocking Batman out. Batman is good, but there’s no way Invisible Woman could lose to him, even with prep time.

6) Mister Fantastic

Courtesy of Marvel

Batman is of the belief that Plastic Man is the most dangerous person on the planet. While he definitely has a plan to deal with Plas, there’s a good chance it’s something that keeps on him. So, with that in mind, we present Mister Fantastic. Mister Fantastic can’t exactly shape change like Plas can, but it’s close enough that it doesn’t matter. Mister Fantastic’s pliable flesh means that he can tank basically any hit — he’s stood up to the Hulk and other super strong foes — so nothing Batman brings with him could even hurt him. Mister Fantastic can stretch to about 1,500 feet and could stretch further, although it would hurt. Batman has a strategic mind, but Reed Richards is much, much smarter than Batman. When Batman can’t beat an enemy physically, he usually is able to beat them mentally. There’s really no way he can do that to Mister Fantastic. Mister Fantastic, much like his wife, is a master of defense and offense, and Batman wouldn’t be able to figure out a way to take him out before he took down the Dark Knight.

5) Black Bolt

Courtesy of Marvel

Blackagar Boltigan is the king of the Inhumans, and also one of the most powerful beings on the planet. Black Bolt is most well-known for his powerful voice, which can level buildings with the slightest whisper. When speaking at a regular volume, Black Bolt can destroy entire city blocks, and when he yells? Even the Hulk is going to feel that one. Black Bolt is also super strong and invulnerable, making him a powerful physical combatant as well. However, what a lot of people don’t know is that all of Black Bolt’s powers are based on his control over electrons. Part of this ability is harnessed through his voice, but he can control electrons with his mind. Black Bolt is also a master strategist, able to think many steps ahead of his enemy. Batman has taken on very powerful foes, but that’s usually because he has a cheat — for example, his Kryptonite ring — to win. Batman doesn’t have a cheat to defeat Black Bolt, and that means that Batman can’t win. Bolt is faster, stronger, and smarter, which will give him the win over Batman.

4) Deadpool

Courtesy of Marvel

Batman is about to meet Deadpool, and he’s going to have a rude awakening when he tries to fight ol’Wade Wilson. Deadpool is an amazing hand to hand combatant. He’s skilled in multiple fighting arts, and is as good a fighter with weapons as he is without. Deadpool also doesn’t have any qualms about using lethal force, having racked up a sizable body count. His Project K enhancements give him superhuman agility, but it also gives him the one thing that would allow him to defeat Batman — his healing factor. Deadpool can regenerate from basically anything, surviving the loss of any part of his body. Batman is a better fighter than Deadpool, and possibly stronger, though Deadpool is faster. Now, there’s a good chance that when Batman realizes that he can’t kill Deadpool, he goes harder than he usually would against the Merc with a Mouth, but that doesn’t mean he can beat Deadpool. Deadpool’s healing factor gives him basically infinite stamina, something that Batman can’t say. Deadpool doesn’t have every advantage in this fight, but he has enough of them to win.

3) Phoenix

Courtesy of Marvel

The Phoenix Force is one of the most powerful forces in the universe. It’s the personification of rebirth, and it gives its bearer the type of power that only cosmic beings and gods have. Jean Grey is the greatest host of the Phoenix Force, and has become what amounts to a god. She has power on a level that is incalculable. Without the Phoenix Force, she’s still powerful. Her telepathy is on a level that most telepaths could never hope to reach and her telekinetic powers are great enough to smash mountains; her control of her telekinesis is so fine that she can even manipulate molecules. Batman is smart, but he can’t really beat someone who can read his mind. This is basically only a fight if Jean wants it to be; she can just put Batman to sleep immediately. Batman is good. Jean is better.

2) Hulk

Courtesy of Marvel

Decades ago, Batman and the Hulk crossed over, and Batman was able to use knockout gas to take down the Hulk. That was a long time ago, and the Hulk powers have become much more fine tuned since then. The Hulk is the strongest one there is. The madder he gets the stronger he gets and he has a healing factor at the highest possible level. Hulk has a high level of invulnerability as well, allowing him to take shots that would kill nearly anyone, even those with enhanced durability. Now, given enough time and equipment, I’m sure Batman would be able to beat the Hulk; he’d probably figure out how to siphon off the gamma energy of the Hulk or something of that nature. However, in a fight without prep time, Batman doesn’t have a chance. He could probably stay out of the Hulk’s way for a while, but he’s going to get tired and the Hulk isn’t. Endurance wins fights, and Batman is going to get completely tired out before Hulk. After that, all it takes is one shot to end this battle.

1) Wolverine

Courtesy of Marvel

Wolverine is the best there is at what he does, and in this case, that’s beating Batman. Wolverine has pretty much every advantage over Batman. He’s faster, he’s stronger, and he’s a better fighter with more experience. Even before we bring anything else into the conversation, Wolverine has all of the physical advantages over Batman. He’s trained in multiple martial arts and has fought in every war since the 1900s began. He’s a master of multiple weapons, including his razor sharp claws, which allow him to cut through anything. His adamantium skeleton is basically unbreakable, and his healing factor allows him to survive basically anything thrown at him, as well as giving him basically limitless stamina. Now, Batman has the skill to do a lot of damage to Wolverine with pressure points and such, but to do that, he has to get in close. That’s where Wolverine wins fights. This would be an amazing and bloody fight, but in the end Wolverine would be able to triumph.

What Marvel heroes do you think could beat Batman? Sound off in the comments below.