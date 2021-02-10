A Marvel Hero Gets the Electric Chair

✖

Spoilers for King in Black below! As we saw in the previous issue of Daredevil, Matt Murdock was the latest Marvel hero to succumb to the effects of Knull and found himself possessed by a symbiote. The design of a symbiote-infected Daredevil was the big reveal of the final issue, so this week's King in Black tie-in for the Man without Fear sees him doing his best to get rid of it. Perhaps for the first time since he's gotten into prison, Matt finds himself thinking how lucky he is to be there since there's a tool nearby that can help get rid of this: the prison's electric chair.

Matt spends most of the issue battling not only Knull inside his head, attempting to wrestle his mind fully from the control of the Symbiote creator, but also fighting other inmates that have become absorbed by his influence and tainted by symbiotes. Despite looking just like them, with the addition of devil horns, Matt fights them off and aids the police in trying to keep the situation contained. Eventually he makes his way to where the electric chair is being held, straps himself in, and with the aid of an ally on the inside sets himself free from Knull and his symbiote.

It makes sense why this storyline of Matt being possessed by Knull was so quick since future solicitations have made no note of being tied into King in Black. Though Daredevil has wrapped up its stories that link directly to the event, the flagship Donny Cates, Ryan Stegman series will continue to be published for a few more months at least with the final issue arriving on April 7th.

You can find the cover art and full solicitation for the next issue of Daredevil below.

Daredevil #28

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

A NEW DAREDEVIL RISES TO PROTECT HELL'S KITCHEN!

Matt Murdock is a killer - but while he's serving his time as the masked vigilante called Daredevil, Hell's Kitchen has suddenly been left without a guardian devil.

Or it was, until ELEKTRA NATCHIOS took it upon herself to protect Murdock's neighborhood and his legacy as the NEW DAREDEVIL!

But she's already got her work cut out for her: WILSON FISK remains seated as New York's mayor, with TYPHOID MARY, THE OWL, HAMMERHEAD and other lethal - and FAMILIAR - foes at his beck and call...

Rated T+