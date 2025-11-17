An Underrated 1990s Sci-Fi Gem Is Returning In 2026, 34 Years After The Original Flopped

Decades after the original sci-fi movie failed to take off, a beloved throwback to the golden age pulp heroes is returning in 2026. History is, sadly, littered with tales of sci-fi properties with huge potential that simply didn’t take off on the big screen: for every Matrix, there’s a John Carter, and shockingly, it doesn’t seem to matter if there’s a lot of great lore behind the character. Take The Rocketeer, for instance.

Originally debuting in 1982, Dan Stevens’ character, The Rocketeer, was the star of several comics throughout the ’80s that culminated in his own self-titled movie. Unfortunately, despite being loved by critics and fans, the 1991 film massively underperformed. Following Stevens’ death, Rocketeer comics have been far and few between. But IDW Publishing has been doing its best to keep the Rocketeer alive, and now it’s bringing him back for one hell of an adventure.

Next February, IDW Publishing will release The Rocketeer: The Island, a new series based on an outline by the late Dan Stevens. John Layman, Jacob Edgar, and K.J. Díaz come together for this exciting revival of the living homage to pulp storytelling and heroes. Set in the ’30s, The Rocketeer: The Island follows the titular hero as he heads out to save famed pilot Amelia Earhart, only to end up on a strange island filled with even stranger threats. Layman has described the project as an “absolute blast” while Jacob Edgar similarly expressed excitement about the upcoming comic.

The Rocketeer Soars to New Heights in New Series Next Year

While it was never one of my favorites, even I can see that The Rocketeer got dealt a rough hand. It had a decent run of comics and a movie that was really faithful to the style and tone Stevens established with his series. But the whole retro appeal to the Golden Age was a hard sell back then with general audiences (truth be told, it’s a problem that only grows worse the more we’re removed from that era). But there are plenty of fans who ‘get’ the Rocketeer, and they’ve been eagerly awaiting some fresh content.

To its credit, IDW Publishing has been a godsend for Rocketeer fans. Since 2011, the publisher has produced numerous The Rocketeer specials and anthologies. Though it’s been a while since the Rocketeer’s last comic adventure, ever since 2023’s The Rocketeer One-Shot #1. But roughly three years on, fans are finally going to see the iconic hero take flight once more. And honestly, having the Rocketeer go on an adventure to save arguably the most famous pilot in history is a damn good premise and one that really fits the old-fashioned, but punchy, vibe.

It’s always cool to see older IPs live on. Something like a box office failure might make future films harder, but there will always be a place for the Rocketeer in comic books. It’s where he started his career decades ago, and there is no shortage of creatives excited to bring him to life in a story that truly honors the character. He might not be seen on the silver screen anytime soon, but the Rocketeer’s nowhere near done saving the day, and fans will have a chance to see him take off once more on February 25th, 2026.

