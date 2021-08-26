Aquaman: The Becoming Preview Brings Jackson Hyde One Step Closer to His Destiny

Jackson Hyde is getting the spotlight in DC's brand new limited series Aquaman: The Becoming, and as the title suggests, it will challenge Jackson in some big ways as he completes his journey towards becoming Aquaman. Fans can get a preview of the new series in the Aquaman 80th Anniversary 100 Page Super-Spectacular, but the good news is you don't have to wait until next week, as we've got a new preview of Jackson's new series right here. You can check out all of the gorgeous covers and a preview of the issue itself starting on the next slide.

Aquaman: The Becoming is written by Brandon Thomas and drawn by Diego Olortegui, and also features artwork by Wade von Grawbadger, Scott Koblish, Skylar Patridge, and Adriano Lucas. The six-issue series will have Jackson attempting to clear his name after an incident in Atlantis causes half of the Atlantean palace to be destroyed, and Jackson will have to embrace his legacy and utilize all of his abilities to prove his innocence while also confronting his past and dealing with a new enemy named Deluge.

You can find the official description below.

"Jackson Hyde finally has it all. Mentors who support him, a community that loves him, an honest relationship with his mother, a cute new guy in Amnesty Bay who's caught his eye, and access to Aquaman's private training facility in Atlantis. Well, he had it all—until that training facility and half of the Atlantean palace got blown to kingdom come with Jackson in them. Now Jackson stands accused of wrecking the life he worked so hard to build. Aqualad's going to need all of his skills, wit, and cunning just to prove his own innocence, let alone graduate from sidekick to Aquaman!"

“Aquaman: The Becoming is a coming-of-age story for Jackson Hyde, marking his final transformation from Aqualad to Aquaman,” said Thomas. “When the series begins, Jackson has everything he’s ever wanted—acceptance, respect and a strong web of found family and friends around him. He and his mother are finally on the same page and his training with Arthur Curry (with an assist from Batman) is going extremely well. The shadow of his father Black Manta still looms, but he’s refusing to let that completely define him and his life. Everything is perfect.

“So naturally, we spend the entire story challenging and damaging everything he’s created, forcing him to fight for it and prove himself worthy of even having it. Jackson’s spent so much time trying to distance himself from his infamous father, but if he’s going to endure what’s ahead, he’ll need some of that darkness, that commitment to survive against all odds," Thomas said.

Aquaman: The Becoming #1 hits comic stores on September 21st, while the Aquaman 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super-Spectacular #1 hits stores on August 31st.

What did you think of the preview? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Aquaman and comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!