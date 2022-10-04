The Justice League Comes to Batman's Rescue in New DC Preview

As countless issues of DC Comics have proved, Batman has no shortage of meaningful allies. Among them are the members of the Justice League, who (despite technically being "dead" thanks to the events of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths) seem to be running to his aid in a major way. DC recently released a preview for Batman #128, which will be making its debut in comic book stores this coming week. The preview shows how the circumstances surrounding Batman's fight against Failsafe are about to get even more complicated — and characters like Superman, Black Canary, Hawkgirl, and Green Arrow are about to step in to help.

"When DC approached me to write Batman, I immediately thought about things that could really challenge the character mentally, physically, and in terms of his relationships," Zdarsky previously told ComicBook.com about the series. "Failsafe is his Doomsday. When I started mapping out the story I got really excited about where it could take the title....The past few years have had a lot of Batman on his own, with so many (SO MANY) Robins, etc. in his orbit. But I wanted to really highlight the "Batman & Robin" aspect of the characters while still maintaining the darker feel we're going for. Tim Drake is a favourite of mine and being able to highlight him here has been a lot of fun."

"BATMAN #128

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Jorge Jimenez, Leonardo Romero (CA) Jorge Jimenez

Failsafe has taken his family, his allies, and now his city...Broken and beaten, Batman retreats to the last place on Earth he can hide...but nothing can truly hide from Failsafe! In the backup...Batman has prepared his mind for anything, or so he thought. We go back to his early days and a chilling case that led to...Failsafe!"

Batman #128 will be released wherever comics are sold on Tuesday, October 4th.