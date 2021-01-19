Batman Catwoman Reveals the Death of a Major Batman Character

✖

Those who read the first issue of Tom King's Batman/Catwoman remember that one of the big reveals happened to be that an older Selina Kyle had found the Joker still alive and hiding in plain sight as an ordinary old man living out his remaining days. Kyle revealed why she sought him out, and that was so she could finally kill him, something she'd wanted to do for some time. We also found out that Batman had already passed, something they both talked about throughout their conversation. In Batman Catwoman #2 we get the next chapter of their conversation, and both do not make it out alive.

Obviously spoilers incoming for Batman/Catwoman #2, so if you haven't read the issue you've been warned. The issue starts off with Joker asking Selina how she is going to kill him, and she says with her fingernail, and adds "I'm going to open your neck and watch you empty." Joker seems resigned to it and offers to get her some water. He then brings up a previous time where she cut him across the throat, but she says she knew he'd make it that time.

He then offers to get her some ice, and when we see him open the freezer we see he has a gun in there. During this he's talking about what he does these days, saying he misses "getting out of all those sticky situations. Coming back from half-dead all the time keeps you alive. Let me tell you."

He keeps talking a bit and then says "I got your water" and proceeds to shoot at where she was sitting five times. We then see Selina behind him with a picture frame. She clocks his hand with it and breaks the glass, knocking the gun out of his hand. She says "Do you know how long I've waited?" He then pulls a small knife, but she dodges him and kicks him in the face.

She says "I can't ever get Andrea out of my head. I keep seeing her...I used to beg him for it. Just this one thing. Just once. I was on my damn knees."

(Photo: DC Comics)

Shen then pulls off her glove and says "Even as he died, he made me promise. Made me swear. To be good." Joker says "well, everything considered...at least that's funny." Selina then slashes his throat, and while he holds his hands over the cut, we see him fall and a pool of blood forms, and it seems Selina finally got her wish, killing Joker after all these years.

Batman/Catwoman #1 is written by Tom King and drawn by Clay Mann with colors by Tomeu Morey, and you can find the official description below.

"Phantasm has come to Gotham City! Andrea Beaumont, the one-time love of Bruce Wayne, is looking for her lost child, and she’s pretty sure The Joker is involved. So, who better to have as an ally than Batman? And what better way to get to Batman than through Catwoman? It’s a knotted history for this costumed quartet, spanning past, present, and future. What The Joker did to Selina Kyle at the beginning of her career will have deadly consequences at the end of their lives. Tom King’s ultimate tale of the Dark Knight kicks into high gear as the story roars down the avenues only hinted at in the pages of Batman."

Batman/Catwoman #2 is in comic stores now.

What did you think of the issue? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!